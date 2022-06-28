Organic Soap Market Size to Grow by USD 260.23 million | Organic Bar Soap will emerge as Largest Revenue-generating Product Segment | Technavio
EO Products, Laverana GmbH & Co. KG, The Body Shop International Ltd., and Unilever Group among others. will emerge as major organic soap market participants
NEW YORK, June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The latest market analysis report titled Organic Soap Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024. The organic soap market potential growth difference will reach USD 260.23 million from 2019 to 2024, as per the analysts. The report also predicts the market to garner an accelerating growth momentum at a CAGR of 6% during the forecast period. Factors such as the increasing adoption of organic BPC products coupled with the improvements in labeling and packaging of organic soaps will drive the market growth positively. However, the shorter shelf life of organic soaps than synthetic soaps will emerge as a key threat to the organic soap market during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
View sample report for insights on CAGR and YOY Growth variance analysis
Emerging Opportunities with Top Key players
EO Products
The company operates in key business segments including Essential Oils, Hands, Bath, Body, Face, and Hair. The Key products offered by the company include 3-in-1 Soap Unscented and 3-in-1 Soap Citrus + Mint.
Laverana GmbH & Co. KG
The company operates in different segments including care products and makeup products. Key products offered by the company include Refill Pouch Lime Care Hand Wash and Basis Sensitiv Care Soap.
Mountain Valley Springs India Pvt. Ltd.Bath
The company offers products and services through key segments including facial care, body care, hair care, and wellness. The key products offered are Luxury Sugar Soap Neem Basil & Honey and Luxury Sugar Soap Sandalwood & Turmeric.
The Body Shop International Ltd.
The company extends its operations across skincare, body, hair, makeup, and fragrance segments. The key offerings of this firm in the organic soap market include Wild Argan Oil Soap and Fuji Green Tea Exfoliating Soap.
Unilever Group
Unilever Group operates in prominent business units including beauty and personal care, foods and refreshment, and home care. Key products offered by the company include Abyssinian Oil & Chia Seed Bar Soap and Raw Shea Butter Face & Body Bar Soap.
Organic Soap Market Revenue-Generating Segment Highlights
Product
Geography
Download Sample Report for understanding the market share contribution of each segment
Organic Soap Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2019
Forecast period
2020-2024
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 6%
Market growth 2020-2024
$ 260.23 million
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
5.27
Regional analysis
North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA
Performing market contribution
North America at 35%
Key consumer countries
US, Germany, Japan, China, and France
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
Product/Service Segments, Key Offering, Key Customers, Segment Focus, EO Products, Laverana GmbH & Co. KG, Mountain Valley Springs India Pvt. Ltd., Osmia Organics LLC, Pangea Naturals Inc., The Body Shop International Ltd., and Unilever Group
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period,
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Content
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
Market ecosystem
Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
Market definition
Market segment analysis
Market size 2019
Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024
Five Forces Analysis
Five forces summary
Bargaining power of buyers
Bargaining power of suppliers
Threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Threat of rivalry
Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
Market segments
Comparison by Product
Organic bar soap - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Organic liquid soap - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Market opportunity by Product
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
Geographic segmentation
Geographic comparison
North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the market
Key leading countries
Market opportunity by geography
Market drivers
Market challenges
Market trends
Vendor Landscape
Overview
Vendor landscape
Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
Vendors covered
Market positioning of vendors
Dr. Bronner's Magic Soaps
EO Products
Laverana GmbH & Co. KG
L'Occitane International SA
Mountain Valley Springs India Pvt. Ltd.
Neal's Yard (Natural Remedies) Ltd.
Osmia Organics LLC
Pangea Naturals Inc.
The Body Shop International Ltd.
Unilever Group
Appendix
Scope of the report
Currency conversion rates for US$
Research methodology
List of abbreviations
