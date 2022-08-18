Organic Soap Market Size to Grow by USD 260.23 Million at an Accelerating CAGR of 6% - 17,000+ Technavio Reports
NEW YORK, Aug. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The latest market analysis report titled Organic Soap Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024 has been added to Technavio's catalog. The analysts at Technavio have categorized the global organic soap market as a part of the global personal products market. The data available in our value chain analysis segment can help vendors drive costs and enhance customer services during the forecast period. The market is driven by factors including the increasing adoption of organic BPC products and the improvements in labeling and packaging of organic soaps. However, the shorter shelf life of organic soaps than synthetic soaps will be a major threat to the organic soap market during the forecast period.
Organic Soap Market Segment Insights
Product
Geography
Organic Soap Market Scope
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Competitors have to focus on differentiating their product offerings with unique value propositions to strengthen their foothold in the market. The global organic soap market is expected to witness a sizable growth in its revenue during the forecast period amid market competitors expanding their presence in regions with traditionally low-penetration levels.
Market vendors also have to leverage the existing growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Market competitors compete primarily on factors such as price, quality, brand, and compliance with safety standards and resort to various marketing strategies to increase their market shares.
Top Organic Soap Market Players are:
EO Products: Key products offered by the company include 3-in-1 Soap Unscented and 3-in-1 Soap Citrus + Mint.
Laverana GmbH & Co. KG: Key products offered by the company include Refill Pouch Lime Care Hand Wash and Basis Sensitiv Care Soap.
Mountain Valley Springs India Pvt. Ltd.: Key products offered by the company include Luxury Sugar Soap Neem Basil & Honey and Luxury Sugar Soap Sandalwood & Turmeric.
Osmia Organics LLC: Key products offered by the company include Black Clay Facial Soap and Coffee Mint Soap.
Pangea Naturals Inc.: Key products offered by the company include Hand Soap Canadian Pine & White Sage and Hand Soap Pyrenees Lavender & Cardamom.
The Body Shop International Ltd.:Key products offered by the company include Wild Argan Oil Soap and Fuji Green Tea Exfoliating Soap.
Unilever Group: Key products offered by the company include Abyssinian Oil & Chia Seed Bar Soap and Raw Shea Butter Face & Body Bar Soap.
Organic Soap Market Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The organic soap market report covers the following areas:
Organic Soap Market Highlights
CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
Detailed information on factors that will assist organic soap market growth during the next five years
Estimation of the organic soap market size and its contribution to the parent market
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
The growth of the organic soap market
Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of the organic soap market vendors
Organic Soap Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2019
Forecast period
2020-2024
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 6%
Market growth 2020-2024
$ 260.23 million
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
5.27
Regional analysis
North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA
Performing market contribution
North America at 35%
Key consumer countries
US, Germany, Japan, China, and France
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
EO Products, Laverana GmbH & Co. KG, Mountain Valley Springs India Pvt. Ltd., Osmia Organics LLC, Pangea Naturals Inc., The Body Shop International Ltd., and Unilever Group
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
