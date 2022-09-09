Organic Soy Protein Market to grow at a CAGR of 16.12% by 2026, Evolving Opportunities with Agrawal Oil and BioCheam & Cargill. - Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The organic soy protein market size is expected to grow by USD 391 million from 2021 to 2026 at a CAGR of 16.12% as per the latest report by Technavio. Technavio categorizes the organic soy protein market as a part of the global packaged foods and meats market under the global food products segment of the global food, beverage, and tobacco market. Our research report has extensively covered external factors influencing the parent market growth potential in the coming years, which will determine the levels of growth of the organic soy protein market during the forecast period. For more highlights on the parent market analysis - Request a FREE sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Organic Soy Protein Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Organic Soy Protein Market Analysis Report by Type (Concentrates, Isolates, and Flour) and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa), and the Segment Forecasts,2022-2026

Organic Soy Protein Market - Vendor Analysis

The organic soy protein market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as diversifying their product offerings and developing their global footprint to compete in the market. The organic soy protein market report offers information on several market vendors, including Agrawal Oil and BioCheam, Archer Daniels Midland Co., Cargill Inc., CHS Inc., Devansoy Inc., DuPont de Nemours Inc., Farbest-Tallman Foods Corp., Foodchem International Corp., Guanxian Xinrui Industrial Co. Ltd., Kellogg Co., Natural Products Inc., NOW Health Group Inc., ORGANIC PROTEIN, Puris, Shandong Yuxin Biotechnology Co. Ltd., Sotexpro, SunOpta Inc., Taj Pharmaceutical Ltd., The Scoular Co., and Wilmar International Ltd. among others.

Few companies with key offerings -

agrawalbiocheam.com - The company offers organic soy lecithin which is obtained by hydration of the phospholipids in water.

adm.com - The company offers soy protein isolates, concentrates, protein ingredients, and others.

cargill.com - The company offers Prosante textured soy flour which provides manufacturing with the most sustainable vegetable protein and is also available in a variety of shapes and sizes.

Organic Soy Protein Market - Market Dynamics

Drivers & Trends - The organic soy protein market is driven by the growing vegan population. In addition, the high nutritional value of soybeans is anticipated to boost the growth of the organic soy protein market.

Challenges - The presence of other substitutes will be a major challenge for the organic soy protein market during the forecast period. Plant-based proteins are quickly gaining popularity around the world, and where soy cannot be utilized, producers are switching to other plant-based proteins, such as pea, wheat, rice, pulse, canola, flax, and chia protein.

Organic Soy Protein Market - Segmentation Analysis

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD mn, 2021-2026)

Concentrates - size and forecast 2021-2026

Isolates - size and forecast 2021-2026

Flour - size, and forecast 2021-2026

Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD mn, 2021-2026)

North America - size and forecast 2021-2026

Europe - size and forecast 2021-2026

APAC - size and forecast 2021-2026

South America - size and forecast 2021-2026

The Middle East and Africa - size and forecast 2021-2026

Organic Soy Protein Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 16.12% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 391 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 12.43 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East, and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 35% Key consumer countries US, China, India, France, and Italy Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Agrawal Oil and BioCheam, Archer Daniels Midland Co., Cargill Inc., CHS Inc., Devansoy Inc., DuPont de Nemours Inc., Farbest-Tallman Foods Corp., Foodchem International Corp., Guanxian Xinrui Industrial Co. Ltd., Kellogg Co., Natural Products Inc., NOW Health Group Inc., ORGANICPROTEIN, Puris, Shandong Yuxin Biotechnology Co. Ltd., Sotexpro, SunOpta Inc., Taj Pharmaceutical Ltd., The Scoular Co., and Wilmar International Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

