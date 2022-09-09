U.S. markets open in 7 hours 58 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,021.50
    +16.00 (+0.40%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,867.00
    +101.00 (+0.32%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,394.50
    +72.75 (+0.59%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,854.20
    +8.50 (+0.46%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    83.97
    +0.43 (+0.51%)
     

  • Gold

    1,731.20
    +11.00 (+0.64%)
     

  • Silver

    18.76
    +0.32 (+1.72%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0068
    +0.0066 (+0.66%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.2920
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    23.61
    -1.03 (-4.18%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1591
    +0.0089 (+0.78%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    142.7380
    -1.3490 (-0.94%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,500.63
    +1,186.35 (+6.14%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    496.10
    +26.29 (+5.60%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,262.06
    +24.23 (+0.33%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,236.48
    +171.20 (+0.61%)
     

Organic Soy Protein Market to grow at a CAGR of 16.12% by 2026, Evolving Opportunities with Agrawal Oil and BioCheam & Cargill. - Technavio

·14 min read

NEW YORK, Sept. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The organic soy protein market size is expected to grow by USD 391 million from 2021 to 2026 at a CAGR of 16.12% as per the latest report by Technavio. Technavio categorizes the organic soy protein market as a part of the global packaged foods and meats market under the global food products segment of the global food, beverage, and tobacco market. Our research report has extensively covered external factors influencing the parent market growth potential in the coming years, which will determine the levels of growth of the organic soy protein market during the forecast period. For more highlights on the parent market analysis - Request a FREE sample report 

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Organic Soy Protein Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Organic Soy Protein Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Organic Soy Protein Market Analysis Report by Type (Concentrates, Isolates, and Flour) and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa), and the Segment Forecasts,2022-2026". Gain competitive intelligence about market leaders. Track key industry opportunities, trends, and threats. Information on marketing, brand, strategy and market development, sales, and supply functions. https://www.technavio.com/report/report/organic-soy-protein-market-industry-analysis

Organic Soy Protein Market - Vendor Analysis

The organic soy protein market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as diversifying their product offerings and developing their global footprint to compete in the market. The organic soy protein market report offers information on several market vendors, including Agrawal Oil and BioCheam, Archer Daniels Midland Co., Cargill Inc., CHS Inc., Devansoy Inc., DuPont de Nemours Inc., Farbest-Tallman Foods Corp., Foodchem International Corp., Guanxian Xinrui Industrial Co. Ltd., Kellogg Co., Natural Products Inc., NOW Health Group Inc., ORGANIC PROTEIN, Puris, Shandong Yuxin Biotechnology Co. Ltd., Sotexpro, SunOpta Inc., Taj Pharmaceutical Ltd., The Scoular Co., and Wilmar International Ltd. among others.

Few companies with key offerings -

  • agrawalbiocheam.com - The company offers organic soy lecithin which is obtained by hydration of the phospholipids in water.

  • adm.com - The company offers soy protein isolates, concentrates, protein ingredients, and others.

  • cargill.com - The company offers Prosante textured soy flour which provides manufacturing with the most sustainable vegetable protein and is also available in a variety of shapes and sizes.

  • To know about all major vendor offerings -Click Now!

Organic Soy Protein Market - Market Dynamics

  • Drivers & Trends -The organic soy protein market is driven by the growing vegan population. In addition, the high nutritional value of soybeans is anticipated to boost the growth of the organic soy protein market.

  • Challenges - The presence of other substitutes will be a major challenge for the organic soy protein market during the forecast period. Plant-based proteins are quickly gaining popularity around the world, and where soy cannot be utilized, producers are switching to other plant-based proteins, such as pea, wheat, rice, pulse, canola, flax, and chia protein.

For detailed information on the market dynamics - Request a FREE Sample Now!

Organic Soy Protein Market - Segmentation Analysis

 Type Outlook (Revenue, USD mn, 2021-2026)

  • Concentrates - size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Isolates - size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Flour - size, and forecast 2021-2026

Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD mn, 2021-2026)

  • North America - size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Europe - size and forecast 2021-2026

  • APAC - size and forecast 2021-2026

  • South America - size and forecast 2021-2026

  • The Middle East and Africa - size and forecast 2021-2026

To know about the market contribution of each segment - Grab a FREE Exclusive Sample Report

The competitive scenario provided in the Organic Soy Protein Market report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc. Don't wait, Make a strategic approach & boost your business goals with our Organic Soy Protein Market Forecast Report - Buy Now!

Related Reports:

  • The fresh food market share is expected to increase by 337.76 million tons from 2019 to 2024, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 3%.

  • The hummus market share is expected to increase by USD 1.75 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 10.41%.

Organic Soy Protein Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 16.12%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 391 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

12.43

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East, and Africa

Performing market contribution

North America at 35%

Key consumer countries

US, China, India, France, and Italy

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Agrawal Oil and BioCheam, Archer Daniels Midland Co., Cargill Inc., CHS Inc., Devansoy Inc., DuPont de Nemours Inc., Farbest-Tallman Foods Corp., Foodchem International Corp., Guanxian Xinrui Industrial Co. Ltd., Kellogg Co., Natural Products Inc., NOW Health Group Inc., ORGANICPROTEIN, Puris, Shandong Yuxin Biotechnology Co. Ltd., Sotexpro, SunOpta Inc., Taj Pharmaceutical Ltd., The Scoular Co., and Wilmar International Ltd.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

 Browse for Technavio "Consumer Staples Market" Research Reports

Table of Content

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market Overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Type

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Type

  • 5.3 Concentrates - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Isolates - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Flour - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.6 Market opportunity by Type

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 Italy - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 Agrawal Oil and BioCheam

  • 10.4 Archer Daniels Midland Co.

  • 10.5 Cargill Inc.

  • 10.6 Devansoy Inc.

  • 10.7 DuPont de Nemours Inc.

  • 10.8 Kellogg Co.

  • 10.9 NOW Health Group Inc.

  • 10.10 Puris

  • 10.11 SunOpta Inc.

  • 10.12 The Scoular Co.

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/organic-soy-protein-market-to-grow-at-a-cagr-of-16-12-by-2026--evolving-opportunities-with-agrawal-oil-and-biocheam--cargill---technavio-301620029.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • Here's What the Chart Says About Buying or Selling Tesla

    Shares of Tesla are rallying on Thursday and deservedly so. The move comes on reports that Tesla's China-made vehicle sales almost tripled in August. According to TheStreet: "The China Passenger Car Association (CPCA) said Tesla sold 76,995 China-made cars last month…The August figures were firmly higher than the 28,000 total recorded in July when Tesla's Shanghai gigafactory was idled for scheduled maintenance, but essentially only match the 78,000 tally from June."

  • Tesla delivers 77,000 vehicles from China factory

    Yahoo Finance’s Pras Subramanian joins the Live show to discuss Tesla's near-record deliveries from its China factory.

  • Treasury Department set to warn White House of crypto regulation overhauls

    Yahoo Finance reporter Jen Schonberger details an upcoming Treasury report that will highlight the economic danger of cryptocurrency.

  • Oil Boom Falls Flat in Region With a Fifth of World’s Reserves

    (Bloomberg) -- From Saudi Arabia to West Texas, drillers are pumping more oil to cash in on a scorching price rally. But a region that’s home to a fifth of the world’s crude reserves is mostly missing out. Most Read from BloombergApple’s iPhone 14 Offers Camera Upgrades, Satellite FeatureRussia Privately Warns of Deep and Prolonged Economic DamageTexas Judge Says HIV Drug Mandate Violates Religious FreedomA Text Alert May Have Saved California From Power BlackoutsStocks Roar Back as Treasuries H

  • FDA Approves New Botox Competitor From Revance Therapeutics

    The agency approved Daxxify, a formidable new competitor to the anti-wrinkle injection Botox. The latter’s market dominance could be challenged.

  • Be Careful: Crude Can Change Course Quickly

    Television commentators tend to follow crude oil prices higher and then lower, but with no context of the pace of the movements nor the possibility of a trend change. The focus on oil prices and for the average consumer -- gasoline prices -- is understandable. Gasoline prices have replaced the weather and sports -- until now -- in everyday conversation.

  • Cheaper electric vehicles coming despite rising battery costs

    Even though battery costs are rising, auto companies are rolling out more affordable electric vehicles that should widen their appeal to a larger group of buyers.

  • Cenovus Energy: Here's What Would Get the Rally Restarted

    Cenovus Energy Inc. is involved in the oil and natural gas value chain -- in exploration, production, refining, transportation and retail. In the daily bar chart of CVE, below, we can see that the shares have pulled back to successfully retest the rising 200-day moving average line in July and early August. The On-Balance-Volume (OBV) line weakened in July and August telling us that sellers of CVE were more aggressive.

  • Here's Why Enterprise (EPD) is an Attractive Investment Bet

    Enterprise Products (EPD) boasts a stable business model and is not significantly exposed to oil and gas price volatility.

  • Oil price falls to lowest since Ukraine invasion in blow to Putin

    Oil prices have tumbled back to levels last seen before Russia's invasion of Ukraine in a blow to Vladimir Putin and Saudi Arabia as the heavyweight producers try to prop up prices.

  • Electra's Study on Integrated EV Battery Materials Facility in Ontario Demonstrates Compelling Economics

    Electra Battery Materials Corporation (NASDAQ: ELBM) (TSXV: ELBM) ("Electra") today released highlights of a scoping study prepared by a global engineering firm supporting the creation of an integrated electric vehicle battery materials park in Ontario that would include nickel, cobalt and manganese refining, recycling of battery black mass material, and precursor cathode active material (pCAM) manufacturing.

  • Oil Suffers Fresh Blow as Demand Concerns Spur Weekly Decline

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil headed for a back-to-back weekly loss, burdened by demand concerns, rising stockpiles, and the possibility the Biden administration may make a fresh release from emergency reserves.West Texas Intermediate edged above $84 a barrel, but is still down more than 3% this week after hitting the lowest since January. There’s concern consumption will take a hit as central banks raise rates and China sticks to its Covid Zero strategy. The dollar’s rally to a record has also been a head

  • Natural Gas Buyers Hoarding Fuel at Sea to Prepare for Winter

    (Bloomberg) -- Energy traders and power utilities are storing more liquefied natural gas at sea, an unusual move to hoard supply for winter as the market faces a severe shortage.Most Read from BloombergApple’s iPhone 14 Offers Camera Upgrades, Satellite FeatureTexas Judge Says HIV Drug Mandate Violates Religious FreedomQueen Elizabeth’s Doctors Are Concerned for Her HealthRussia Privately Warns of Deep and Prolonged Economic DamageIndia Is Running Out of Weapons to Deter China Due to Modi OrderE

  • What is the biggest issue facing American Airlines right now? The CEO weighs in.

    Speaking at the Cowen Global Transportation and Sustainable Mobility Conference on Wednesday, CEO Robert Isom said American has made good progress in returning to profitability but "has got some work to do" on improving reliability.

  • 4 Top-Ranked Sector ETFs to Buy Now

    After a solid start to the third quarter, the Wall Street rally fizzled out in mid-August. The weak trend is likely to continue given rising rates, recession fears, and historical underperformance in September.

  • Top Rice Exporter India Curbs Shipments in Threat to Inflation

    (Bloomberg) -- India, the world’s biggest rice shipper, restricted exports of key varieties that mainly go toward feeding Asia and Africa, threatening to rattle global crop markets and exacerbate food inflation and hunger. The government has imposed a 20% duty on shipments of white and brown rice, and banned broken rice sales abroad. The curbs apply to roughly 60% of India’s overall rice exports, according to Bloomberg calculations. The moves by India, which accounts for 40% of the global rice t

  • Toyota reaches potential $150 million U.S. settlement over fuel pump recalls

    Toyota Motor Corp reached a settlement potentially worth $150 million to resolve U.S. class-action litigation tied to recalls of about 3.36 million Toyota and Lexus vehicles whose defective fuel pumps could cause engines to stall. The settlement covers owners and lessees of dozens of Toyota and Lexus vehicle models manufactured in the 2013 to 2020 model years and equipped with Denso low-pressure fuel pumps. Toyota has said problems were reported more often in the southern United States, where weather is warmer.

  • Oil supported by supply threats, but heads for weekly drop on demand fears

    SINGAPORE (Reuters) -Oil prices rose on Friday as investors considered Russia's threat to halt oil and gas exports to some buyers, but crude was set for a second straight weekly decline as central banks' aggressive rate hikes and China's COVID-19 curbs weighed on demand. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures climbed 15 cents, or 0.2%, to $83.69. "I think the selloff in oil prices may come to a pause for now due to a recovery in risk sentiment across the board," said CMC Markets analyst Tina Teng, adding that a weaker dollar and falls in bond yields have offered support for a rebound in risk assets.

  • Why the Ethereum Merge Matters

    The "merge" will be one of the most significant shifts in crypto’s history, and could have a slew of far-reaching effects.

  • Consumers show interest in Apple car, survey finds

    Yahoo Finance anchors discuss what consumers think about a potential Apple car.