Organic Tea Market in US to Record 4.40% Y-O-Y Growth Rate in 2022 |Increasing Health Benefits of Organic Tea to Boost Growth | 17000+ Technavio Reports

NEW YORK, Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The organic tea market in us is expected to grow by USD 70.91 million from 2021 to 2026, progressing at a CAGR of 4.53% as per the latest market research report by Technavio. The organic tea market share growth in the US by the organic herbal tea segment will be significant for revenue generation. There is an increasing demand for organic herbal tea in the US as consumers now prefer organic herbal tea over conventional tea. This is mostly due to the increasing awareness of the associated health benefits of organic tea. Consumers are looking for organic and eco-friendly products and are even ready to pay a premium price for such products. The rising disposable income, the growing health awareness among consumers about the benefits of tea, the rising population across the country, and the rising trends of herbal products among the young population are expected to boost the expansion of the organic herbal tea segment during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Organic Tea Market in US by Distribution Channel and Product - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Organic Tea Market in US by Distribution Channel and Product - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

To gain further insights on the market contribution of various segments - Request a Free Sample Report

Organic Tea Market in US: Increasing health benefits of organic tea to drive growth

The key factor driving growth in the organic tea market in the US is the increasing health benefits of organic tea. Consumers prefer to consume organic tea over other beverages because it contains herbs and medicinal plant extracts that are beneficial for the body. Tea products infused with healthy ingredients protect against cold and improve digestion and immunity. Vendors are offering tea products containing hibiscus flower petals, which help in minimizing blood sugar and blood pressure levels. Tea products containing ginger, citrus, and mint help to relax a tired body. The growing consumer awareness about the availability of such tea products and their benefits will boost the sales of these products. This demand for low-calorie tea will lead to the expansion of the organic tea market in the US during the forecast period.

Organic Tea Market in US: Impact of overconsumption of tea to Impede growth

The impact of overconsumption of tea will be a major challenge for the organic tea market in the US during the forecast period. The intake of tea is good for health in various aspects. However, the excessive consumption of tea is not preferable. According to nutritionists, the ideal consumption of tea should not be more than three cups a day. The major threat of overconsumption of tea is that tea can be addictive. The excess consumption of tea increases the intake of caffeine as well. High caffeine levels reduce the absorption abilities of tubules, thus causing dehydration. The high intake of caffeine also leads to bloating, which is caused due to unwanted water retention because of dehydration. The excessive consumption of tea is also associated with various other side effects such as osteoporosis (weakness of bones), stomach ache, nausea, and constipation. Therefore, the negative impact of overconsumption of tea may restrict the demand for tea.

To know about all drivers, challenges & trends -Request a Free Sample

Organic Tea Market in US Value Chain Analysis

The end-to-end understanding of the value chains is essential in profit margin optimization and evaluation of business strategies. The data available in our value chain analysis segment can help vendors drive costs and enhance customer services during the forecast period. The value chain of the Organic Tea Market in US includes the following core components:

  • Inputs

  • Inbound logistics

  • Primary processing

  • Secondary and tertiary processing

  • Outbound logistics

  • End-customers

  • Marketing and sales

  • Service

  • Innovation

Technavio report has further elucidated on other innovative approaches being followed by manufacturers to ensure a sustainable market presence.

Organic Tea Market in the US: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the organic tea market in the US by Product (organic herbal tea, organic green tea, and organic black tea) and Distribution Channel (supermarket and hypermarket, health food stores, independent retailers, and others).

To know about all product & distribution channel segments - Request a free sample report

Related Reports:
Functional Tea Market -The functional tea market share should rise by USD 3.17 billion from 2021 to 2025 at a CAGR of 6.70%. Download a free sample now!

Specialty Tea Market -The specialty tea market share is expected to increase by USD 5.50 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 6.04%. Download a free sample now!

Organic Tea Market In US Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.53%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 70.91 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

4.40

Regional analysis

US

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Arbor Teas, Davidsons Organics, East West Tea Co. LLC, Equal Exchange, Five Mountians, Heavenly Tea Inc., Rishi Tea and Botanicals, The Art of Tea LLC, The Hain Celestial Group Inc., and WorldPantry.com Inc.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period,

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Content
Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem

  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition

  • Market segment analysis

  • Market size 2021

  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026

Five Forces Analysis

  • Bargaining power of buyers

  • Bargaining power of suppliers

  • Threat of new entrants

  • Threat of substitutes

  • Threat of rivalry

  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Product

  • Organic herbal tea - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Organic green tea - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Organic black tea - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Market opportunity by Product

Market Segmentation by Distribution channel

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Distribution channel

  • Supermarket and hypermarket - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Health food stores - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Independent retailers - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Market opportunity by Distribution channel

Customer landscape

  • Customer landscape

  • Market drivers

  • Market challenges

  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Overview

  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • Arbor Teas

  • Davidsons Organics

  • East West Tea Co. LLC

  • Equal Exchange

  • Five Mountians

  • Heavenly Tea Inc.

  • Rishi Tea and Botanicals

  • The Art of Tea LLC

  • The Hain Celestial Group Inc.

  • WorldPantry.com Inc.

Appendix

  • Scope of the report

  • Currency conversion rates for US$

  • Research methodology

  • List of abbreviations

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/organic-tea-market-in-us-to-record-4-40-y-o-y-growth-rate-in-2022-increasing-health-benefits-of-organic-tea-to-boost-growth--17000-technavio-reports-301480873.html

SOURCE Technavio

