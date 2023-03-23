U.S. markets open in 2 hours 14 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,989.50
    +19.00 (+0.48%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,322.00
    +64.00 (+0.20%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,824.75
    +117.75 (+0.93%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,751.40
    +10.40 (+0.60%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    70.34
    -0.56 (-0.79%)
     

  • Gold

    1,979.50
    +29.90 (+1.53%)
     

  • Silver

    23.07
    +0.28 (+1.22%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0880
    +0.0015 (+0.14%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5000
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    21.63
    +0.25 (+1.17%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2292
    +0.0026 (+0.21%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    131.4170
    +0.0330 (+0.03%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    27,600.82
    -599.20 (-2.12%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    602.50
    -13.44 (-2.18%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,493.11
    -73.73 (-0.97%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,419.61
    -47.00 (-0.17%)
     

Organic Trace Minerals for Animal Feed Market to grow at a CAGR of 8.11% from 2022 to 2027, Driven by the health benefits of trace animals - Technavio

PR Newswire
·19 min read

NEW YORK, March 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global organic trace minerals for animal feed market size is estimated to grow by USD 391.05 million from 2022 to 2027, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.11% during the forecast period. The health benefits of trace animals are driving the market growth significantly, although factors like the increased use of water-soluble organic feed additives may impede the market growth. 

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Organic Trace Minerals for Animal Feed Market 2023-2027
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Organic Trace Minerals for Animal Feed Market 2023-2027

For more insights on the historic market data (2017 to 2021) and forecast market size (2023 to 2027) - Request a sample report

What's New?

  • Special coverage on the Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

  • Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

  • Market presence across multiple geographical footprints - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - buy the report!

Organic Trace Minerals For Animal Feed Market - Segmentation Assessment
Segment Overview
Technavio has segmented the market based on form factor (dry and liquid), application (poultry, swine, ruminants, and others), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

  • The market share growth by the dry segment will be significant for the organic trace minerals for animal feed market growth during the forecast period. The market for dry-form organic trace minerals for animal feed is expanding due to consumer demand for more natural and sustainable food products. The demand is high because they are seen as a healthier and more sustainable alternative to conventional mineral supplements. The demand for organic trace minerals is anticipated to rise in the upcoming years owing to the growing awareness of animal health and welfare.

Geography Overview
By geography, the global organic trace minerals for animal feed market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global organic trace minerals for the animal feed market.

  • North America is estimated to contribute 27% to the global market growth during the forecast period. The growth of the market in the region is attributed to enhanced bioavailability of organic trace minerals as it reduces waste excretion levels in the environment. North America imports most of its organic meat products from European and Asian countries. However, outbreaks of diseases such as the Porcine Epidemic Diarrhoea Virus (PEDV) will see more consumers demanding organic meat during the forecast period.

Insights on the market contribution of various segments including country and region wise, historic (2017 to 2021), and forecast market size (2023 to 2027) - Download a Sample Report

Organic Trace Minerals For Animal Feed Market – Vendor Analysis

The global organic trace minerals for animal feed market is fragmented with the presence of both small and large vendors. Alltech Inc., Archer Daniels Midland Co., Balchem Inc., BASF SE, Biochem additives and product mbH, Cargill Inc., Global Animal Products, Kemin Industries Inc., Koninklijke DSM NV, Mercer Milling Co. Inc., Norel SA, Novus International Inc., Nutreco N.V., Phibro Animal Health Corp., Priya Chemicals, QualiTech, Suboneyo Chemicals Pharmaceuticals P Ltd., Tanke Biosciences Corp., Zinpro Corp., and Simfa Labs Pvt. Ltd. are some of the major players in the market.

Organic Trace Minerals For Animal Feed Market – Market Dynamics
Key factor driving market growth

One of the major factors fueling the growth of global animal feed organic trace minerals market is the health benefits of trace animals. Organic trace minerals play a vital role in the metabolic well-being of animals because they support enzymatic reactions. For instance, Cobalt helps in Vitamin B12 synthesis and the activation of enzymes, which prevents loss of appetite, enhances hatchability, and high embryo mortality. Similarly, organic magnesium addresses problems such as lower egg production and reduced mobilization of the skeletal system. Hence, the various health benefits of organic trace minerals will drive the market for global organic trace minerals for animal feed during the forecast period.

Leading trends influencing the market 

A major trend driving the global animal feed organic trace minerals market is the increased use of water-soluble organic feed additives. Water-solvent natural feeds contain multivitamins along with natural trace minerals. They play a vital part in deciding livestock development and profitability, which are difficult to pass, digest quickly, and are more gainful than dry feed-added substances. For instance, Tanke Biosciences, a Chinese manufacturer of organic trace minerals, came up with a wide range of water-solvent natural feed-added substances such as Mineral Premix for Piglet - QILIMIX I, Mineral Premix for Sow - QILIMIX II, Mineral Premix for Poultry - QILIMIX III, and Extra-Health (sow lactogenic powder).

Major challenges hindering the market growth

One of the key challenges to the global animal feed organic trace minerals market growth is the growing vegan population. Touted as one of the fastest-growing lifestyle movements, veganism is termed as the practice of abstaining from the use of animal products, particularly in the diet. For instance, the number of vegans in the UK has increased by about 600% in the last three years. Market players also come up with new vegan products to tap the growing potential. Hence, these factors can lower the demand for meat-based products and challenge the global organic trace minerals for the animal feed market.

Insights on Market Drivers, trends, & Challenges, historic period(2017 to 2021), and forecast period(2023 to 2027)- Request a sample report!

What are the key data covered in this Organic Trace Minerals For Animal Feed Market report?

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period

  • Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the organic trace minerals for the animal feed market between 2023 and 2027

  • Precise estimation of the size of the organic trace minerals for animal feed market and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

  • Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • Growth of the organic trace minerals for animal feed market across North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa

  • A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

  • Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of organic trace minerals for animal feed market vendors

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports. 

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

The algae-based animal feed and ingredients market size is expected to increase by USD 822.67 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 6.03%. The growing meat and dairy food production and consumption is one of the key drivers positively impacting the algae-based animal feed and ingredients market growth.

The animal feed vitamin market size is expected to increase by USD 629.01 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 4.61%. The rising emphasis on inorganic growth is one of the key drivers fueling the market growth.

Organic Trace Minerals For Animal Feed Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Base year

2022

Historic period

2017-2021

Forecast period

2023-2027

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.11%

Market growth 2023-2027

USD 391.05 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)

7.8

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

North America at 27%

Key countries

US, Canada, China, Japan, and UK, Canada, Mexico, Italy,Spain, India, Japan, Australia, and South Korea

Competitive landscape

Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks

Key companies profiled

Alltech Inc., Archer Daniels Midland Co., Balchem Inc., BASF SE, Biochem additives and product mbH, Cargill Inc., Global Animal Products, Kemin Industries Inc., Koninklijke DSM NV, Mercer Milling Co. Inc., Norel SA, Novus International Inc., Nutreco N.V., Phibro Animal Health Corp., Priya Chemicals, QualiTech, Suboneyo Chemicals Pharmaceuticals P Ltd., Tanke Biosciences Corp., Zinpro Corp., and Simfa Labs Pvt. Ltd.

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio Consumer Staples market reports

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2022

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

  • 4.1 Global organic trace minerals for animal feed market 2017 - 2021

  • 4.2 Form factor Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.3 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

  • 5.1 Five forces summary

  • 5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 5.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 5.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 5.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Form Factor

  • 6.1 Market segments

  • 6.2 Comparison by Form Factor

  • 6.3 Dry - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.4 Liquid - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.5 Market opportunity by Form Factor

7 Market Segmentation by Application

  • 7.1 Market segments

  • 7.2 Comparison by Application

  • 7.3 Poultry - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.4 Swine - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.5 Ruminants - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.7 Market opportunity by Application

8 Customer Landscape

  • 8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

  • 9.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 9.2 Geographic comparison

  • 9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.9 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.10 Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.11 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.13 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 10.1 Market drivers

  • 10.2 Market challenges

  • 10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

  • 11.1 Overview

  • 11.2 Vendor landscape

  • 11.3 Landscape disruption

  • 11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

  • 12.1 Vendors covered

  • 12.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 12.3 Alltech Inc.

  • 12.4 Archer Daniels Midland Co.

  • 12.5 Balchem Inc.

  • 12.6 BASF SE

  • 12.7 Biochem additives and product mbH

  • 12.8 Cargill Inc.

  • 12.9 Global Animal Products

  • 12.10 Kemin Industries Inc.

  • 12.11 Koninklijke DSM NV

  • 12.12 Mercer Milling Co. Inc.

  • 12.13 Norel SA

  • 12.14 Novus International Inc.

  • 12.15 Nutreco N.V.

  • 12.16 Phibro Animal Health Corp.

  • 12.17 QualiTech

13 Appendix

  • 13.1 Scope of the report

  • 13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 13.4 Research methodology

  • 13.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Organic Trace Minerals for Animal Feed Market 2023-2027
Global Organic Trace Minerals for Animal Feed Market 2023-2027
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/organic-trace-minerals-for-animal-feed-market-to-grow-at-a-cagr-of-8-11-from-2022-to-2027--driven-by-the-health-benefits-of-trace-animals---technavio-301777590.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • Falling US gasoline stockpiles signal a repeat of last summer's high prices

    U.S. motorists face a repeat of last summer's high gasoline prices, analysts warned on Wednesday, with fuel stockpiles heading towards multi-year lows ahead of the peak summer driving season that begins in two months. Retail gasoline prices, now averaging $3.44 a gallon nationwide, hit a record $5.02 a gallon last June as crude oil prices jumped on Russia's invasion of Ukraine and the waning of COVID-19 travel curbs unleashed pent up travel demand. Vehicle travel in the U.S. started the year 5.6% higher than last year, leading to a drop in gasoline stockpiles for five straight weeks.

  • Warren Buffett Backed EV Maker BYD Reduces Shifts At Two China EV Plants

    BYD Co, Ltd (OTC: BYDDF) (OTC: BYDDY) has reduced shifts at two auto assembly plants in China, signifying weaker demand in the largest auto market. The Warren Buffett-backed company asked some workers at its Xian plant, its biggest manufacturing hub, to work only four days a week in a factory running two eight-hour shifts per day, Reuters reports citing familiar sources and an internal memo. The Xian plant produces BYD's top-selling Song and Qin EV sedans. Also Read: Warren Buffett Backed BYD Sh

  • VinFast rolls out long-awaited electric SUVs, eyes overseas deliveries

    Vietnamese carmaker VinFast said on Thursday it will begin delivering its new electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) to local customers this week and targets overseas deliveries in the coming months. VinFast, which began operations in 2019, is gearing up to expand in the United States, where it hopes to compete with legacy automakers with its two electric SUV models. "After Vietnam, VinFast expects to export the first batch of VF9 to international markets in the coming months," VinFast said in a statement, without providing a specific timeline for deliveries of the new model.

  • Big Oil Eyes New Deals in North Africa Amid Rising Energy Demand

    Halliburton and Honeywell are in advanced talks to develop oil fields and refineries in Libya, while Eni is importing more oil and gas from Algeria.

  • Here's How to Trade PulteGroup in a Weak Housing Market

    Homebuilder PulteGroup was upgraded to "Outperform" Wednesday at Wolfe Research. PHM is one of the largest homebuilders in the U.S. and they have developments here in Delaware where I am, and they have plenty of company from both national and local builders. The daily On-Balance-Volume (OBV) line shows a rise from June but has leveled off the past two months.

  • Can Deckers Outdoor Rally Further?

    Performance lifestyle footwear maker Deckers Outdoor has been in an uptrend. Let's check out the charts and indicators to see if they need to rest or can rally further. In this daily bar chart of DECK, below, I can see that prices have nearly doubled from their May nadir.

  • Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights Tullow Oil, VAALCO Energy and EnQuest PLC

    Tullow Oil, VAALCO Energy and EnQuest PLC are part of the Zacks Industry Outlook article.

  • China's super rich population drops as tech crackdown, global factors hurt wealth

    More than 400 people lost their billionaire status last year, most from China, as global monetary tightening, COVID-19 disruptions and Beijing's crackdown on major tech companies hurt the super wealthy, a ranking of the world's wealthiest showed. China lost 229 billionaires from the Hurun Global Rich List 2023, accounting more than half of the 445 people who disappeared from the list, which ranks moguls with a minimum net worth of $1 billion, the Hurun Report said on Thursday. "The number of billionaires in the world is down by 8%, whilst their total wealth dropped 10%," said Rupert Hoogewerf, founder and chairman of the Hurun Report.

  • Diesel Prices May Reflect Weakness in U.S. Economy

    A big drop in demand for diesel fuel may be due to slowing economic growth in the U.S., especially in the heavy industry and construction sectors.

  • These banks are the biggest funders of the fossil fuel industry

    Since the Paris Agreement in 2016, the biggest banks that fund the fossil fuel industry seem to have minimally decreased their support, and in some cases are actually increasing their funding.

  • Pepsi Just Plowed Hundreds Of Millions Of Dollars Into Regenerative Farming: What It Means

    PepsiCo Inc (NASDAQ: PEP) will make a $216 million multi-year investment in long-term, strategic partnership agreements with three farmer-facing organizations. The organizations are Practical Farmers of Iowa (PFI), Soil and Water Outcomes Fund (SWOF), and the IL Corn Growers Association (ICGA). The initiative will drive the adoption of regenerative agriculture practices and reduce carbon emissions. Through these partnerships, by 2030, PEP will work with PFI to reach approximately 1.5 million acr

  • Beware China’s imperial ambitions in the electric car market

    Who knew selling cars could be such a complicated business? Take Pendragon. Not satisfied with flogging second-hand cars from hundreds of forecourts across the country, Britain’s largest car dealership is apparently “revolutionising the automotive industry ... through digital innovation and operational excellence” – whatever that means.

  • 3 Stocks to Watch in the Promising Agriculture - Products Industry

    The Agriculture - Products industry is set to gain from solid demand. Stocks like Bunge (BG), CalMaine Foods (CALM) and Arcadia Biosciences (RKDA) are poised to ride on this positive trend.

  • Energy stocks: Investors selling might be 'overreacting,' says strategist

    Energy stocks are off to a bumpy start this year, but their recent sell-off may be overdone, says one strategist.

  • China’s Reopening to Roil Energy Prices If Beijing Over-Delivers

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s reopening after three years of Covid Zero is the main source of optimism for commodities markets wracked by a string of bank failures and slowing global growth.Most Read from BloombergFinally, a Serious Offer to Take Putin Off Russia’s HandsAckman Warns of Accelerated Deposit Outflows After Fed DecisionShort Seller Hindenburg Says ‘Another Big One’ Coming SoonUS Fears a War-Weary World May Embrace China’s Ukraine Peace BidBomb Threat Called In to New York Court Where Trump

  • Lithium Prices Hit Hard As EV Sales Stumble

    Lithium, copper, and cobalt prices have seen a sharp decline due to the deceleration of the electric vehicle boom

  • Little-Known Traders Now Rule Russian Oil Markets

    As the world’s largest oil traders continue to shun Russian crude, some smaller, little-known trading companies have but completely taken over the international trade of Russia oil

  • What is the trade, investment relationship between China and Russia?

    President Xi Jinping's ninth visit to Russia as Chinese leader, featuring a meeting with Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin, is expected to usher in greater economic cooperation between the countries after bilateral trade saw an annual rise of 29.3 per cent last year, to US$190.3 billion. Last year's bilateral trade figure represented an increase of 116 per cent over a decade ago, as tensions with the United States and its allies over the Ukraine war have been pushing Russia and China closer. In

  • NRG Energy (NRG) to Gain From Acquisition Amid Supply Woes

    NRG Energy's (NRG) completed acquisitions, diverse customer base and long-term customer retention increase the predictability of earnings.

  • Has Fastly Finally Turned the Corner to the Upside?

    Cloud computing platform firm Fastly has rallied the past three months. Prices made a long and painful decline from its zenith in 2020 and the question now is whether prices have finally put in a bottom.