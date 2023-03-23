Organic Trace Minerals for Animal Feed Market to grow at a CAGR of 8.11% from 2022 to 2027, Driven by the health benefits of trace animals - Technavio

NEW YORK, March 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global organic trace minerals for animal feed market size is estimated to grow by USD 391.05 million from 2022 to 2027, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.11% during the forecast period. The health benefits of trace animals are driving the market growth significantly, although factors like the increased use of water-soluble organic feed additives may impede the market growth.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Organic Trace Minerals for Animal Feed Market 2023-2027

What's New?

Special coverage on the Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Organic Trace Minerals For Animal Feed Market - Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on form factor (dry and liquid), application (poultry, swine, ruminants, and others), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The market share growth by the dry segment will be significant for the organic trace minerals for animal feed market growth during the forecast period. The market for dry-form organic trace minerals for animal feed is expanding due to consumer demand for more natural and sustainable food products. The demand is high because they are seen as a healthier and more sustainable alternative to conventional mineral supplements. The demand for organic trace minerals is anticipated to rise in the upcoming years owing to the growing awareness of animal health and welfare.

Geography Overview

By geography, the global organic trace minerals for animal feed market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global organic trace minerals for the animal feed market.

North America is estimated to contribute 27% to the global market growth during the forecast period. The growth of the market in the region is attributed to enhanced bioavailability of organic trace minerals as it reduces waste excretion levels in the environment. North America imports most of its organic meat products from European and Asian countries. However, outbreaks of diseases such as the Porcine Epidemic Diarrhoea Virus (PEDV) will see more consumers demanding organic meat during the forecast period.

Organic Trace Minerals For Animal Feed Market – Vendor Analysis

The global organic trace minerals for animal feed market is fragmented with the presence of both small and large vendors. Alltech Inc., Archer Daniels Midland Co., Balchem Inc., BASF SE, Biochem additives and product mbH, Cargill Inc., Global Animal Products, Kemin Industries Inc., Koninklijke DSM NV, Mercer Milling Co. Inc., Norel SA, Novus International Inc., Nutreco N.V., Phibro Animal Health Corp., Priya Chemicals, QualiTech, Suboneyo Chemicals Pharmaceuticals P Ltd., Tanke Biosciences Corp., Zinpro Corp., and Simfa Labs Pvt. Ltd. are some of the major players in the market.

Organic Trace Minerals For Animal Feed Market – Market Dynamics

Key factor driving market growth

One of the major factors fueling the growth of global animal feed organic trace minerals market is the health benefits of trace animals. Organic trace minerals play a vital role in the metabolic well-being of animals because they support enzymatic reactions. For instance, Cobalt helps in Vitamin B12 synthesis and the activation of enzymes, which prevents loss of appetite, enhances hatchability, and high embryo mortality. Similarly, organic magnesium addresses problems such as lower egg production and reduced mobilization of the skeletal system. Hence, the various health benefits of organic trace minerals will drive the market for global organic trace minerals for animal feed during the forecast period.

Leading trends influencing the market

A major trend driving the global animal feed organic trace minerals market is the increased use of water-soluble organic feed additives. Water-solvent natural feeds contain multivitamins along with natural trace minerals. They play a vital part in deciding livestock development and profitability, which are difficult to pass, digest quickly, and are more gainful than dry feed-added substances. For instance, Tanke Biosciences, a Chinese manufacturer of organic trace minerals, came up with a wide range of water-solvent natural feed-added substances such as Mineral Premix for Piglet - QILIMIX I, Mineral Premix for Sow - QILIMIX II, Mineral Premix for Poultry - QILIMIX III, and Extra-Health (sow lactogenic powder).

Major challenges hindering the market growth

One of the key challenges to the global animal feed organic trace minerals market growth is the growing vegan population. Touted as one of the fastest-growing lifestyle movements, veganism is termed as the practice of abstaining from the use of animal products, particularly in the diet. For instance, the number of vegans in the UK has increased by about 600% in the last three years. Market players also come up with new vegan products to tap the growing potential. Hence, these factors can lower the demand for meat-based products and challenge the global organic trace minerals for the animal feed market.

What are the key data covered in this Organic Trace Minerals For Animal Feed Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the organic trace minerals for the animal feed market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the organic trace minerals for animal feed market and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the organic trace minerals for animal feed market across North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of organic trace minerals for animal feed market vendors

The algae-based animal feed and ingredients market size is expected to increase by USD 822.67 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 6.03%. The growing meat and dairy food production and consumption is one of the key drivers positively impacting the algae-based animal feed and ingredients market growth.

The animal feed vitamin market size is expected to increase by USD 629.01 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 4.61%. The rising emphasis on inorganic growth is one of the key drivers fueling the market growth.

Organic Trace Minerals For Animal Feed Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.11% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 391.05 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 7.8 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 27% Key countries US, Canada, China, Japan, and UK, Canada, Mexico, Italy,Spain, India, Japan, Australia, and South Korea Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Alltech Inc., Archer Daniels Midland Co., Balchem Inc., BASF SE, Biochem additives and product mbH, Cargill Inc., Global Animal Products, Kemin Industries Inc., Koninklijke DSM NV, Mercer Milling Co. Inc., Norel SA, Novus International Inc., Nutreco N.V., Phibro Animal Health Corp., Priya Chemicals, QualiTech, Suboneyo Chemicals Pharmaceuticals P Ltd., Tanke Biosciences Corp., Zinpro Corp., and Simfa Labs Pvt. Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

