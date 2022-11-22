Organic Wine Market Size Worth $21.1 Billion by 2030: The Brainy Insights

The Brainy Insights

This increased number of organic vineyards will meet the rising demand for organic wine in the market. Easy accessibility to consumers, variety of flavors & affordability are contributing factors making organic wine market grow. Europe region emerged as the largest market for the global organic wine market, with a 30.6% share of the market revenue in 2021.

Newark, Nov. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by The Brainy Insights, the global organic wine market is expected to grow from USD 8.6 Billion in 2021 to USD 21.1 Billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 10.5% during the forecast period 2022-2030.



Organic farming is when farming is done without the use of fertilizers to prepare the soil, without the use of pesticides on the produce to keep away pests or any type of insecticides or fungicides. The produce is free from chemicals, is healthier and it has long-term health benefits. When grapes are produced without the use of fertilisers, pesticides, and insecticides then they are called organic grapes. When these grapes are used to produce wine without adding additives, sugar, or preservatives, then that wine is called organic wine. The grapes claimed to be produced organically have to be certified by a relevant authority before they are utilised as input to produce organic wine. The organic wine market has been growing significantly and contributing revenue to the global wine market. With the demand for organic produce, the organic wine market is expected to hold a major chunk of global wine market during the forecast period and contribute a significant revenue to the global wine industry. Healthier skin, healthier hearts, longevity can be achieved with the consumption of wine, and these are some benefits claimed by the market players while promoting their brands.



Increased consumer awareness about ethical consumption, an increasing number of organic vineyards, increased investment in developing new products and processes of winemaking is driving the organic wine market; the requirement to improve product & service quality for clients is likely to provide an impetus for innovative flavours and variants of organic wine. New product developments and strategic collaborations amongst top companies striving to expand are some of the factors that are predicted to drive global market growth in the future.



Key players operating in the global organic wine market are The Wine Cellar Group, King Estate Winery, Dry Farm Wines, Vintage Roots, Organic Wine Company, Tamburlaine Organic Wines, La Cantina Pizzolato, Frey Vineyards, Elgin Ridge & Luddite Wines and Mount Avoca among others. To enhance their market position in the global organic wine market, the key players are now focusing on adopting the strategies such as product innovations, mergers & acquisitions, recent developments, joint venture, collaborations, and partnership.



• Elgin Ridge & Luddite Wines, who own certified wine estates and believe in producing wines naturally, partnered with a Cape Town restaurant called La Tete. The partnership was aimed at introducing a project which would give offers. For example: When a customer purchases meal vouchers at the restaurant, it will include a complimentary mixed case of wine.



Scope of the Report:



Report Metrics Details Market size available for years 2019–2030 Base year considered 2021 Forecast period 2022–2030 Market Size in 2022 $8.6 billion Projected Market Value in 2030 $21.1 billion CAGR 10.5% From 2022 to 2030 Segments covered Product Type, Packaging, Distribution Channel, Regions Geographies covered North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Latin America Companies covered The Wine Cellar Group, King Estate Winery, Dry Farm Wines, Vintage Roots, Organic Wine Company, Tamburlaine Organic Wines, Frey Vineyards, La Cantina Pizzolato, Elgin Ridge & Luddite Wines, Mount Avoca

The red organics wine segment dominated the market with a market value of around 4.45 billion in 2021.



The product type segment is divided into red organic wine & white organic wine. The red organic wine segment dominated the market with a market share of around 55% in 2021



The PET plastic bottle segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 12% over the forecast period.



The packaging segment is divided into PET plastic bottles, glass bottles, cans, tetra packs, & others. Over the forecast period, the PET plastic bottle segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 12%.



The supermarket segment dominated the market, accounting for around 2.32 billion of global revenue.



The distribution channel segment is divided into supermarkets, food service, specialty stores, online platforms and others. In 2021, the supermarket segment dominated the market, accounting for around 2.32 billion of global revenue. The increasing presence of supermarkets in tier-1 & tier-2 cities providing easy accessibility to consumers to buy wines in one place from a wide variety of flavours and brands along with affordability, are some contributing factors making supermarkets the popular destination for the purchase of wine.



Regional Segment Analysis of the Organic Wine Market



• North America (U.S. Canada, Mexico)

• Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of the Europe)

• Asia-Pacific (China, Japan India, Rest of APAC)

• South America (Brazil and Rest of South America)

• Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)



Among all regions, Europe emerged as the largest global organic wine market, with a market share of around 30.6% in 2021. During the forecast period, Europe is expected to be the largest market. The organic wine market in Europe has been expanding rapidly. Organic wine in Europe is dominated by Spain, France and Italy. The largest wine-producing European countries are situated in the Mediterranean-type climate zone, which is favourable for producing citrus fruits like grapes and oranges. Grapes and oranges form the base inputs for wine; hence, the region has a well-established wine-producing industry. Spain, Italy and France contribute more than 50% of global wine production. Along with production, the European region is a leading wine consumer market where wine is the most consumed beverage.



About the report:



The global organic wine market is analysed based on value (USD Billion). All the segments have been analysed on global, regional, and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each segment. The report offers in-depth analysis of driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining the key insight of the market. The study includes porter’s five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, supply, demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution and marketing channels analysis.



