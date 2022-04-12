Eezy Oyj

EEZY PLC -- STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE -- 12 APRIL 2022 AT 13.30

Organisation of the Board of Directors of Eezy Plc

Eezy Plc’s annual general meeting (AGM) was held today on 12 April 2022. Tapio Pajuharju, Kati Hagros, Liisa Harjula, Timo Mänty, Paul-Petteri Savolainen, Jarno Suominen and Mika Uotila were re-elected as the members of the Board of Directors. Mikko Wirén was elected as a new member.

In a formation meeting of the Board, held after the AGM, Tapio Pajuharju was elected to continue as the chairman.

Liisa Harjula (chair), Jarno Suominen and Kati Hagros will continue as the Audit committee.

The Board decided to establish a Human Resources Committee which assists the Board by preparing matters pertaining to the remuneration and nomination of the Company’s CEO and other management, as well as the Company's remuneration principles. The committee members are Tapio Pajuharju (chair), Mika Uotila and Mikko Wirén.





Further information:

Hannu Nyman

CFO

hannu.nyman@eezy.fi

tel. +358 (0)50 306 9913



