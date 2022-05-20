An organization of women volunteers raises $6 million for Shriners Hospitals for Children - Canada

Shriners Hospitals for Children – Canada

MONTREAL, May 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Daughters of the Nile is an international organization of women dedicated to the Shriners Children’s cause. The Canadian Daughters of the Nile have reached $6 million raised to benefit the Shriners Hospitals for children - Canada.



Today, the hospital is proud to welcome Donna Kramer, Supreme Queen of this extraordinary philanthropic organization, with chapters in Canada, the United States and South America. An official ceremony, attended by senior leadership of the Shriners Children’s network and Shriners Hospitals for Children – Canada including the hospital’s Chairman Board of Governors, will celebrate this great accomplishment with the Canadian Daughters of the Nile.

“The Daughters of the Nile are an inspiration to us all. Not only are they fantastic fundraisers and spokeswomen for our cause, they also take care of meeting the everyday need of the children we treat by providing quilts, sewing specialized garments, making all the holidays special and helping our families who are struggling with gift cards. I wish to congratulate Supreme Queen Donna Kramer and all the Canadian Daughters of the Nile for this incredible achievement,” says Jerry Gantt, Chairman of the Board of Trustees.

During her annual tour, Supreme Queen Donna Kramer, a native of Edmonton, will have the opportunity to visit virtually with one of our young patients Raphael, also from Edmonton but receiving treatment in Montreal for a rare genetic illness called congenital pseudoarthrosis of the tibia. When he was 10 months old, Raphael woke up one morning with a mysterious injury, a fractured tibia. The road would be long before his family would receive a medical explanation. After doing extensive research in Europe, Japan and other countries, Raphael’s family finally found answers here in Canada. The doctors at the Shriners Hospitals for Children - Canada had to wait until he was 3 ½ years old to perform a complex surgery, which involved using the child’s own stem cells and inserting rods and plates. Today, Raphael, affectionately nicknamed “Little Guy” by his parents, can walk and do many things that other kids do. His leg was saved.

Story continues

“Meeting Raphael, even virtually, is rewarding for me and all the other members of the Daughters of the Nile, who work tirelessly to raise funds, put projects into motion and meet the needs of the hospitals. When a child and his parent tell us their story or express their gratitude, we know in our hearts that we’re making a difference,” explains Ms. Kramer.

In light of the Daughters of the Nile’s commitment to providing braces, prostheses and bone anchored hearing aids (BAHA), stations will be set up to demonstrate various rehabilitation treatments during this official visit.

We wish to recognize that during the pandemic, these women used their invaluable skills to sew hundreds of hospital gowns and face masks for the protection of our patients and our staff.

About Shriners Hospitals for Children - Canada

Established in Montreal in 1925, Shriners Hospitals for Children – Canada is the only Canadian establishment within the network of Shriners hospitals. This bilingual, short-term, acute care hospital provides ultra-specialized orthopaedic care to children from coast to coast in Canada, the U.S. and around the world. The mission of the hospital is to promote health and provide treatment and rehabilitation to infants, children and young adults with orthopaedic and neuromuscular problems such as scoliosis, osteogenesis imperfecta (brittle bone disease), clubfeet, hip dysplasia, leg length discrepancies and cerebral palsy.

The hospital is committed to excellence and innovation in clinical practice, research and education. Affiliated with McGill University, the hospital provides clinical experience and teaching for residents and allied professionals within its outstanding new facility on the Glen site. The hospital is present in communities across Canada, thanks to telemedicine, outreach clinics and satellite clinics.

About Daughters of the Nile



An international fraternal organization for women 18 years of age or older. Founded in Seattle, Washington in 1913, Daughters of the Nile members total over 17,800 in 131 cities throughout the United States, Canada, and South America. Our members are proud of their long association with Shriners International and their continuing support of Shriners Children’s. The Daughters of the Nile maintain two permanent funds to benefit Shriners Children’s. The Daughters of the Nile Foundation administers funds in the United States. In Canada, the Daughters of the Nile Canadian Foundation administer the funds. Our one and only charitable endeavor is Shriners Children’s and their network of medical facilities throughout the United States, Canada, and Mexico. Each year our members give generously of their time and talents by providing more than 180,000 hours of volunteer time at the hospitals. In addition, they sew clothing, quilts, and special projects requested by the hospitals, provide books, toys, games, and other educational/recreational materials, and sponsor parties for patients and their families each month.

Media representatives are invited to come to the Hospital at 10:30 am.

1003, Decarie Blvd., Montreal (Québec) H4A0A9

Parking

You can park in the underground parking at level P3A - 100. Locate the Shriners Hospitals for Children – Canada entrance and take the elevator to the ground level.

Information

Laure Moureaux, Communications Advisor, Shriners Hospitals for Children – Canada.

Cell: 514-207-2267 or lmoureaux@shrinenet.org



