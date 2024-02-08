Organizations vying for block grant funding

Feb. 8—CUMBERLAND — A competition is underway for city organizations to request funding.

Several community leaders described their need for help at a public hearing, hosted by the mayor and City Council Tuesday, for the 2024 Community Development Block Grant's annual action plan.

The CDBG program, funded by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, was designed to help communities create strategies based on their needs.

Applications for this year's action plan are due at 4 p.m. Feb. 16 and must meet guidelines that include a five-year plan goal and benefits for low to moderate income people in the city.

"We seem to have the usual amount of interest in applying," Cumberland Senior Community Development Specialist Lee Borror said via email Wednesday. "You never really know until the deadline."

She hasn't gotten the formula award grantee amount yet, but estimates a roughly $800,000 allocation.

"In this current environment, I would like to see more housing-related services applications and more youth-related projects and services applications," Borror said.

"A group of recent housing studies/plans and a youth study are available from me in City Hall if an agency is interested in researching city-supported efforts in those areas," she said.

Leaders who spoke at Tuesday's hearing came from organizations including Jane's Place, the Family Crisis Resource Center, Associated Charities, Allegany Youth Services Coalition, Friends Aware, the Allegany County Historical Society, the Allegany County Human Resources Development Commission, and SSI/SSDI Outreach, Access, and Recovery, also known as SOAR.

The city will accept written public comments about projects through April 29, and staff recommendations will be made available online March 28 and presented for comment at the April 2 mayor and City Council meeting.

The council will review the annual plan for adoption May 7, and final HUD approval is expected in August.

Since this is the last year of the 2020-2024 consolidated plan, efforts will begin later this year to develop the new plan for 2025-2029, Borror said.

"Needs assessments and consultant outreach such as public meetings, focus groups and surveys will be techniques used to gauge interest and to understand issues the community is faced with solving," she said.

"This is a good time for agencies to take inventory and to look ahead regarding the next five years of CDBG projects," she said.

In other city business, the council:

—Met privately Tuesday to discuss "assignment, reassignment and performance of particular employees, the changes to the code and charter that could be necessary to effect the assignment and reassignment of those employees, and to obtain the advice of the city solicitor regarding those and related matters," the agenda for the meeting stated.

—Authorized an agreement with the Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development for $30,000 in grant funds to the city for a study to implement connectivity between local attractions and services.

—Heard comments from Cumberland resident Martha Letterman, 75, about the corner of Cumberland and Washington streets, which she said is "almost impossible" to cross as a pedestrian.

Teresa McMinn is a reporter for the Cumberland Times-News. She can be reached at 304-639-2371 or tmcminn@times-news.com.