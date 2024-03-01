Organogenesis (ORGO) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Image source: The Motley Fool.

Operator

Welcome, ladies and gentlemen, to the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2023 earnings conference call for Organogenesis Holding, Inc. At this time, all participants are being placed in listen-only mode. Please note that this conference call is being recorded and the recording will be available on the company's website for replay shortly. Before we begin, I would like to remind everyone that our remarks today may contain forward-looking statements that are based on the current expectations of management and involve inherent risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated, including the risks and uncertainties described in the company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including item A -- excuse me, including Item 1A, Risk Factors, of the company's most recent annual report and its sequential filing, quarterly reports.

You are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements which speak only as of the date made. Although it may voluntarily do so from time to time, the company undertakes no commitment to update or revise the forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws. This call also includes references to certain financial measures that are not calculated in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, or GAAP. We generally refer to these as non-GAAP financial measures. Reconciliation of those non-GAAP financial measures to the most comparable measures calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP are available in the earnings press release on the Investor Relations portion of our website.

I would now like to turn the call over to Mr. Gary Gillheeney Sr. Organogenesis Holdings president, chief executive officer, and chair of the board. Please go ahead, sir.

Gary Gillheeney -- President and Chief Executive Officer

Thank you, operator, and welcome, everyone, to Organogenesis Holdings fourth quarter and fiscal year 2023 earnings conference call. I'm joined on the call today by Dave Francisco, our chief financial officer. Let me start with a brief agenda of what we'll cover during our prepared remarks. I will begin with an overview of the fourth-quarter revenue results in an update on our key operating and strategic developments in recent months.

Dave will then provide you with an in-depth review of our fourth-quarter financial results, our balance sheet, and financial condition at year-end, as well as our financial guidance for 2024, which we introduced in our press release this afternoon. Then I will share some closing thoughts before we open the call for your questions. Our sales results came in at the low end of our guidance range outlined on our third-quarter conference call and reflect the expected challenging operating environment as a result of the local coverage determinations having been announced and subsequently withdrawn last fall. More specifically, our fourth-quarter guidance range assumed continued significant business disruption driven by customer confusion and uncertainty. As outlined on our last quarter's earnings call, we expected our sales reps to be spending more time servicing existing customers and regaining lost customers versus cultivating new customer adoption, thus impacting our year-over-year growth trends in the quarter. Additionally, the higher end of our guidance range assumed improvement in the operating environment as we move through Q4, which ultimately did not materialize. Despite the challenging quarter, we are pleased to see the positive momentum in the business trends we experienced toward the end of December continue into early 2024.

And our commercial team continues to see progress in their broad-based efforts to reengage with our customers to bring our products back to the healing algorithms and formularies. We're encouraged by the evidence that the commercial support programs we implemented to enhance existing customer relationships and to regain lost accounts are proving effective. Importantly, we've dedicated a majority of our time and share of voice during the fourth quarter toward clarifying the misinformation in the market, and we have refocused our commercial resources to drive growth in our customer base by emphasizing our differentiated products and their clinical value. Turning to an update on our operational progress in recent months. Our ongoing phase 3 clinical trials evaluating the use of ReNu for the management of symptoms associated with knee osteoarthritis continue to progress as planned. As a reminder, ReNu is a unique cryo-preserved amniotic suspension allograft, or ASA, containing viable cells, extracellular matrix and, importantly, is rich in anti-inflammatory and regenerative growth factors. We achieved the last patient last visit milestone in January for the first phase 3 clinical trial to evaluate the efficacy of ReNu for the treatment of symptomatic knee osteoarthritis, and preparations for the database lock and analysis are currently underway.

We are currently targeting the completion of top-line data analysis by the end of April, which we intend to share publicly via press release. In 2021, ReNu received the FDA's Regenerative Medicine Advanced Therapy, or RMAT, designation for osteoarthritis of the knee, which underscores the strength of our existing clinical evidence and its potential to address a largely unmet medical need. And as previously discussed, we expect to have a subsequent discussion with the FDA regarding the clinical data requirements for the BLA, and we intend to propose the first phase 3 clinical trial combined with the published 200-patient RCT as valid scientific evidence and sufficient for BLA approval. We are also pleased with the progress we're seeing in our second phase 3 clinical trial for ReNu. We now have 40 clinical sites up and running and have enrolled more than 200 patients to date. While it's difficult to predict the pace of enrollment with precision, our current timeline has us achieving full enrollment in the first quarter of 2025, ahead of our original expectations when we started enrollment in the second phase 3 clinical trial last September.

Additionally, consistent with our first phase 3 clinical trial, we're on track to enroll between 25 and 30% of the most severe knee OA patient population, also known as KL4s. While there is no known treatment that completely cures knee OA, it is possible to treat the disease symptoms with the goal of avoiding or delaying costly invasive knee replacement surgery. If successful, ReNu would be the only FDA-approved biologic intraocular injection to improve the symptoms of the most severe cases of OA. With that, let me turn it over to Dave. Dave.

Dave Francisco -- Chief Financial Officer

Thanks, Gary. I'll begin with a review of our fourth-quarter financial results. Unless otherwise specified, all growth rates referenced during my prepared remarks are on a year-over-year basis. Net revenue for the fourth quarter was 99.7 million, down 14%.

Our advance wound care net revenue for the fourth quarter was 93.2 million, also down 14%. Net revenues from surgical and sports medicine products for the fourth quarter was 6.5 million, down 3%. Gross profit for the fourth quarter was 71.9 million or 72.1% of net revenue, compared to 76.5% last year. The decrease in gross profit and margin resulted primarily from shifts in product mix compared to the prior year period and a decrease in the pricing for certain of our products. Operating expenses for the fourth quarter was 73.2 million, compared to 79.7 million last year, a decrease of 6.5 million or 8%.

The decrease in operating expenses in the fourth quarter was driven by a 6.9 million or 10% decrease in selling, general, and administrative expenses, offset partially by a 0.4 million or 3% increase in research and development costs compared to the prior-year period. Fourth-quarter GAAP operating expenses included 1.9 million of restructuring-related charges, compared to 0.8 million in the prior year, as well as 0.3 million of compensation expenses related to the retention for those sales employees impacted by the LCDs compared to no such costs in the fourth quarter of 2022. Excluding these items and non-cash intangible amortization of 1.2 million in both periods, non-GAAP operating expenses for the fourth quarter decreased 7.8 million or 10% year over year. The material reduction in our non-GAAP, GAAP operating expenses reflects our proactive strategy to manage costs in light of the challenging operating environment. We made these difficult strategic decisions to further mitigate the impact to profitability from the lower fourth-quarter revenue results.

Operating loss for the fourth quarter was 1.3 million, compared to operating income of 8.7 million last year, a decrease of 10 million. Net loss for the fourth quarter was 0.6 million, compared to net income of 7.5 million last year, a decrease of 8.1 million. Adjusted net income for the fourth quarter was 1.9 million, compared to 8.9 million last year, a decrease of 7 million. As a reminder, adjusted net income is defined as GAAP net income adjusted to exclude the effect of amortization, restructuring charges, and other certain items including compensation expenses related to retention for those sales employees impacted by the LCDs and resulting income taxes on these items. Adjusted EBITDA for the fourth quarter was 7.5 million or 7.5% of net revenue, compared to 14.1 million or 12.2% of net revenue last year.

We believe our proactive efforts to optimize our cost structure was a key contributor to our ability to deliver positive adjusted net income and adjusted EBITDA, both of which exceeded the low end of our guidance ranges in Q4. We have provided a full reconciliation of our adjusted net income and adjusted EBITDA results in our earnings release. Turning to a brief review of our financial results for the 12 months ended December 31st, 2023. Net revenue was 433.1 million, compared to 450.9 million for the year ended December 31st, 2022, a decrease of 17.8 million or 4%, of which approximately 90% of the year-over-year decline occurred in the fourth quarter. The decrease in net revenue was driven by a decrease of 16.7 million or 4% in net revenue of advanced wound care products and a decrease of 1 million or 4% in net revenue of surgical and sports medicine products. Adjusted EBITDA was 42.6 million or 9.8% of net revenue, compared to adjusted EBITDA of 49.3 million or 10.9% of net revenue for the year ended December 31st, 2022, a decrease of 6.7 million or 14%, all of which occurred in the fourth quarter. Turning to the balance sheet.

As of December 31st, 2023, the company had 104.3 million in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash and 66.6 -- 66.2 million in debt obligations, compared to 103.3 million in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash and 70.8 million in debt obligations as of December 31st 2022. We also have up to 125 million of available borrowings on our revolving credit facility as of December 31st, 2023. Turning to a review over 2024 financial guidance which we introduced in our press release this afternoon. For the 12 months ending December 31st, 2024, the company expects net revenue of between 445 million and 470 million, representing a year-over-year increase in the range of 3% to 9%, as compared to net revenue of 433.1 million for the year ended December 31st, 2023. The 2024 net revenue guidance range assumes net revenue from advanced wound care products between 415 million and 435 million, representing a year-over-year increase in the range of 2% to 7%.

And net revenue from surgical and sports medicine products between 30 million and 35 million, representing a year-over-year increase in the range of 9% to 27%. In terms of our profitability guidance for 2024, the company expects to generate GAAP net income loss in a range of 10.6 million of net loss to net income of 4.6 million, adjusted net income loss in a range of 8.1 million, adjusted net loss to adjusted net income of 7.1 million. We also expect EBITDA in the range of 5.8 million to 25 million and adjusted EBITDA in the range of 15.8 million and 35 million. In addition to our formal financial guidance for 2024, we're providing some consideration for modeling purposes.

As a reminder, the first half of 2023 exceeded our expectations, and the strong business momentum continued into the early part of the third quarter, ahead of the final LCD announcement in early August. As a result, our expectations for growth in 2024 are skewed toward the back half given the 2023 comparable quarterly growth rates. For modeling purposes, we expect first-quarter revenue in the range of approximately 98 million to 104 million. Our profitability guidance in 2024 assumes gross margins of approximately 76% to 77%. GAAP operating expenses will increase approximately 10% to 12% year over year.

And total non-GAAP operating expenses will increase approximately 13% to 14% year over year. Our non-GAAP 2024 operating expenses exclude non-cash intangible amortization of approximately $3.4 million. Note that the expected increase in operating expenses this year is primarily related to incremental investments in clinical studies and regulatory-related spending in preparation for renewed BLA efforts. Our full-year 2024 operating expenses also reflects strategic investments to support key commercial initiatives. Finally, our full-year profitability guidance ranges also assume total interest in other expenses of approximately 2 million to 3 million; GAAP tax rate range of negative 3% at the low end of the range, to positive 52% at the high end of the range; and we continue to assume a non-GAAP tax rate on adjustments of 27%; noncash depreciation of approximately 9.7 million; noncash stock comp expense of approximately 10 million; capex of 23 million; and a weighted average diluted share count of approximately 133 million. With that, I'll turn the call back over to Gary for some closing remarks.

Gary Gillheeney -- President and Chief Executive Officer

Thank you, Dave. Before we open up the call to your questions, I wanted to share some additional thoughts on our outlook and underlying assumptions supporting our guidance for 2024. While the environment remains challenging, we're pleased to see the business trend show improvement in early 2024, and our commercial team continues to see progress in their efforts to reengage with our customers. We're encouraged by the evidence that our commercial support programs we implemented to enhance existing customer relationships and to regain lost accounts are proving effective. And we are proud of the team's continued commitment to our mission.

Our guidance reflects a return to revenue growth for 2024 fueled by new product launches across both advanced homecare and surgical sports medicine markets, including contributions from a new license agreement with Vivex Biologics. We view this license agreement as a great example of our effort to identify growth in margin-accretive, high-return opportunities to leverage our valuable commercial infrastructure and leading market position in advance wound care. We are adding new products to our commercial teams solution offerings, which we expect will enhance our share of voice while providing value to customers by broadening -- broadening our portfolio of differentiated treatment solutions. Our financial guidance also reflects our intention to continue to invest strategically in our business to support key long-term growth initiatives, including our renewed clinical and regulatory strategy which we believe represents a significant value driver in the future. Importantly, despite our increased investments, we expect to deliver solid adjusted EBITDA and operating cash flow in 2024, which will help us continue to enhance our balance sheet and financial condition, and we remain confident in the long-term opportunity for Organogenesis. And we expect to remain a leader in the space with highly innovative efficacious products that deliver on our mission to provide integrative healing solutions that substantially improve outcomes while lowering the overall cost of care. With that, I'll turn the call over to the operator to open the call up to your questions. Thank you.

Questions & Answers:





Operator

Thank you, sir. [Operator instructions] Our first question today will be coming from Ryan Zimmerman of BTIG. Your line is open.

Ryan Zimmerman -- BTIG -- Analyst

Good afternoon. Thanks for taking the questions. Can you guys hear me OK?

Gary Gillheeney -- President and Chief Executive Officer

We can, Ryan. Good afternoon.

Ryan Zimmerman -- BTIG -- Analyst

All right. Great. Thank you, guys, for all the color. I appreciate certainly the early commentary on first quarter. I guess, Gary, you know, it'd be helpful to get your thoughts on just the recovery in the market.

You know, kind of what you're doing here. I mean, in the context of it sounds like business trends have improved in December, but you know, reconciling that with your first quarter guidance, which is still down, just kind of how are you contemplating the recovery in the business given the guidance that you are sharing with the street for the first quarter?

Gary Gillheeney -- President and Chief Executive Officer

Sure. So, we did see an improvement at the end of December. We've actually seen some improvement in October and then it kind of flattened out, and we experienced some turnover in the fourth quarter, which affected November and December. The last two weeks, we really started to see improvement.

January, which is typically, you know, a seasonally down period, was flat. But the trend really started to move positively in February. And that's a result of all of the retention efforts, not only with our accounts, but our -- with our people as well. And, you know, we had our national sales meeting at the end of January and, you know, relaunched our strategy. And that's been very effective sales -- since our national sales meeting, has been really strong.

So, we're encouraged -- we're encouraged with the accounts that we're bringing back with the productivity of the reps. Some of the actions that we took in the fourth quarter to streamline improved productivity in the commercial operations is starting to take effect and and producing results. So, we think you know, things will continue to get better in the -- in the second half of the quarter.

Ryan Zimmerman -- BTIG -- Analyst

OK.

Dave Francisco -- Chief Financial Officer

Ryan, the only thing I'd add, too, is recognize, too, that the first quarter of 2023 was quite strong at 11% growth. So, it's a comp issue as well.

Ryan Zimmerman -- BTIG -- Analyst

Yeah. Thank you for pointing that out, Dave. That's helpful.

Dave Francisco -- Chief Financial Officer

Sure.

Ryan Zimmerman -- BTIG -- Analyst

And then, just to kind of dovetail off that question, I mean, when I look at the adjusted EBITDA guidance, you know, it is stepping back a little bit this year, but that's also reflective of maybe some of those programs that you've been putting in place over the past quarter. And so, you know, I'd love to get your philosophy kind of on, you know, how you're thinking about managing to profitability this year. If maybe, you know, we should think that you're taking your foot off the gas a little bit there to -- to you know, bolster spend to drive growth to drive new products. You know, we'd like to understand some of the thoughts there and -- and also how to think about the margin cadence here, Dave. Because, you know, when you look at the gross margin in the fourth quarter, you know, it was down materially from -- from third quarter. You know, how quickly does that bounce back in your view in the context of the 76% guide -- 76 , 77, I think it was that you gave today? Thanks for taking the questions.

Dave Francisco -- Chief Financial Officer

Yeah, sure. So, on the overall spend, I would say, in '24, one piece is, is there's a fairly material step up in R&D, and it's -- you know, it's pretty exciting time. That's an inflection point within the ReNu program. And obviously, you know, it was inevitable that that would start to kick up over time, and you know, there's several things that are happening from that perspective. The second trial moving in, it's enrolling quite well as Gary mentioned.

And so, we've got some expenses associated with that. And then, obviously, all the preparations that go into, you know, making sure that we're ready to submit the BLA. So, there's quite a bit of work going on there. And then, I think when you think back to where we were in '23, the last time we guided before, we issued the guidance in the fourth quarter was back in Q1.

And at that time, we'd anticipated the operating expenses -- the non-GAAP operating expenses to be up 4% to 5%/. When we guided in Q4, we expected those to be flat because we took several cost actions and then we came in at minus two. So, some of that is building that back up that infrastructure as we return to growth in '24. And so, yeah, we are very conscious of the profitability. I think given the -- the declines that we saw in -- in '23, we tried our best to -- to manage the bottom line as well, and I think we'll continue to do that.

But there are some key strategic investments that we have to keep making in '24, and we'll keep moving forward on that. You asked specifically about the gross margin. And so, I do think we'll start to return to a more normal cadence, but it will migrate, you know, throughout the year as -- as volume comes through. You know, as we talked about recently, you know, we are seeing some -- seeing some pressure on there from a price standpoint. But the big piece in Q4 was around mix.

Some of the more higher contribution margin products were specifically impacted quite significantly from these LCDs, and you know, we expect those to dig their way out as we go through Q4 -- I mean, excuse me, through 2024.

Ryan Zimmerman -- BTIG -- Analyst

OK, well, if I could just sneak one more in. You know, kind of the ultimate question that investors have been asking is, is there a resumption in your view -- or in your guidance for the LCDs to return? And, you know, Gary, just would appreciate your view on -- on the potential for that to occur and how you're factoring that into estimates for 2024.

Gary Gillheeney -- President and Chief Executive Officer

Sure. So, we -- obviously, we don't know, you know, whether there'll be any changes or any new LCD policies coming out. I guess our thinking is it probably won't be anything significant, certainly not in the beginning of the year. I think with the physician fee schedule coming out, there may be some some dovetailing around what that might say. So, we think, you know, being an election year being the physician fee schedule coming out, and the -- you know, the amount of issues that were in the last LCDs, I think the process will be more robust, more transparent.

And I think the physician fee schedule may have an impact on how they're designed. So, with all of that, I think you know we don't see anything happening in the first half of the year. And the second half of the year, I wouldn't expect anything significant, but we don't know the answer, obviously. And we have not considered -- we have not considered any impact of an LCD change in our guidance.

Ryan Zimmerman -- BTIG -- Analyst

Understood. Thank you for taking the questions.

Dave Francisco -- Chief Financial Officer

Of course. Thanks, Brian.

Gary Gillheeney -- President and Chief Executive Officer

Thank you, Brian.

Operator

Thank you. One moment for the next question. Our next question will be coming from Ross Osborn of Cantor Fitzgerald. Your line is open.

Ross Osborn -- Cantor Fitzgerald -- Analyst

Hi, guys, thanks for taking our questions. So, maybe just a little bit more on the fourth quarter. Would you discuss the rep turnover? It looks like you lost maybe about 45 reps. And then, as a follow-up, can you parse out rep productivity versus hiring new reps in 2024 and reaching your guidance range?

Dave Francisco -- Chief Financial Officer

Yeah, so I mean, obviously, the -- the reported rep count is -- is -- frankly, it's a little bit misleading. We have two categories of reps as -- as many companies probably do. We have specialists and then associates. And as you kind of see those throughout the year and the fourth quarter, there's a fairly significant drop-off in the associates. And so, you know, what you're seeing there is that the best of the associates get promoted into the specialist role, and you know, the specialist role has, you know, kind of really maintained there.

So, when you take a look at the total amount of associates and specialists, then it looks like the level of productivity has to increase quite significantly. But if you look at it just from the specialist standpoint, which are the ones that are generating the vast majority of the revenue, it's a minor uptick in '24.

Ross Osborn -- Cantor Fitzgerald -- Analyst

OK, perfect. Thank you for clarifying that. And then, maybe just one on surgical and sports, and realize it's a much smaller piece of business, but the guidance range in terms of growth is quite large. Could you maybe just walk us through some of the drivers on hitting the low and high end of that?

Dave Francisco -- Chief Financial Officer

Yeah, sure. I mean I think it's obviously a fairly wide range from a percentage basis, but it's a much smaller business that we continue to ramp up. You know, as you know, we've been in, you know, kind of repositioning mode for some time since the FDA upregulation of both ReNu and NuCel, but you know, we're really now in a position to drive growth, in our view. We have the right leadership, we're building out the direct reps, broadening channel access, and you know, with that agency reach, and bringing some new products to market.

So, we feel quite good about the opportunity set that we've got in front of us. And, you know, '24, I think it's going to be a good year. And we, you know, see a lot of opportunity for us going forward as well.

Ross Osborn -- Cantor Fitzgerald -- Analyst

OK, perfect. And then, last one for us. Would you just walk us through your rationale for the license and manufacturing agreement with Vivex?

Dave Francisco -- Chief Financial Officer

Yeah, sure. I mean, it's -- it's an opportunity for us to bring another product to market. It's a dehydrated product that's a dual layer that we're -- we're commercialized right now. And so, you know, from our standpoint, I think Gary mentioned it, it's growth accretive, it's GM accretive, and -- and profit, you know, EBITDA accretive. So, we think it's a real opportunity for us to continue to identify opportunities out there that really kind of add to our bag and then leverage the, you know, broad commercial infrastructure that we have and the leadership position that we have in advanced wound care.

So, it's a great partnership. We're excited about it and look forward to, you know, continuing to report out on the progress that we make there.

Ross Osborn -- Cantor Fitzgerald -- Analyst

Sounds great. Thanks for taking our questions.

Dave Francisco -- Chief Financial Officer

Thanks, Ross.

Gary Gillheeney -- President and Chief Executive Officer

Thanks, Ross.

Operator

Thank you. [Operator instructions] And our next question will be coming from Drew Ranieri of Morgan Stanley. Your line is open.

Drew Ranieri -- Morgan Stanley -- Analyst

Hi, Gary and David, thanks for taking the questions. Just maybe to touch on something that -- that Ryan brought up with his first question, but as you are thinking about recapturing some of these -- these past accounts, can you just maybe walk us through, like, what you are actually seeing on a ground level? Do you -- do these clinicians just snap back all of their business and you get back to the run rate immediately? Or is there some kind of like a hand-holding process to get back to where they were before some of the competitive changes?

Gary Gillheeney -- President and Chief Executive Officer

Yeah, it's really different based on site of care. So, when you're in HOPD, you know, more of a hospital setting, it's more of a process, you know, kind of like a vac process, where you've got to get back through the committees and get back on formulary. So, that takes a little bit longer. Again, just the process in the office. It's a little quicker once you can get the attention, obviously, of the clinician and get them through that process, it's usually a lot faster.

But what they typically like to see is -- they'd like to see the, you know, the product that they actually are reimbursed. So, they'll start slow in both sides of care with, you know, a small order and then wait to see how the reimbursement works that it's as they understood it and as we, you know, educate them on it. And then, they're buying patterns, start to move back to what they historically was. So, you have a longer delay in HOPD, but you also have the general delay of people want to see exactly what the reimbursement is and that the change is, in fact, you know, back to reimbursement, is there and it's real, particularly in the office. They don't follow this as close as the hospitals, so they're very cautious in coming back and testing reimbursement.

Drew Ranieri -- Morgan Stanley -- Analyst

Got it. Great. And maybe just on the licensing agreement that you discussed, I appreciate that it's growth-accretive, margin-accretive. Can you help us frame how significant this could be for your -- for your advance wound care business for '24, just to give us a sense of what's kind of, like, a true inorganic number versus organic, appreciating that it is a license. And -- and, Gary, you also talked a bit in your prepared remarks about new -- new products.

So, maybe just help us with how that's been factored into your guidance and what we should be on the lookout for. Are these more incremental or -- or just better mix for you? Thanks for taking the questions.

Dave Francisco -- Chief Financial Officer

Yeah, so Drew, it's -- it's incorporated into our guidance. And, you know, as we've done over the last several quarters, we've been kind of moving away from product-specific disclosure. And so, you know, it's incorporated into the guidance. And as I mentioned in the discussion with Ross, you know, we're looking forward to letting you know how it progresses going forward. But we haven't been disclosing that level of detail even at the pure applied level.

So, we haven't broken that up. But it does give us, Drew -- does give us, you know, some flexibility and optionality in our product mix, gives us some more flexibilities on sites of care, and we certainly expect it to contribute to our growth, you know, in 2024.

Drew Ranieri -- Morgan Stanley -- Analyst

Got it. And then, there's just any other new products that we should be on the lookout for broadly in -- in your portfolio for 2024? Thank you.

Gary Gillheeney -- President and Chief Executive Officer

Well, we did mention that we have two products that we'll be launching both in surgery, and you know, we're expecting that those -- those products will contribute both in wound care and surgery. They're primarily for the surgical area, larger pieces of pure, applied technology.

Operator

