Organovo Welcomes New Sr. Vice President of Strategy and Business Development

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Organovo Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: ONVO), a three-dimensional biology company focused on delivering scientific and medical breakthroughs using 3D bioprinting technology, today announced the hiring of Curtis Tyree, PhD, as Sr. Vice President of Strategy and Business Development. Dr. Tyree has more than 20 years of management and R&D experience in the drug discovery industry in a variety of therapeutic areas at Ligand Pharmaceuticals, TorreyPines Therapeutics (previously Neurogenetics) and most recently served as SVP, Strategic Planning at HUYABIO International.



"Curtis will bring important strategic and dealmaking value to Organovo," said Keith Murphy, executive chairman of Organovo. "His experience in advancing drug development programs, including extensive in-licensing and out-licensing and collaboration with pharmaceutical companies will be extremely valuable to us as we move forward on our plan to leverage 3D intestinal tissues for ulcerative colitis and Crohn’s disease therapies.” Organovo expects to have pipeline opportunities for both in and out-licensing, especially in its first therapeutic area of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD).

"Organovo has the technological expertise, scientific insight and talent base to enable advance of both novel targets and therapeutics in important disease areas," said Dr. Tyree. "I look forward to developing both inward and outward facing partnerships to accelerate the development of novel therapies. I also appreciate the opportunity to assist the management team in developing and realizing the corporate vision."

About Organovo

Organovo is an early-stage biotechnology company that is developing and utilizing highly customized 3D human tissues as dynamic models of healthy and diseased human biology for drug development. The company’s proprietary technology is being used to build functional 3D human tissues that mimic key aspects of native human tissue composition, architecture, function and disease. Organovo’s advances include cell type-specific compartments, prevalent intercellular tight junctions, and the formation of microvascular structures. Management believes these attributes can enable critical complex, multicellular disease models that can be used to develop clinically effective drugs for selected therapeutic areas.

