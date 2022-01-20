U.S. markets close in 2 hours 37 minutes

ORGO Investors Have Opportunity to Lead Organogenesis Holdings Inc. Securities Fraud Lawsuit

·2 min read
In this article:
LOS ANGELES, Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP ("GPM") announces that investors with substantial losses have opportunity to lead the securities fraud class action lawsuit against Organogenesis Holdings Inc. ("Organogenesis" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: ORGO).

(PRNewsfoto/Glancy Prongay &amp; Murray LLP)
(PRNewsfoto/Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP)

Class Period: March 17, 2021October 11, 2021
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: February 8, 2022

If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff of the Organogenesis lawsuit, you can submit your contact information at www.glancylaw.com/cases/organogenesis-holdings-inc/. You can also contact Charles H. Linehan, of GPM at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, or via email at shareholders@glancylaw.com to learn more about your rights.

The complaint filed alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) Organogenesis improperly billed the federal government for its Affinity and PuraPly XT products by, among other things, setting the price for those products multiple times higher than similar products; (2) the Company improperly induced doctors to use its Affinity and PuraPly XT products through lucrative reimbursements; (3) as a result of all the foregoing, the Company's revenue and profits derived from its Affinity and PuraPly XT products were at least in substantial part unsustainable; and (4) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn, Twitter, or Facebook.

To be a member of the class action you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action. If you wish to learn more about this class action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to the pending class action lawsuit, please contact Charles Linehan, Esquire, of GPM, 1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, by email to shareholders@glancylaw.com, or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/orgo-investors-have-opportunity-to-lead-organogenesis-holdings-inc-securities-fraud-lawsuit-301464484.html

SOURCE Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP

