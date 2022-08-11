Ori Solution Clean Energy Company Raises €250k Pre-Seed Funding

Ori Solution Oy

Clean Energy Company

LAHTI, Finland, Aug. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ori Solution Oy, a Finnish cleantech company focusing on flow-to-electrical clean energy technology for wind, hydro, and waste flow environment, today announced successfully closing a €250k Pre-Seed round. The investment will enable Ori Solution to further develop and validate its patented technology.



The investment comes amid rapid market growth. The global renewable energy market is projected to reach $1,998.03 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 8.6% from 2022 to 2030 according to Precedence Research.

“We have never been in a more urgent need for clean and efficient energy solutions than now. This funding enables us to secure our breakthrough technology IPRs and initiate the validation of our technology. We are eager to speed up the doing. We are here to contribute to solving our common challenges,” said Mr. Joakim Berndtsson, CEO and Co-Founder.

Ori Solution

Ori Solution is innovating and developing induction-based flow-to-electrical energy technology. The Finland-based clean energy company was founded in 2019 upon a state-of-the-art energy conversion innovation.

Ori Solution is on a mission to constantly innovate and further develop flow-to-electrical energy technology and solutions for the clean energy market. The company has secured one patent and has two patents pending. Ori Solution successfully closed its third pre-seed fundraising round in July 2022.

Joakim Berndtsson

Ori Solution Oy

+358400944481

joakim.berndtsson@orisolution.com





