ORIC Pharmaceuticals CEO Jacob Chacko Sells 40,000 Shares

On February 7, 2024, Jacob Chacko, the President and CEO of ORIC Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ORIC), executed a sale of 40,000 shares of the company, according to a recent SEC Filing. The transaction was carried out with the shares priced at $12.23 each, resulting in a total value of $489,200.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for treatment-resistant cancers. The company's approach is to identify and overcome resistance mechanisms that limit the effectiveness of existing cancer therapies.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 94,539 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. The recent transaction is part of a series of sales by the insider, which aligns with the overall trend observed within the company. In the past year, there have been no insider buys recorded, while there have been 7 insider sells.

The market valuation of ORIC Pharmaceuticals Inc stood at $820.715 million on the day of the insider's latest transaction. The stock's market capitalization reflects the aggregate value of the company's outstanding shares.

The insider transaction history at ORIC Pharmaceuticals Inc suggests a pattern of sales by insiders over the past year, with no insider purchases reported during the same period. This trend can be visualized in the provided insider trend image.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

