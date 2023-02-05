U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,136.48
    -43.28 (-1.04%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,926.01
    -127.89 (-0.38%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,006.96
    -193.84 (-1.59%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,985.53
    -15.69 (-0.78%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    73.23
    -2.65 (-3.49%)
     

  • Gold

    1,865.90
    -50.40 (-2.63%)
     

  • Silver

    22.40
    -1.22 (-5.17%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0791
    -0.0120 (-1.10%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5320
    +0.1360 (+4.00%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2039
    -0.0190 (-1.55%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    131.1500
    +2.5460 (+1.98%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    22,925.27
    -516.54 (-2.20%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    535.42
    -1.43 (-0.27%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,901.80
    +81.64 (+1.04%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,509.46
    +107.36 (+0.39%)
     

Orica Selects Cognizant to Accelerate Development of a Digital Platform to Report Greenhouse Gas Emissions

·3 min read

Cognizant will implement a digital platform designed to monitor and forecast emissions in real-time, and help develop its new ESG data strategy, reporting and governance model

TEANECK, N.J., Feb. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cognizant has extended its relationship with Orica, a leading manufacturer of commercial explosives and innovative blasting systems, to deliver an ESG data strategy and a digital platform, through agile methods, that provides real-time reporting and forecasting of scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions. The project is a key component of Orica's Net Zero strategy, specifically its AUD37 million (USD27 million) Kooragang Island Decarbonization Project.

New Cognizant Logo (PRNewsfoto/Cognizant)
New Cognizant Logo (PRNewsfoto/Cognizant)

As part of the agreement, Cognizant will leverage Orica's existing technology investments, specifically its Microsoft Azure data lake, and provide Orica with a single ESG data platform. This platform is expected to capture and curate Orica's GHG emissions data, including structured, unstructured and real-time data, with the goal of enabling Orica to monitor, report and forecast its GHG emissions reductions and track the origination of Australian Carbon Credit Units.

"There is a growing market-driven need for large organizations in the resources industry to understand, report on and reduce their carbon footprint. As a major supplier to mining and construction companies, Orica also has an important role to play in reducing overall greenhouse gas emissions," said Chris Crozier, Chief Information Officer, Orica. "As such, we needed a trusted partner with a similar focus on ESG goals and sustainability and one with an expertise in data analysis, AI, design and IoT. We look forward to working with Cognizant to help us achieve our own sustainability objectives, while we look for ways to support our customers meeting their own goals."

"Core to our company's purpose of engineering modern businesses to improve everyday life is our commitment to embed sustainability into our thinking, decisions, and actions. Growing numbers of customers, investors, regulators, and governmental bodies now expect corporations to make measurable progress toward reducing their greenhouse gas emissions," said Jonathan Smith, Sustainability Lead, ANZ, Cognizant. "To do so, these companies will need to transform their product and technology strategies, supply chains, logistics models, and more. Data is a crucial factor that allows companies to analyze their current emissions and measure against ESG goals over time, and we are incredibly proud of having been appointed as the data, AI and analytics partner for Orica to be able to measure Orica's ESG efforts to reduce its carbon footprint."

Orica has installed catalyst abatement technology at its nitric acid production facility at Kooragang Island, forecasting a significant reduction in GHG emissions, specifically nitrous oxide. The Kooragang Island decarbonization inititiave is forecasted to provide cumulative emission reductions of 4.7 million tonnes of CO2e by 2030. The expected cumulative reduction of this project has been calculated to be equivalent to 1% of Australia's annual carbon footprint, or, on an annual basis, avoiding GHG emissions produced by the equivalent of 35,000-50,000 Australian homes.

Orica has previously engaged Cognizant to move its IT infrastructure to the cloud to enable Orica to achieve higher levels of efficiency, agility and business impact and optimize operating costs.

About Orica

Orica (ASX: ORI) is one of the world's leading mining and infrastructure solutions providers. From the production and supply of explosives, blasting systems, mining chemicals and geotechnical monitoring to our cutting-edge digital solutions and comprehensive range of services, we sustainably mobilise the earth's resources.

Operating for nearly 150 years, today our 12,000+ global workforce supports customers across surface and underground mines, quarry, construction, and oil and gas operations.

Sustainability is integral to our operations. We have set an ambition to achieve net zero emissions by 2050 and are committed to playing our part in achieving the goals of the Paris Agreement.

About Cognizant

Cognizant (Nasdaq: CTSH) engineers modern businesses. We help our clients modernize technology, reimagine processes and transform experiences so they can stay ahead in our fast-changing world. Together, we're improving everyday life. See how at www.cognizant.com or @cognizant.

U.S.

Jodi Sorensen

jodi.sorensen@cognizant.com

Europe / APAC

Christina Schneider 

christina.schneider@cognizant.com 

India 

Rashmi Vasisht 

rashmi.vasisht@cognizant.com



 

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/orica-selects-cognizant-to-accelerate-development-of-a-digital-platform-to-report-greenhouse-gas-emissions-301737298.html

SOURCE Cognizant Technology Solutions

Recommended Stories

  • 2 Top Energy Stocks to Buy Like There's No Tomorrow

    The global economy is embarking on a massive undertaking. This energy transition will take decades to complete. May energy companies have already started slowly transitioning their business to lower carbon alternatives, which should drive growth for years to come.

  • Electric shock: A new study found that EVs were more expensive to fuel than gas-powered cars at the end of 2022 — here are 3 easy ways to save cash no matter what you drive

    Is it time to pull the plug?

  • Investors Should Go Back to the Future with OPAL Fuels

    Newly-listed OPAL Fuels Inc. (Nasdaq: OPAL) provides renewable natural gas (RNG) RNG is chemically identical to compressed natural gas, burns twice as clean as diesel Vertically integrated, beginning with source […]

  • This Top Energy Stock Continues To Showcase Why It's a Magnificent Buy

    Brookfield Renewable (NYSE: BEPC)(NYSE: BEP) continues to benefit from the energy transition toward cleaner power. The leading renewable energy company has plenty of power to continue growing. Brookfield Renewable generated slightly more than $1 billion, or $1.56 per share, of funds from operations (FFO) last year, about 8% higher than in 2021, and benefited from its diversified operations in 2022.

  • Colorado River crisis so severe lakes Mead and Powell are unlikely to refill in our lifetimes

    One California water manager says Colorado River reservoirs aren't likely to refill. Scientists agree that the region needs to plan for a drier future.

  • Opinion: The Great Salt Lake is disappearing. Utah has 45 days to save it

    Salt Lake City's namesake is evaporating, and with it a resource crucial to the West's economy, weather and health — not to mention millions of migratory birds.

  • Tonga's massive volcanic eruption wiped out unique, never-before-seen life-forms

    The island was destroyed by the same volcano that formed it seven years before.

  • US, Brazil to Join India’s Global Push to Boost Biofuels Demand

    (Bloomberg) -- The US and Brazil, two of the world’s largest biofuels markets, are joining an India-led initiative that will aim to boost demand for the lower-emissions energy source. Most Read from BloombergChina Moves From Contrite to Confrontational Over US BalloonUS Downs Chinese Balloon, Prompting Protests from BeijingTrump Offers $1 Million Bond to Appeal Clinton Suit SanctionsWhat You Need to Know About the Alleged Chinese Spy Balloon Shot Down by the USFrom China to Big Sky: The Balloon

  • Owl sprung from Central Park Zoo evades capture, NY officials say. ‘Lil wise guy’

    Zoo staff discovered the owl was missing on Feb. 2 and that vandals had cut through its enclosure, according to the Central Park Zoo.

  • Zayn Kalyan: Canada could be a leader in the green industrial revolution

    Canada is well-positioned to play a key role in meeting the global demand for critical minerals

  • Evacuations urged in Ohio town as train wreck smolders

    A smoldering tangle of dozens of derailed freight cars, some carrying hazardous materials, has kept an evacuation order in effect in Ohio near the Pennsylvania state line as environmental authorities warily watch air quality monitors. About 50 cars derailed in East Palestine at about 9 p.m. Friday as a train was carrying a variety of products from Madison, Illinois, to Conway, Pennsylvania, rail operator Norfolk Southern said. No injuries to crew, residents or first responders have been reported.

  • Gas stoves: Igniting a new range war

    Why are some media and political figures claiming that people are coming for your gas stove? And are there health risks from cooking with natural gas?

  • In Big Sur, Living With Nature's Beauty but Trapped by Its Fury

    BIG SUR, Calif. — Under cover of darkness, John Handy edged his Chevy Silverado as far south as he was allowed, contemplating escape. To his right, the Pacific lapped at the jagged coastline. To his left, the steep hillside loomed precariously over Highway 1, threatening to cascade down once more after having already buried much of the road during relentless winter storms that pounded California. He listened for trickling water, for tumbling rocks big and small, for errant rumbles — signs that t

  • Hunt ends for mountain lion that attacked California boy

    California wildlife officials have called off the search for a mountain lion that attacked a 5-year-old boy who was on a hiking trail in rural Northern California, saying there was little chance of capturing the animal. The California Department of Fish and Wildlife said Friday that DNA testing confirmed that a mountain lion was responsible for the attack last Tuesday in San Mateo County, south of San Francisco. “This lack of access, combined with worsening weather and the nomadic nature of mountain lions has diminished the chances for a successful capture," said Capt. Patrick Foy, a department spokesman.

  • Giant Wave Capsizes Boat Amid Rescue Attempt Off Oregon Coast

    A giant wave capsized a boat off the coast of Oregon as a rescue crew attempted to save a stranded mariner on Friday, February 3, authorities said.Video released by the US Coast Guard (USCG) shows a student rescuer in training jumping into choppy surf six miles west of the mouth of the Columbia River, it said.As the rescuer swims towards the boat, a giant wave crashes onto it, capsizing it and sending the boater tumbling into the water.The USCG said multiple units responded to a mayday call from a disabled 35-foot vessel Sandpiper, which was taking on water on Friday morning.The rescue swimmer, a student of the Advanced Helicopter Rescue School, was deployed to the water where twenty-foot waves and extremely high windspeeds were reported, the USCG said.The boater was rescued by the swimmer after the wave hit and both were hoisted to safety. The boater was taken to hospital with minor injuries.Astoria Police Department later said they had arrested the boater, who they named as 35-year-old Jericho Labonte.Police said Labonte had posted a video of himself on Facebook earlier that week placing a dead fish on the front porch of the Goonies’ house. Labonte was wanted for wanted on charges of theft, endangering another person, unauthorized use of a vehicle, and criminal mischief. Credit: US Coast Guard via Storyful

  • Farewell radiators? Testing out electric infrared wallpaper

    Pilots are being run around the UK to see if electric wallpaper could be an efficient way to heat homes.

  • Watch: Arctic blast helps form spectacular icicles under Niagara Falls

    A polar air mass that swept over Canada helped form icicles and snow-capped rocks at the base of Niagara Falls on Friday.

  • 3 Trends to Know About When Investing in Real Assets

    Brookfield Public Securities Group says three of the themes driving investment opportunities in real assets are decarbonization, deglobalization, and demand for quality.

  • Los Angeles Gives Star Treatment to P-22, the ‘Brad Pitt’ of Mountain Lions

    A city filled with famous people comes together over a big cat that made it in Hollywood, against the odds. ‘L.A.’s favorite bachelor’

  • Analyst Report: Brookfield Renewable Corporation

    Brookfield Renewable is a globally diversified, multitechnology owner and operator of clean energy assets. The company’s portfolio consists of hydroelectric, wind, solar, and storage facilities in North America, South America, Europe, and Asia, and totals over 20 gigawatts of installed capacity. Brookfield Renewable invests in assets directly, as well as with institutional partners, joint venture partners, and through other arrangements. The company offers two separate listings for investors: Brookfield Renewable Partners LP and Brookfield Renewable Corporation.