New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) Is Reinvesting At Lower Rates Of Return

Did you know there are some financial metrics that can provide clues of a potential multi-bagger? One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. In light of that, when we looked at New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) and its ROCE trend, we weren't exactly thrilled.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. To calculate this metric for New Oriental Education & Technology Group, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.074 = US$317m ÷ (US$6.7b - US$2.4b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to August 2023).

Thus, New Oriental Education & Technology Group has an ROCE of 7.4%. In absolute terms, that's a low return but it's around the Consumer Services industry average of 7.8%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for New Oriental Education & Technology Group compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

What Does the ROCE Trend For New Oriental Education & Technology Group Tell Us?

When we looked at the ROCE trend at New Oriental Education & Technology Group, we didn't gain much confidence. To be more specific, ROCE has fallen from 12% over the last five years. Although, given both revenue and the amount of assets employed in the business have increased, it could suggest the company is investing in growth, and the extra capital has led to a short-term reduction in ROCE. And if the increased capital generates additional returns, the business, and thus shareholders, will benefit in the long run.

The Bottom Line

Even though returns on capital have fallen in the short term, we find it promising that revenue and capital employed have both increased for New Oriental Education & Technology Group. And the stock has followed suit returning a meaningful 48% to shareholders over the last five years. So while investors seem to be recognizing these promising trends, we would look further into this stock to make sure the other metrics justify the positive view.

