Oriental Food Industries Holdings Berhad (KLSE:OFI) Has Announced That It Will Be Increasing Its Dividend To MYR0.015

The board of Oriental Food Industries Holdings Berhad (KLSE:OFI) has announced that it will be paying its dividend of MYR0.015 on the 8th of January, an increased payment from last year's comparable dividend. Even though the dividend went up, the yield is still quite low at only 1.8%.

While the dividend yield is important for income investors, it is also important to consider any large share price moves, as this will generally outweigh any gains from distributions. Investors will be pleased to see that Oriental Food Industries Holdings Berhad's stock price has increased by 39% in the last 3 months, which is good for shareholders and can also explain a decrease in the dividend yield.

Oriental Food Industries Holdings Berhad's Earnings Easily Cover The Distributions

The dividend yield is a little bit low, but sustainability of the payments is also an important part of evaluating an income stock. However, Oriental Food Industries Holdings Berhad's earnings easily cover the dividend. This means that most of what the business earns is being used to help it grow.

If the trend of the last few years continues, EPS will grow by 21.0% over the next 12 months. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we think the payout ratio could be 32% by next year, which is in a pretty sustainable range.

Dividend Volatility

The company's dividend history has been marked by instability, with at least one cut in the last 10 years. The dividend has gone from an annual total of MYR0.02 in 2013 to the most recent total annual payment of MYR0.03. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 4.1% a year over that time. The dividend has seen some fluctuations in the past, so even though the dividend was raised this year, we should remember that it has been cut in the past.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

With a relatively unstable dividend, it's even more important to evaluate if earnings per share is growing, which could point to a growing dividend in the future. Oriental Food Industries Holdings Berhad has impressed us by growing EPS at 21% per year over the past five years. Earnings per share is growing at a solid clip, and the payout ratio is low which we think is an ideal combination in a dividend stock as the company can quite easily raise the dividend in the future.

Oriental Food Industries Holdings Berhad Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

Overall, a dividend increase is always good, and we think that Oriental Food Industries Holdings Berhad is a strong income stock thanks to its track record and growing earnings. The company is easily earning enough to cover its dividend payments and it is great to see that these earnings are being translated into cash flow. All in all, this checks a lot of the boxes we look for when choosing an income stock.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. As an example, we've identified 1 warning sign for Oriental Food Industries Holdings Berhad that you should be aware of before investing. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

