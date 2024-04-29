Oriental Food Industries Holdings Berhad (KLSE:OFI) Is Doing The Right Things To Multiply Its Share Price

Finding a business that has the potential to grow substantially is not easy, but it is possible if we look at a few key financial metrics. Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. Speaking of which, we noticed some great changes in Oriental Food Industries Holdings Berhad's (KLSE:OFI) returns on capital, so let's have a look.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Oriental Food Industries Holdings Berhad:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.15 = RM39m ÷ (RM322m - RM56m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2023).

Therefore, Oriental Food Industries Holdings Berhad has an ROCE of 15%. In absolute terms, that's a satisfactory return, but compared to the Food industry average of 6.8% it's much better.

roce

While the past is not representative of the future, it can be helpful to know how a company has performed historically, which is why we have this chart above. If you want to delve into the historical earnings , check out these free graphs detailing revenue and cash flow performance of Oriental Food Industries Holdings Berhad.

How Are Returns Trending?

Oriental Food Industries Holdings Berhad is displaying some positive trends. The data shows that returns on capital have increased substantially over the last five years to 15%. Basically the business is earning more per dollar of capital invested and in addition to that, 25% more capital is being employed now too. This can indicate that there's plenty of opportunities to invest capital internally and at ever higher rates, a combination that's common among multi-baggers.

Our Take On Oriental Food Industries Holdings Berhad's ROCE

To sum it up, Oriental Food Industries Holdings Berhad has proven it can reinvest in the business and generate higher returns on that capital employed, which is terrific. Since the stock has returned a staggering 156% to shareholders over the last five years, it looks like investors are recognizing these changes. With that being said, we still think the promising fundamentals mean the company deserves some further due diligence.

