Oriental Food Industries Holdings Berhad (KLSE:OFI) On An Uptrend: Could Fundamentals Be Driving The Stock?

Oriental Food Industries Holdings Berhad's (KLSE:OFI) stock up by 3.9% over the past three months. Given that stock prices are usually aligned with a company's financial performance in the long-term, we decided to investigate if the company's decent financials had a hand to play in the recent price move. In this article, we decided to focus on Oriental Food Industries Holdings Berhad's ROE.

Return on equity or ROE is a key measure used to assess how efficiently a company's management is utilizing the company's capital. Simply put, it is used to assess the profitability of a company in relation to its equity capital.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

Return on equity can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Oriental Food Industries Holdings Berhad is:

8.3% = RM19m ÷ RM231m (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2023).

The 'return' is the income the business earned over the last year. That means that for every MYR1 worth of shareholders' equity, the company generated MYR0.08 in profit.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

Oriental Food Industries Holdings Berhad's Earnings Growth And 8.3% ROE

When you first look at it, Oriental Food Industries Holdings Berhad's ROE doesn't look that attractive. However, its ROE is similar to the industry average of 9.2%, so we won't completely dismiss the company. On the other hand, Oriental Food Industries Holdings Berhad reported a moderate 16% net income growth over the past five years. Considering the moderately low ROE, it is quite possible that there might be some other aspects that are positively influencing the company's earnings growth. Such as - high earnings retention or an efficient management in place.

As a next step, we compared Oriental Food Industries Holdings Berhad's net income growth with the industry and were disappointed to see that the company's growth is lower than the industry average growth of 22% in the same period.

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. One good indicator of expected earnings growth is the P/E ratio which determines the price the market is willing to pay for a stock based on its earnings prospects. So, you may want to check if Oriental Food Industries Holdings Berhad is trading on a high P/E or a low P/E, relative to its industry.

Is Oriental Food Industries Holdings Berhad Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

With a three-year median payout ratio of 36% (implying that the company retains 64% of its profits), it seems that Oriental Food Industries Holdings Berhad is reinvesting efficiently in a way that it sees respectable amount growth in its earnings and pays a dividend that's well covered.

Additionally, Oriental Food Industries Holdings Berhad has paid dividends over a period of at least ten years which means that the company is pretty serious about sharing its profits with shareholders.

Conclusion

Overall, we feel that Oriental Food Industries Holdings Berhad certainly does have some positive factors to consider. Namely, its respectable earnings growth, which it achieved due to it retaining most of its profits. However, given the low ROE, investors may not be benefitting from all that reinvestment after all. While we won't completely dismiss the company, what we would do, is try to ascertain how risky the business is to make a more informed decision around the company. Our risks dashboard would have the 2 risks we have identified for Oriental Food Industries Holdings Berhad.

