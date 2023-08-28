Oriental Food Industries Holdings Berhad (KLSE:OFI) Has Announced That It Will Be Increasing Its Dividend To MYR0.01

Oriental Food Industries Holdings Berhad (KLSE:OFI) will increase its dividend on the 5th of October to MYR0.01, which is 100% higher than last year's payment from the same period of MYR0.005. This takes the annual payment to 2.6% of the current stock price, which unfortunately is below what the industry is paying.

Oriental Food Industries Holdings Berhad's Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

While yield is important, another factor to consider about a company's dividend is whether the current payout levels are feasible. The last payment was quite easily covered by earnings, but it made up 131% of cash flows. This signals that the company is more focused on returning cash flow to shareholders, but it could mean that the dividend is exposed to cuts in the future.

If the trend of the last few years continues, EPS will grow by 13.3% over the next 12 months. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we think the payout ratio could be 36% by next year, which is in a pretty sustainable range.

Dividend Volatility

The company has a long dividend track record, but it doesn't look great with cuts in the past. Since 2013, the dividend has gone from MYR0.02 total annually to MYR0.03. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 4.1% a year over that time. We're glad to see the dividend has risen, but with a limited rate of growth and fluctuations in the payments the total shareholder return may be limited.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

With a relatively unstable dividend, it's even more important to evaluate if earnings per share is growing, which could point to a growing dividend in the future. We are encouraged to see that Oriental Food Industries Holdings Berhad has grown earnings per share at 13% per year over the past five years. The company is paying out a lot of its cash as a dividend, but it looks okay based on the payout ratio.

In Summary

Overall, we always like to see the dividend being raised, but we don't think Oriental Food Industries Holdings Berhad will make a great income stock. With cash flows lacking, it is difficult to see how the company can sustain a dividend payment. We would probably look elsewhere for an income investment.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. As an example, we've identified 2 warning signs for Oriental Food Industries Holdings Berhad that you should be aware of before investing. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

