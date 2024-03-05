Oriental Food Industries Holdings Berhad (KLSE:OFI) Has Announced That It Will Be Increasing Its Dividend To MYR0.02

Oriental Food Industries Holdings Berhad (KLSE:OFI) will increase its dividend from last year's comparable payment on the 15th of April to MYR0.02. Even though the dividend went up, the yield is still quite low at only 1.5%.

Oriental Food Industries Holdings Berhad's Earnings Easily Cover The Distributions

The dividend yield is a little bit low, but sustainability of the payments is also an important part of evaluating an income stock. However, prior to this announcement, Oriental Food Industries Holdings Berhad's dividend was comfortably covered by both cash flow and earnings. This means that most of what the business earns is being used to help it grow.

If the trend of the last few years continues, EPS will grow by 23.4% over the next 12 months. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio will be 30%, which is in the range that makes us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend.

Dividend Volatility

Although the company has a long dividend history, it has been cut at least once in the last 10 years. Since 2014, the dividend has gone from MYR0.02 total annually to MYR0.03. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 4.1% a year over that time. Modest growth in the dividend is good to see, but we think this is offset by historical cuts to the payments. It is hard to live on a dividend income if the company's earnings are not consistent.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

With a relatively unstable dividend, it's even more important to evaluate if earnings per share is growing, which could point to a growing dividend in the future. We are encouraged to see that Oriental Food Industries Holdings Berhad has grown earnings per share at 23% per year over the past five years. A low payout ratio gives the company a lot of flexibility, and growing earnings also make it very easy for it to grow the dividend.

We Really Like Oriental Food Industries Holdings Berhad's Dividend

Overall, we think this could be an attractive income stock, and it is only getting better by paying a higher dividend this year. The company is easily earning enough to cover its dividend payments and it is great to see that these earnings are being translated into cash flow. All of these factors considered, we think this has solid potential as a dividend stock.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. Are management backing themselves to deliver performance? Check their shareholdings in Oriental Food Industries Holdings Berhad in our latest insider ownership analysis. Is Oriental Food Industries Holdings Berhad not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

