Has Oriental Food Industries Holdings Berhad's (KLSE:OFI) Impressive Stock Performance Got Anything to Do With Its Fundamentals?

Oriental Food Industries Holdings Berhad's (KLSE:OFI) stock is up by a considerable 32% over the past three months. We wonder if and what role the company's financials play in that price change as a company's long-term fundamentals usually dictate market outcomes. Specifically, we decided to study Oriental Food Industries Holdings Berhad's ROE in this article.

Return on equity or ROE is an important factor to be considered by a shareholder because it tells them how effectively their capital is being reinvested. In other words, it is a profitability ratio which measures the rate of return on the capital provided by the company's shareholders.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

ROE can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Oriental Food Industries Holdings Berhad is:

10.0% = RM24m ÷ RM245m (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2023).

The 'return' is the yearly profit. So, this means that for every MYR1 of its shareholder's investments, the company generates a profit of MYR0.10.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

Oriental Food Industries Holdings Berhad's Earnings Growth And 10.0% ROE

When you first look at it, Oriental Food Industries Holdings Berhad's ROE doesn't look that attractive. However, the fact that the company's ROE is higher than the average industry ROE of 6.8%, is definitely interesting. This probably goes some way in explaining Oriental Food Industries Holdings Berhad's moderate 17% growth over the past five years amongst other factors. Bear in mind, the company does have a moderately low ROE. It is just that the industry ROE is lower. Hence there might be some other aspects that are causing earnings to grow. E.g the company has a low payout ratio or could belong to a high growth industry.

As a next step, we compared Oriental Food Industries Holdings Berhad's net income growth with the industry and were disappointed to see that the company's growth is lower than the industry average growth of 24% in the same period.

KLSE:OFI Past Earnings Growth January 15th 2024

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. If you're wondering about Oriental Food Industries Holdings Berhad's's valuation, check out this gauge of its price-to-earnings ratio, as compared to its industry.

Is Oriental Food Industries Holdings Berhad Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

Oriental Food Industries Holdings Berhad has a healthy combination of a moderate three-year median payout ratio of 36% (or a retention ratio of 64%) and a respectable amount of growth in earnings as we saw above, meaning that the company has been making efficient use of its profits.

Additionally, Oriental Food Industries Holdings Berhad has paid dividends over a period of at least ten years which means that the company is pretty serious about sharing its profits with shareholders.

Summary

Overall, we feel that Oriental Food Industries Holdings Berhad certainly does have some positive factors to consider. Specifically, we like that the company is reinvesting a huge chunk of its profits at a respectable rate of return. This of course has caused the company to see a good amount of growth in its earnings. While we won't completely dismiss the company, what we would do, is try to ascertain how risky the business is to make a more informed decision around the company. To know the 2 risks we have identified for Oriental Food Industries Holdings Berhad visit our risks dashboard for free.

