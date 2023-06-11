Oriental Food Industries Holdings Berhad's (KLSE:OFI) Returns On Capital Are Heading Higher

What trends should we look for it we want to identify stocks that can multiply in value over the long term? Amongst other things, we'll want to see two things; firstly, a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an expansion in the company's amount of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. With that in mind, we've noticed some promising trends at Oriental Food Industries Holdings Berhad (KLSE:OFI) so let's look a bit deeper.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. To calculate this metric for Oriental Food Industries Holdings Berhad, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.10 = RM25m ÷ (RM288m - RM42m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2023).

Therefore, Oriental Food Industries Holdings Berhad has an ROCE of 10%. In absolute terms, that's a pretty normal return, and it's somewhat close to the Food industry average of 8.5%.

While the past is not representative of the future, it can be helpful to know how a company has performed historically, which is why we have this chart above. If you're interested in investigating Oriental Food Industries Holdings Berhad's past further, check out this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

The Trend Of ROCE

Oriental Food Industries Holdings Berhad is displaying some positive trends. Over the last five years, returns on capital employed have risen substantially to 10%. The amount of capital employed has increased too, by 21%. The increasing returns on a growing amount of capital is common amongst multi-baggers and that's why we're impressed.

In Conclusion...

In summary, it's great to see that Oriental Food Industries Holdings Berhad can compound returns by consistently reinvesting capital at increasing rates of return, because these are some of the key ingredients of those highly sought after multi-baggers. Investors may not be impressed by the favorable underlying trends yet because over the last five years the stock has only returned 35% to shareholders. So exploring more about this stock could uncover a good opportunity, if the valuation and other metrics stack up.

Like most companies, Oriental Food Industries Holdings Berhad does come with some risks, and we've found 2 warning signs that you should be aware of.

For those who like to invest in solid companies, check out this free list of companies with solid balance sheets and high returns on equity.

