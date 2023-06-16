Oriental Holdings Berhad (KLSE:ORIENT) Will Pay A Larger Dividend Than Last Year At MYR0.20

Oriental Holdings Berhad (KLSE:ORIENT) will increase its dividend from last year's comparable payment on the 13th of July to MYR0.20. This takes the dividend yield to 6.0%, which shareholders will be pleased with.

Oriental Holdings Berhad's Earnings Easily Cover The Distributions

Impressive dividend yields are good, but this doesn't matter much if the payments can't be sustained. At the time of the last dividend payment, Oriental Holdings Berhad was paying out a very large proportion of what it was earning and 99% of cash flows. This is certainly a risk factor, as reduced cash flows could force the company to pay a lower dividend.

EPS is set to fall by 3.1% over the next 12 months if recent trends continue. If recent patterns in the dividend continue, we could see the payout ratio reaching 89% in the next 12 months which is on the higher end of the range we would say is sustainable.

Dividend Volatility

While the company has been paying a dividend for a long time, it has cut the dividend at least once in the last 10 years. Since 2013, the annual payment back then was MYR0.08, compared to the most recent full-year payment of MYR0.40. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 17% a year over that time. Dividends have grown rapidly over this time, but with cuts in the past we are not certain that this stock will be a reliable source of income in the future.

Dividend Growth May Be Hard To Achieve

Given that the dividend has been cut in the past, we need to check if earnings are growing and if that might lead to stronger dividends in the future. In the last five years, Oriental Holdings Berhad's earnings per share has shrunk at approximately 3.1% per annum. A modest decline in earnings isn't great, and it makes it quite unlikely that the dividend will grow in the future unless that trend can be reversed.

Oriental Holdings Berhad's Dividend Doesn't Look Sustainable

Overall, we always like to see the dividend being raised, but we don't think Oriental Holdings Berhad will make a great income stock. The track record isn't great, and the payments are a bit high to be considered sustainable. Overall, we don't think this company has the makings of a good income stock.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. Case in point: We've spotted 3 warning signs for Oriental Holdings Berhad (of which 1 is potentially serious!) you should know about. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

