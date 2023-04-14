Oriental Holdings Berhad (KLSE:ORIENT) Might Have The Makings Of A Multi-Bagger

Did you know there are some financial metrics that can provide clues of a potential multi-bagger? Firstly, we'd want to identify a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and then alongside that, an ever-increasing base of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. So when we looked at Oriental Holdings Berhad (KLSE:ORIENT) and its trend of ROCE, we really liked what we saw.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for Oriental Holdings Berhad, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.095 = RM788m ÷ (RM10b - RM2.1b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2022).

So, Oriental Holdings Berhad has an ROCE of 9.5%. Even though it's in line with the industry average of 9.3%, it's still a low return by itself.

While the past is not representative of the future, it can be helpful to know how a company has performed historically, which is why we have this chart above. If you're interested in investigating Oriental Holdings Berhad's past further, check out this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What Does the ROCE Trend For Oriental Holdings Berhad Tell Us?

Oriental Holdings Berhad's ROCE growth is quite impressive. Looking at the data, we can see that even though capital employed in the business has remained relatively flat, the ROCE generated has risen by 46% over the last five years. So it's likely that the business is now reaping the full benefits of its past investments, since the capital employed hasn't changed considerably. The company is doing well in that sense, and it's worth investigating what the management team has planned for long term growth prospects.

Our Take On Oriental Holdings Berhad's ROCE

To bring it all together, Oriental Holdings Berhad has done well to increase the returns it's generating from its capital employed. And with a respectable 44% awarded to those who held the stock over the last five years, you could argue that these developments are starting to get the attention they deserve. With that being said, we still think the promising fundamentals mean the company deserves some further due diligence.

Like most companies, Oriental Holdings Berhad does come with some risks, and we've found 1 warning sign that you should be aware of.

