Oriental Interest Berhad (KLSE:OIB) Is Due To Pay A Dividend Of MYR0.05

Oriental Interest Berhad's (KLSE:OIB) investors are due to receive a payment of MYR0.05 per share on 29th of December. Based on this payment, the dividend yield will be 4.1%, which is fairly typical for the industry.

Oriental Interest Berhad's Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

While it is always good to see a solid dividend yield, we should also consider whether the payment is feasible. However, prior to this announcement, Oriental Interest Berhad's dividend was comfortably covered by both cash flow and earnings. This means that most of what the business earns is being used to help it grow.

Over the next year, EPS could expand by 4.9% if recent trends continue. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we think the payout ratio could be 30% by next year, which is in a pretty sustainable range.

Dividend Volatility

While the company has been paying a dividend for a long time, it has cut the dividend at least once in the last 10 years. Since 2013, the dividend has gone from MYR0.0313 total annually to MYR0.05. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 4.8% over that duration. The dividend has seen some fluctuations in the past, so even though the dividend was raised this year, we should remember that it has been cut in the past.

Oriental Interest Berhad May Find It Hard To Grow The Dividend

With a relatively unstable dividend, it's even more important to see if earnings per share is growing. Earnings have grown at around 4.9% a year for the past five years, which isn't massive but still better than seeing them shrink. While growth may be thin on the ground, Oriental Interest Berhad could always pay out a higher proportion of earnings to increase shareholder returns.

Our Thoughts On Oriental Interest Berhad's Dividend

In summary, we are pleased with the dividend remaining consistent, and we think there is a good chance of this continuing in the future. The dividend has been at reasonable levels historically, but that hasn't translated into a consistent payment. The payment isn't stellar, but it could make a decent addition to a dividend portfolio.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. For example, we've picked out 1 warning sign for Oriental Interest Berhad that investors should know about before committing capital to this stock. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

