Oriental Interest Berhad's (KLSE:OIB) Dividend Will Be MYR0.05

The board of Oriental Interest Berhad (KLSE:OIB) has announced that it will pay a dividend on the 29th of December, with investors receiving MYR0.05 per share. This means that the annual payment will be 4.0% of the current stock price, which is in line with the average for the industry.

Oriental Interest Berhad's Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

Unless the payments are sustainable, the dividend yield doesn't mean too much. However, Oriental Interest Berhad's earnings easily cover the dividend. This means that most of its earnings are being retained to grow the business.

If the trend of the last few years continues, EPS will grow by 4.9% over the next 12 months. If the dividend continues on this path, the payout ratio could be 30% by next year, which we think can be pretty sustainable going forward.

Dividend Volatility

While the company has been paying a dividend for a long time, it has cut the dividend at least once in the last 10 years. The dividend has gone from an annual total of MYR0.0313 in 2013 to the most recent total annual payment of MYR0.05. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 4.8% a year over that time. The dividend has seen some fluctuations in the past, so even though the dividend was raised this year, we should remember that it has been cut in the past.

Dividend Growth May Be Hard To Achieve

With a relatively unstable dividend, it's even more important to see if earnings per share is growing. Earnings per share has been crawling upwards at 4.9% per year. If Oriental Interest Berhad is struggling to find viable investments, it always has the option to increase its payout ratio to pay more to shareholders.

In Summary

In summary, we are pleased with the dividend remaining consistent, and we think there is a good chance of this continuing in the future. The dividend has been at reasonable levels historically, but that hasn't translated into a consistent payment. This looks like it could be a good dividend stock going forward, but we would note that the payout ratio has been at higher levels in the past so it could happen again.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. For instance, we've picked out 1 warning sign for Oriental Interest Berhad that investors should take into consideration. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

