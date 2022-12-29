U.S. markets open in 4 hours 42 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,821.25
    +13.75 (+0.36%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,105.00
    +59.00 (+0.18%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    10,837.75
    +65.00 (+0.60%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,740.50
    +7.30 (+0.42%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.05
    -1.91 (-2.42%)
     

  • Gold

    1,817.30
    +1.50 (+0.08%)
     

  • Silver

    23.87
    +0.03 (+0.13%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0654
    +0.0038 (+0.36%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8870
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    22.11
    +0.46 (+2.12%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2051
    +0.0031 (+0.26%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    133.6350
    -0.7000 (-0.52%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,581.29
    -80.27 (-0.48%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    382.14
    -1.98 (-0.51%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,469.01
    -28.18 (-0.38%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,093.67
    -246.83 (-0.94%)
     

New Oriental to Report Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results on January 17, 2023

·2 min read

BEIJING, Dec. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- New Oriental Education and Technology Group Inc. (the "Company" or "New Oriental") (NYSE: EDU/ 9901.SEHK), a provider of private educational services in China, today announced that it will report its financial results for the second quarter ended November 30, 2022, before the U.S. market opens on January 17, 2023. New Oriental's management will host an earnings conference call at 8 AM on January 17, 2023, U.S. Eastern Time (9 PM on January 17, 2023, Beijing/Hong Kong Time). Participants can join the conference using the below options:

Dialing-in to the conference call:

Please register in advance of the conference, using the link provided below. Upon registering, you will be provided with participant dial-in numbers, and unique personal PIN.

Conference call registration link: https://register.vevent.com/register/BI7e732066495e450bb411f6b75a1cac60. It will automatically direct you to the registration page of "New Oriental FY2023 Q2 Earnings Conference Call" where you may fill in your details for RSVP.

In the 10 minutes prior to the call start time, you may use the conference access information (including dial in number(s) and personal PIN) provided in the confirmation email received at the point of registering.

Joining the conference call via a live webcast:

Additionally, a live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available at http://investor.neworiental.org.

Listening to the conference call replay:

A replay of the conference call may be accessed via the webcast on-demand by registering at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/ht5qqwzg first. The replay will be available until January 17, 2024.

About New Oriental

New Oriental is a provider of private educational services in China offering a wide range of educational programs, services and products to a varied student population throughout China. New Oriental's program, service and product offerings mainly consist of educational services and test preparation courses, online education and other services, overseas study consulting services, and educational materials and distribution. New Oriental is listed on NYSE (NYSE: EDU) and SEHK (9901.SEHK), respectively. New Oriental's ADSs, each of which represents ten common share. The Hong Kong-listed shares are fully fungible with the ADSs listed on NYSE.

For more information about New Oriental, please visit http://www.neworiental.org/english/.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-oriental-to-report-second-quarter-2023-financial-results-on-january-17-2023-301710897.html

SOURCE New Oriental Education and Technology Group Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • 11 Best Buy-the-Dip Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we will take a look at the 11 best buy-the-dip stocks to buy now. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, go to the 5 Best Buy-the-Dip Stocks To Buy Now. The leading US market indices are on their way to recording the first annual loss since 2018 and the […]

  • Kala Pharmaceuticals (KALA) Up as FDA Accepts IND for KPI-012

    The FDA accepts Kala Pharmaceuticals' (KALA) investigational new drug application for pipeline candidate KPI-012 for treating persistent corneal epithelial defect. Stock up.

  • Musk tells Tesla workers not to be 'bothered by stock market craziness'

    In an email sent to staff on Wednesday and reviewed by Reuters, Musk said he believes that long term, Tesla will be the most valuable company on earth. He also urged employees to ramp up deliveries at the end of this quarter, after the automaker offered discounts on its vehicles in the United States and China.

  • With Bear Market Scars, These 30 Stocks Expect Up To 1,220% Growth

    Oil stocks dominate this list of today's fastest-growing stocks, all eyeing 100%-1,220% EPS gains this year.

  • How Low Can Tesla Stock Go? Analyst Talks 30 A Share

    Tesla investors already lost more than $700 billion on the stock this year. How much more can this S&P 500 stock drop?

  • 2022 killed the cheap money era. Here’s what the next decade has in store

    “I think you occasionally get a turning of the investment and economic age, and we're at one of those now after over a decade of near-zero interest rates,” said George Ball, chairman of Sanders Morris Harris.

  • Apple Stock at 52-Week Lows: Here's the Trade.

    If the stock closes lower today, it will mark Apple's ninth decline in the past 10 sessions. IPhone reports also raise a bit of concern amid Apple's busiest quarter, while unrelenting selling pressure in tech is bound to weigh on the largest company in the U.S. While Apple has held up the best among FAANG stocks when measured from the one-year highs, Apple stock has performed the worst in the group over the past month, down over 14%.

  • 5 Companies With Huge Free Cash Flow

    These five companies have major free cash flow. If history continues to repeat itself, this makes them good long-term bets.

  • Doug Kass Predicted Some of the Biggest Surprises of 2022: Here's His 2023 List

    For those willing to hear a different -- anti-group think -- view, Kass has plenty of bets for what could happen over the next 12 months, including Elon Musk saving Twitter at the expense of Tesla , a shock Apple merger, a major plummet in Bitcoin's value and those predicted jumps in gold and oil. Of course, Kass had some predictions, especially political ones, that didn't pan out.

  • 5 things you really should not buy in 2023

    The recession drum beats on, interest rates are rising, and the stock market has taken a tumble, and yet retail sales have risen 6.5% in the last 12 months, trailing a 7.1% increase in the cost of living. The personal saving rate — meaning personal saving as a percentage of disposable income, or the share of income left after paying taxes and spending money — hit 2.4% in the third quarter from 3.4% in the prior quarter, the Bureau of Economic Analysis said. Are people buying stocks during a bearish market, and/or have they run out of their pandemic-era savings?

  • 12 Best Most Active Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we will take a look at the 12 best most active stocks to buy now. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, go to the 5 Best Most Active Stocks To Buy Now. The stock market is on course to have its weakest year since 2008 as the last […]

  • Acer Therapeutics Inc. (ACER) Upgraded to Strong Buy: What Does It Mean for the Stock?

    Acer Therapeutics Inc. (ACER) might move higher on growing optimism about its earnings prospects, which is reflected by its upgrade to a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

  • Tesla Fans Keep Buying, Unbowed by the $720 Billion Wipeout

    (Bloomberg) -- Even the worst year ever for Tesla Inc. shares hasn’t shaken individual investors’ faith in the electric-vehicle maker and its billionaire chief executive officer, Elon Musk. Most Read from BloombergMilan Reports 50% of Passengers on China Flights Have CovidSouthwest Air Memos Showed Growing Alarm on Eve of Epic Winter StormRussia Says Ukraine Must Surrender Even as Putin’s Army RetreatsUS to Require Negative Covid Tests for Travelers From ChinaOne of World’s Most Crowded Cities G

  • 3 Companies With Rock-Solid Free Cash Flow

    Generally, companies that display free cash flow strength are well-established and carry highly-successful business operations, undoubtedly perks that any investor looks for.

  • FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried likely to enter plea deal: report

    Sam Bankman-Fried is expected to enter a plea deal next week to fraud charges connected to the collapse of cryptocurrency FTX Reuters reported.

  • Congress just approved 401(k) and IRA changes that affect workers across generations. Here are the key points to know

    Dozens of changes are coming to America's retirement landscape.

  • Dow Jones, Nasdaq Break Key Levels As Apple Skids, Tesla Ends Dive; What To Do Now

    The Dow fell below its 50-day while the Nasdaq set a bear closing low. Apple tumbled again while China Covid fears ramped up. Tesla ended a losing streak with a modest bounce.

  • Tesla’s Losing Streak Is Over. It Has a Dubious Distinction.

    Tesla stock snapped its worst losing streak ever Wednesday. The seven straight days of losses set a record—by Barron’s measure—for any major tech company. Shares of Tesla (ticker: TSLA) closed up 3.3%, at $112.71.

  • 11 Best Dividend Stocks Paying Over 6%

    In this article, we discuss 11 best dividend stocks paying over 6%. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, check out 5 Best Dividend Stocks Paying Over 6%. Market volatility, growing fears of recession heading into 2023, and rising concerns about the global economic outlook have investors fleeing from growth equities into […]

  • U.S. stocks drop on recession fears, Nasdaq closes at new bear market low

    Wall Street's main indexes ended weaker on Wednesday, with the Nasdaq hitting a 2022 closing low, as investors grappled with mixed economic data, rising COVID cases in China, and geopolitical tensions heading into 2023. The Nasdaq Composite ended at 10,213.288, the lowest since the bear market began in November 2021 after the index hit a record high. The last time the Nasdaq ended lower was in July 2020.