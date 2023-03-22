U.S. markets open in 7 hours 17 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,036.50
    +0.75 (+0.02%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,759.00
    -15.00 (-0.05%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,866.50
    -0.75 (-0.01%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,795.50
    +2.20 (+0.12%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    69.50
    +0.17 (+0.25%)
     

  • Gold

    1,943.20
    +2.10 (+0.11%)
     

  • Silver

    22.51
    +0.09 (+0.38%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0776
    +0.0003 (+0.03%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.6060
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    21.38
    -2.77 (-11.47%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2227
    +0.0008 (+0.07%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.3780
    -0.0820 (-0.06%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    28,225.58
    +441.63 (+1.59%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    616.10
    +11.05 (+1.83%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,536.22
    +132.37 (+1.79%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,477.58
    +531.91 (+1.97%)
     

Oriental Yuhong and BRICC Look at New Opportunities for "Going Global"

PR Newswire
·3 min read

BEIJING, March 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In February 2023, the eighth class of leading talents in international production capacity cooperation, led by Yang Guang, Director of the Silk Road Promotion Center for International Production Capacity Cooperation (BRICC), visited Oriental Yuhong and met with its General Manager of Overseas Business Department Hu Zhongqiu for discussion and exchange, so as to further promote international production capacity cooperation under the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) and bear fruit.

Concerning grasping the opportunity to go global for broader and deeper cooperation, Yang briefed on the BRICC in detail at the meeting and analyzed the current obstacles to globalization as well as its correct direction. He proposed, in the face of the new development situation and new development pattern, that it has become a major issue for enterprises to "go global" excellently and deeply integrate into the trend of globalization. He emphasized that if enterprises want to get a head start in the new development pattern, they need to accelerate the implementation of three localization strategies: talent specialization and internationalization; product customization and differentiation; and service optimization and localization.

Hu gave a detailed introduction of Oriental Yuhong's going-global strategy and planned measures under the BRI. He explained that Oriental Yuhong, over the past nearly 20 years since it entered the global market in 2005, has established branches or offices in Malaysia and Canada, and contributed to many large-scale overseas projects such as the Karachi Nuclear Power Plant in Pakistan, airport expansion in the Maldives, and Angola's State Intelligence and Security Service. In the past two years, with the reshaping of the global competitive landscape, Oriental Yuhong has sped up its efforts to expand its global footprint in terms of ever-updating localized product and services, and highly-valued external cooperation. Now it hopes to take this opportunity to have deeper and multi-dimensional exchanges and cooperation with the BRICC, so as to share the benefits of green construction materials with BRI participating countries and regions.

Ouyang Leqi, Director of the Overseas Marketing Department of Oriental Yuhong, shared the current situation and future planning of Oriental Yuhong's going-global strategy. He said that in a large overseas market of many competing products, Chinese enterprises are confronted with more complex market demand and more ferocious competition when going global. Hence, differentiation and collaboration in the industrial chain are powerful moves to improve the overall overseas operation capabilities and achieve win-win development.

After the meeting, more than 20 people from the eighth class of leading talents visited the key national laboratory, China Building Waterproofing Museum, exhibition hall of the Oriental Yuhong Civil Building Materials Co., Ltd. and exhibition hall of the Oriental Yuhong Building Renovation Group, to learn more about Oriental Yuhong's growth and development, as well as modern and ancient Chinese waterproofing wisdom.

As a pioneer of "going global" in the construction materials industry, Oriental Yuhong will continue to upgrade its localization strategy to provide specialized and localized products and services; strengthen industrial cooperation and build an ecosystem for high-quality development; and deeply integrate the industrial chain and innovation chain to improve product and service capabilities in overseas markets, and to promote high-quality development.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/oriental-yuhong-and-bricc-look-at-new-opportunities-for-going-global-301778264.html

SOURCE BEIJING ORIENTAL YUHONG WATERPROOF TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.

Recommended Stories

  • The Tesla Of Lawn Mowers: Soon Your Cars Won't Be Your Only Self-Driving, All-Electric Vehicle

    Tesla Inc. has been largely credited with the modern mainstream push toward the electrification of vehicles — a trend that has quickly gained traction in dozens of other corners of society. From the increased prominence of micro-mobility scooters to self-driving food delivery drones, there is a clear trend of increased electrification. The trend has been rewarding investors and early movers, too. The recent meteoric rise in electric vehicle (EV) companies like Tesla, Li Auto Inc. and Nio Inc. hi

  • Elon Musk's The Boring Company seeks to double the size of its Vegas Loop

    Elon Musk's Boring Company is doubling down on its Vegas bet, with a proposal that would expand its underground transport system to 65 miles of tunnels below the streets of Sin City. The proposed network map, which was recently filed with the city of Las Vegas and not previously reported, depicts dozens of tunnels criss-crossing the city to reach more casinos, retail zones, the University of Nevada Las Vegas campus and, for the first time, even residential areas. The proposed transit system is comprised of 69 stations and 65 miles of tunnels, according to planning documents, plus an unknown number of Tesla vehicles.

  • Tycoon Who Made ‘Lucky’ US Wind Power Bet Plans to Invest More

    (Bloomberg) -- Gim Seong-gon, who became an early wind-power tycoon after realizing time was running out for his business of building chimneys for fossil fuel plants, was about to make his next surprising move.Most Read from BloombergBomb Threat Called In to New York Court Where Trump Hearing HeldUS Studies Ways to Insure All Bank Deposits If Crisis GrowsSVB’s Loans to Insiders Tripled to $219 Million Before It FailedBiden Stunts Growth in China for Chipmakers Getting US FundsCredit Suisse Banke

  • Enphase's (ENPH) Products See Increased Adoption in Virginia

    Enphase's (ENPH) installers witness the increased adoption of the Enphase Energy System, powered by 1Q8 microinverters, in Virginia.

  • 'Invite me to your funeral': Jim Cramer makes a bold call on the Nasdaq — and even billionaire Elon Musk had to respond. Here are 3 ways to bet on that conviction

    Mad Money or a mad call?

  • An economist who correctly predicted the Great Financial Crisis says the world’s central banks have chosen ‘class war over financial stability’

    The Fed and other central banks want to bring down inflation at all costs. Is it worth it?

  • Stocks Could Be Headed for Another Tumble. It Won’t Look Like the Last One.

    The stock market could easily take another hit soon. The stock market has recovered from the depths of its bear market, defined as a 20% or greater drop from a previous high, which it hit in early 2022. To be sure, banks and bank-held assets have been getting bought up since the Silicon Valley Bank failure, adding liquidity—and stabilization—to the banking system.

  • JPMorgan Says Buy These 2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks — Including One With a 9% Yield

    Bank runs and extreme market volatility – are the shades of 1929 upon us? Probably not, the current situation, while dangerous, is unlikely to trigger an economy-wide depression. The real test, at least according to David Kelly, JPMorgan’s chief global strategist for asset management, will come on Wednesday, at the Federal Reserve’s next interest rate policy meeting. The central bank will have to determine which risk is more urgent, persistent high inflation or a bank crisis, and adjust its rece

  • Delta Move Is Bad News For Southwest, United Airlines Passengers

    Airfare prices move up and down based on two major things -- passenger demand and the cost of actually flying the plane. Domestic air travel traffic for 2022 rose 10.9% compared to the prior year. The nation's air traffic in 2022 was at 79.6% of the full-year 2019 level.

  • Credit Suisse Collapse Burns Saudi Investors

    Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman last year directed government-backed Saudi National Bank to make a $1.5 billion investment in Credit Suisse that his financial advisers harbored doubts about.

  • UBS set for talks with Michael Klein to terminate Credit Suisse investment bank deal - FT

    UBS on Sunday agreed to buy rival Swiss bank Credit Suisse for 3 billion Swiss francs ($3.23 billion) in stock and agreed to assume up to 5 billion francs ($5.4 billion) in losses, in a shotgun merger engineered by Swiss authorities to avoid more market-shaking turmoil in global banking. Klein, a veteran dealmaker, was merging his eponymous advisory boutique into Credit Suisse's investment banking operations to create CS First Boston as a standalone business which he would have led from New York. UBS has now assigned a legal team to examine how to void the contract Credit Suisse signed with Klein in the cheapest way possible, according to the FT report, which cited people with direct knowledge of the matter.

  • Is My Spouse Entitled to My Pension in a Divorce?

    A divorce is an unfortunate time in anyone's life, as it signifies the end of a likely long-term relationship and marriage. However, it's important to understand the financial ramifications of a divorce as you're going through one. So if you're … Continue reading → The post Is My Spouse Entitled to My Pension in a Divorce? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Credit Suisse's $17B Of AT1 Debt Written Down To Zero, Richard Branson's Virgin Orbit Plans Insolvency, Court Freezes Volkswagen's Russian Assets: Today's Top Stories

    Reuters Credit Suisse Bondholders Enraged As $17B Of AT1 Debt To Be Written Down To Zero: What It Means Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE: CS) said 16 billion Swiss francs ($17.24 billion) of its additional tier 1 (AT1) debt, a type of bond, will be written down to zero on the orders of the Swiss regulator FINMA as part of its rescue merger with UBS Group AG (NYSE: UBS). The decision by the Swiss regulator would mean AT1 bondholders may be left with nothing while shareholders, who sit below bonds in

  • Analysts Warn Investors To Dump 10 Big Stocks Before It's Too Late

    Analysts don't usually tell investors to sell S&P 500 stocks. So when they do, it's wise to pay attention.

  • After Signature Bank Deal, FDIC Is Left With $11 Billion in ‘Toxic Waste’ Loans

    (Bloomberg) -- Signature Bank’s partial takeover by a competitor is notable for what it doesn’t include: $11 billion of loans against a class of New York City apartments whose values have tumbled in recent years.Most Read from BloombergBomb Threat Called In to New York Court Where Trump Hearing HeldUS Studies Ways to Insure All Bank Deposits If Crisis GrowsJPMorgan Owned the LME ‘Nickel’ That Was Actually Bags of StonesSwiss Are On the Hook for $13,500 Each on Credit Suisse BailoutSVB’s Loans to

  • ARK Invest Sells $13.5M Coinbase Shares After Steady Buying Streak

    Before this sale, ARK Invest owned 9.9 million shares of the crypto exchange worth $575 million.

  • 16 Top Growth Stocks Expecting A 50% To 439% Rise This Year

    Palo Alto Networks and Salesforce lead this list of 16 top-rated growth stocks eyeing 50% to 439% EPS growth this year.

  • Is Silver the Next Gamestop? How Retail Investors Challenged Wall Street Giants Again

    In the wake of unprecedented short squeezes involving stocks like GameStop and AMC in early 2021, a group of retail investors from the Reddit forum r/WallStreetBets (and the spinoff called r/WallStreetSilver) set their sights on the silver market, attempting to challenge Wall Street giants with a so-called "silver short squeeze." The silver short squeeze movement was sparked on the r/WallStreetBets forum, where users urged each other to buy silver and silver-related assets to drive up prices and

  • Costco Shares Interesting Membership News

    The warehouse club shared some insight that might be useful for members and people who are considering joining the warehouse club.

  • GameStop Stock Is Soaring on a Surprise Profit. The Short Squeeze Begins.

    GameStop reported a surprise profit in the fiscal fourth quarter, sending the stock soaring in late trading Tuesday. It was the videogame retailer’s first profitable quarter since the one that ended in January 2021. The January quarter includes the holiday season, a key driver of console and software sales.