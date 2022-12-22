U.S. markets open in 8 hours 23 minutes

Oriental Yuhong Grows in the BRI and Contributes to the Building of China-Thailand Railway

·5 min read

BEIJING, Dec. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In 2022, Oriental Yuhong participates in the construction of the China-Thailand Railway and witness its link-up with the China-Laos Railway in the coming future. Driven by the further development of BRI, Oriental Yuhong has gradually been well-known in overseas markets for its quality products and services, engaged itself in multiple construction projects of BRI participating countries, such as Bangladesh's Padma Bridge Rail Link Project, and railway along the east coast of Malaysia, and provided assistance to other friendly countries' projects like the national football stadium of Belarus, African Union—Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Headquarters, and the new airport of Gwadar in Pakistan. All of them were highly commended.

The China-Thailand Railway is a major, mutually beneficial cooperation project to China and Thailand, and a landmark, high-level project in the public interest within the framework of the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI). The 867-kilometer-long railway runs south from Nong Khai, in northwest Thailand, via Udon Thani, Khon Kaen and Nakhon Ratchasima, and forks off in two directions in Kaeng Khoi, Saraburi in central Thailand. One runs southeast to Map Ta Phut, Rayong and the other southwest to Thai capital Bangkok. The construction of the railway has been well underway since 2017. The first-phase project, about 253 kilometers long, linking Bangkok with Nakhon Ratchasima, is expected to be completed and put into operation by the end of 2026 or early 2027. The China-Thailand Railway, once into operation, will greatly enhance Thai infrastructure development, inject vitality into the economic development of regions along the railway and Thailand, and further boost two countries' economic and trade exchanges as well as friendship. It will also help build a safe, smooth railway transport network between China and ASEAN countries and promote the development of BRI.

On April 2, 2022, Wang Yi, State Councilor and Foreign Minister, met in Tunxi, Anhui Province, with Don Pramudwinai, Thai Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, who paid a visit to China. At the meeting, Wang Yi said that the two sides should step up consultations on the Belt and Road cooperation plan guidelines and the joint action plan, and advance the construction of the China-Thailand Railway to connect it northward with the China-Laos Railway and explore connecting it southward with the Thailand-Malaysia-Singapore Railway, so as to help link up the central route of the pan-Asia railway network completely.

Since the beginning of the China-Thailand Railway construction, the branch of Oriental Yuhong in Malaysia has spared no efforts to form professional technical design and construction teams, and provide comprehensive services including engineering waterproof products like modified bitumen waterproof membrane and waterproof coatings, on-site construction and after-sale guarantee for the project. Since 2018 when the 10-year plan for the railway was formulated, service solutions for three lots have been completed and solutions for others are also under way in an orderly manner.

Products adopted for the high-quality building of the China-Thailand Railway are RWB-801 Modified Bitumen Waterproof Membrane for Railways, Bridges and Culverts, SPU-361 High Strength Polyurethane Waterproof Coating and Oriental Yuhong self-developed Hotterman paver, all playing a great role in the project.

RWB-801 Modified Bitumen Waterproof Membrane for Railways, Bridges and Culverts, with excellent water resistance, and low/high temperature resistance, can be bent under -30℃ without fracture, and does not deform at 115℃. With superb dimensional stability, it can be firmly adhesive with bases, effectively resistant to traffic loads. With high tensile strength and large elongation, it can adapt well to the shrinkage, deformation and fracture of bases, and is durable and resistant to aging, salt frost, acid and alkali reaction, and mould.

SPU-361 High Strength Polyurethane Waterproof Coating, as a reactive macromolecule coating, can be applied to railways, highways, bridges, basements, water pools, refrigerators, ground and other engineering constructions requiring high waterproofing and damp-proofing. With excellent physical and mechanical properties, it can adapt well to the shrinkage and fracture of bases. It can be bonded with different types of bases, with its strong adhesion. In addition, as an environmentally friendly product, it has a good workability, excellent water and corrosion resistance, and low temperature flexibility.

RWB-801 Modified Bitumen Waterproof Membrane and SPU-361 High Strength Polyurethane Waterproof Coating, developed by Oriental Yuhong, have been identified by the China Academy of Building Research, reaching the international advanced standards in all technical indexes. Meanwhile, both were recognized as the 2007 National Construction Industry—Promotion Project of Special Sci-tech Achievements on Architectural Waterproofing by the Ministry of Housing and Urban-Rural Development.

Hotterman Zandra paver: integrating the functions of controlling, walking, trajectory correction, membrane and ground heating, compaction and paving. With the help of the paver, the operation speed can reach 5m/min, six times more than that by human alone. For a single roll of membrane, the paving time is three minutes, only 17.5 percent of the manual paving time. Intelligent controlling can ensure the proper heating, followed by the compaction process. Its flexible pressing plate can be adaptable to any types of bases, making the membrane fully adhesive.

The paver, as one of the leading intelligent membrane paving equipment, adopts heat circulation system, premixed combustion and other patent technologies to save energy and reduce emissions, and has applied for 24 independent intellectual property rights. It was also listed as the "Typical Case of Construction Robots and Other Intelligent Construction Equipment" in the Notice of General Office of the Ministry of Housing and Urban-Rural Development on Issuing Typical Cases of New Technologies, Products and Innovative Services of Intelligent Construction (First Batch).

Oriental Yuhong is committed to growing globally, creating sustainable and safe environment for human society, making breakthroughs in basic technologies, innovating green construction products and improving construction services, so as to inject more strength of Oriental Yuhong into overseas markets and sustainably create an ever-lasting and safe environment for human society.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/oriental-yuhong-grows-in-the-bri-and-contributes-to-the-building-of-china-thailand-railway-301708850.html

SOURCE BEIJING ORIENTAL YUHONG WATERPROOF TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.

