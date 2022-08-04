U.S. markets open in 7 minutes

Origin Agritech Receives Approval for Six New Corn Varieties

  • SEED

BEIJING, Aug. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Origin Agritech Ltd. (NASDAQ: SEED) (the "Company" or "Origin"), an agriculture technology company, announced today that the company has received approval for six new corn varieties from China's National Crop Variety Approval Committee.

The approval of these new varieties showcases Origin's breakthroughs with new breeding technologies. AOYU 728 is a particularly exciting newly approved variety which has unique characteristics such as resistance to stem rot, ear rot, southern rust 891, and small leaf spot, all of which make it very resilient and higher yield.

The other five that received approval are varieties with different nutritional components, one containing 45% more folic acid and other hybrids with significant increases in vitamin E, phenolic compounds, and other nutritional value-added characteristics.

"We continue to accelerate the pace and efficiency with which we are creating revolutionary new corn varieties and getting them to market," said Dr. Gengchen Han, Origin Agritech's Chairman. "This is translating into big customer wins and fast growth for the company, which we expect to continue."

About Origin Agritech Limited

Origin Agritech Limited, founded in 1997 and headquartered in Zhong-Guan-Cun (ZGC) Life Science Park in Beijing, is a leading Chinese agricultural technology company. In crop seed biotechnologies, Origin Agritech's phytase corn was the first transgenic corn to receive the Bio-Safety Certificate from China's Ministry of Agriculture. Over the years, Origin has established a robust biotechnology seed pipeline including products with glyphosate tolerance and pest resistance (Bt) traits. For further information, please visit the Company's website at www.originagritech.com. The company also maintains a twitter account for updating investors on company and industry developments, which is @origin_agritech.

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication contains "forward-looking statements" as defined in the federal securities laws, including Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements address expected future business and financial performance and financial condition, and contain words like "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "seek," "will," "would," "target," and similar expressions and variations. Forward-looking statements address matters that are uncertain. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are based on assumptions and expectations which may not be realized. They are based on management's current expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections about the Company and the industry in which the Company operates but involve a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the company's control. Some of the important factors that could cause the company's actual results to differ materially from those discussed in forward-looking statements are: failure to develop and market new products and optimally manage product life cycles; ability to respond to market acceptance, rules, regulations and policies affecting our products; failure to appropriately manage process safety and product stewardship issues; changes in laws and regulations or political conditions; global economic and capital markets conditions, such as inflation, interest and currency exchange rates; business or supply disruptions; natural disasters and weather events and patterns; ability to protect and enforce the company's intellectual property rights; and separation of underperforming or non-strategic assets or businesses. The company undertakes no duty or obligation to publicly revise or update any forward-looking statements as a result of future developments, or new information or otherwise, should circumstances change, except as otherwise required by securities and other applicable laws. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results. You are urged to consider these factors carefully in evaluating the forward-looking statements contained herein and are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which are qualified in their entirety by these cautionary statements.

Joe Ramelli
Director of Investor Relation
Phone: 310-845-6238
Email: joe@originagritech.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/origin-agritech-receives-approval-for-six-new-corn-varieties-301599795.html

SOURCE Origin Agritech Limited

