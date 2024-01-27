Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:OBK) Just Recorded An Earnings Miss And Analysts Are Updating Their Numbers

As you might know, Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:OBK) last week released its latest full-year, and things did not turn out so great for shareholders. Results look to have been somewhat negative - revenue fell 6.4% short of analyst estimates at US$341m, and statutory earnings of US$2.71 per share missed forecasts by 6.6%. This is an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance in its report, look at what experts are forecasting for next year, and see if there has been any change to expectations for the business. So we collected the latest post-earnings statutory consensus estimates to see what could be in store for next year.

Taking into account the latest results, the current consensus from Origin Bancorp's five analysts is for revenues of US$364.2m in 2024. This would reflect a modest 6.8% increase on its revenue over the past 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are forecast to descend 10% to US$2.43 in the same period. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been anticipated revenues of US$367.8m and earnings per share (EPS) of US$2.65 in 2024. So it looks like there's been a small decline in overall sentiment after the recent results - there's been no major change to revenue estimates, but the analysts did make a minor downgrade to their earnings per share forecasts.

It might be a surprise to learn that the consensus price target was broadly unchanged at US$35.90, with the analysts clearly implying that the forecast decline in earnings is not expected to have much of an impact on valuation. There's another way to think about price targets though, and that's to look at the range of price targets put forward by analysts, because a wide range of estimates could suggest a diverse view on possible outcomes for the business. The most optimistic Origin Bancorp analyst has a price target of US$41.50 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$30.00. As you can see, analysts are not all in agreement on the stock's future, but the range of estimates is still reasonably narrow, which could suggest that the outcome is not totally unpredictable.

One way to get more context on these forecasts is to look at how they compare to both past performance, and how other companies in the same industry are performing. It's pretty clear that there is an expectation that Origin Bancorp's revenue growth will slow down substantially, with revenues to the end of 2024 expected to display 6.8% growth on an annualised basis. This is compared to a historical growth rate of 14% over the past five years. Compare this to the 778 other companies in this industry with analyst coverage, which are forecast to grow their revenue at 5.6% per year. So it's pretty clear that, while Origin Bancorp's revenue growth is expected to slow, it's expected to grow roughly in line with the industry.

The Bottom Line

The biggest concern is that the analysts reduced their earnings per share estimates, suggesting business headwinds could lay ahead for Origin Bancorp. Happily, there were no real changes to revenue forecasts, with the business still expected to grow in line with the overall industry. The consensus price target held steady at US$35.90, with the latest estimates not enough to have an impact on their price targets.

With that said, the long-term trajectory of the company's earnings is a lot more important than next year. We have estimates - from multiple Origin Bancorp analysts - going out to 2025, and you can see them free on our platform here.

