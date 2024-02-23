Origin Bancorp, Inc.'s (NYSE:OBK) recent 5.8% pullback adds to one-year year losses, institutional owners may take drastic measures

Key Insights

Institutions' substantial holdings in Origin Bancorp implies that they have significant influence over the company's share price

50% of the business is held by the top 24 shareholders

Using data from analyst forecasts alongside ownership research, one can better assess the future performance of a company

A look at the shareholders of Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:OBK) can tell us which group is most powerful. The group holding the most number of shares in the company, around 55% to be precise, is institutions. Put another way, the group faces the maximum upside potential (or downside risk).

And so it follows that institutional investors was the group most impacted after the company's market cap fell to US$917m last week after a 5.8% drop in the share price. This set of investors may especially be concerned about the current loss, which adds to a one-year loss of 23% for shareholders. Also referred to as "smart money", institutions have a lot of sway over how a stock's price moves. As a result, if the decline continues, institutional investors may be pressured to sell Origin Bancorp which might hurt individual investors.

In the chart below, we zoom in on the different ownership groups of Origin Bancorp.

See our latest analysis for Origin Bancorp

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Origin Bancorp?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

As you can see, institutional investors have a fair amount of stake in Origin Bancorp. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. When multiple institutions own a stock, there's always a risk that they are in a 'crowded trade'. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see Origin Bancorp's historic earnings and revenue below, but keep in mind there's always more to the story.

Story continues

Investors should note that institutions actually own more than half the company, so they can collectively wield significant power. We note that hedge funds don't have a meaningful investment in Origin Bancorp. Our data shows that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. is the largest shareholder with 13% of shares outstanding. BlackRock, Inc. is the second largest shareholder owning 7.9% of common stock, and The Vanguard Group, Inc. holds about 5.2% of the company stock. In addition, we found that Drake Mills, the CEO has 0.6% of the shares allocated to their name.

After doing some more digging, we found that the top 24 have the combined ownership of 50% in the company, suggesting that no single shareholder has significant control over the company.

While it makes sense to study institutional ownership data for a company, it also makes sense to study analyst sentiments to know which way the wind is blowing. Quite a few analysts cover the stock, so you could look into forecast growth quite easily.

Insider Ownership Of Origin Bancorp

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. The company management answer to the board and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board themselves.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.

Our most recent data indicates that insiders own some shares in Origin Bancorp, Inc.. It has a market capitalization of just US$917m, and insiders have US$54m worth of shares, in their own names. Some would say this shows alignment of interests between shareholders and the board. But it might be worth checking if those insiders have been selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public, who are usually individual investors, hold a 39% stake in Origin Bancorp. This size of ownership, while considerable, may not be enough to change company policy if the decision is not in sync with other large shareholders.

Next Steps:

It's always worth thinking about the different groups who own shares in a company. But to understand Origin Bancorp better, we need to consider many other factors. Like risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Origin Bancorp (of which 1 is concerning!) you should know about.

If you are like me, you may want to think about whether this company will grow or shrink. Luckily, you can check this free report showing analyst forecasts for its future.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.