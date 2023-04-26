Origin Bancorp, Inc. Reports Earnings for First Quarter 2023

RUSTON, La., April 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Origin Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq: OBNK) (“Origin” or the “Company”), the holding company for Origin Bank (the “Bank”), today announced net income of $24.3 million, or $0.79 diluted earnings per share for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, compared to net income of $29.5 million, or $0.95 diluted earnings per share, for the quarter ended December 31, 2022, and compared to net income of $20.7 million, or $0.87 diluted earnings per share for the quarter ended March 31, 2022. Adjusted pre-tax, pre-provision ("adjusted PTPP")(1) earnings were $36.6 million, for the quarter ended March 31, 2023.

“We manage this company for long-term success, and we are confident in both the strength of this company and the experience of our management team to continue to deliver meaningful value to our employees, customers, communities and shareholders,” said Drake Mills, chairman, president and CEO of Origin Bancorp, Inc. “Just as we have in the past, we are in a position to take advantage of the opportunities presented during these times.”

Financial Highlights

  • Total loans held for investment ("LHFI"), excluding mortgage warehouse lines of credit, were $7.04 billion at March 31, 2023, reflecting an increase of $233.1 million, or 3.4%, compared to December 31, 2022.

  • Total deposits were $8.17 billion at March 31, 2023, reflecting an increase of $398.6 million, or 5.1%, compared to December 31, 2022.

  • Book value per common share was $32.25 at March 31, 2023, reflecting an increase of $1.35, or 4.4%, compared to the linked quarter, and an increase of $3.75, or 13.2%, compared to March 31, 2022. Tangible book value per common share(1) was $26.53 at March 31, 2023, reflecting an increase of $1.44, or 5.7%, compared to the linked quarter, and an increase of $0.16, or 0.6%, compared to March 31, 2022.

  • Total nonperforming LHFI to total LHFI was 0.23% at March 31, 2023, compared to 0.14% at December 31, 2022, and 0.41% at March 31, 2022. The allowance for loan credit losses ("ALCL") to nonperforming LHFI was 538.75% at March 31, 2023, compared to 876.87% and 293.53% at December 31, 2022, and March 31, 2022, respectively.

  • At March 31, 2023, and December 31, 2022, Company level common equity Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets was 11.08%, and 10.93%, respectively, the Tier 1 leverage ratio was 9.79% and 9.66%, respectively, and the total capital ratio was 14.30% and 14.23%, respectively. Tangible common equity to tangible assets(1) was 8.02% at March 31, 2023, compared to 8.11% at December 31, 2022, and 7.77% at March 31, 2022.

  • LHFI, excluding mortgage warehouse lines of credit, to deposits was 86.1% at March 31, 2023, compared to 87.5% at December 31, 2022, and 69.3% at March 31, 2022. Cash and liquid securities as a percentage of total assets was 14.3% at March 31, 2023, compared to 12.1% and 23.0% at December 31, 2022, and March 31, 2022, respectively.

Results of Operations for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2023

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

Net interest income for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, was $77.1 million, a decrease of $7.6 million, or 9.0%, compared to the linked quarter, due to a $16.4 million increase in total interest expense, partially offset by an $8.8 million increase in interest income. Increases in interest rates increased our total deposit interest expense and FHLB advances and other borrowings interest expense by $12.9 million and $2.4 million, respectively. Offsetting this increase in deposit interest expense, was a $5.2 million increase in interest income earned on total LHFI due to rate increases, during the current quarter compared to the linked quarter. Increases in interest rates drove a $5.7 million increase in total interest income, while increases in average interest-earning asset balances drove a $3.1 million increase in total interest income.

The net purchase accounting accretion declined to $1.7 million, a decrease of $194,000, for the three months ended March 31, 2023, compared to the three months ended December 31, 2022. The table below presents the estimated loan and deposit accretion and subordinated indebtedness amortization resulting from merger purchase accounting adjustments for the periods shown.

 

Loan
Accretion Income

 

Deposit Accretion Income

 

Subordinated Indebtedness
Amortization Expense

 

Total Impact to Net Interest Income

3Q2022

$

1,187

 

$

238

 

$

(10

)

 

$

1,415

 

4Q2022

 

1,653

 

 

259

 

 

(15

)

 

 

1,897

 

1Q2023

 

1,617

 

 

101

 

 

(15

)

 

 

1,703

 

Total actual realized net purchase accounting accretion

$

4,457

 

$

598

 

$

(40

)

 

$

5,015

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Remaining 2023

$

406

 

$

108

 

$

(47

)

 

$

467

 

Thereafter

 

223

 

 

23

 

 

(706

)

 

 

(460

)

Total remaining net purchase accounting accretion at March 31, 2023

$

629

 

$

131

 

$

(753

)

 

$

7

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

The Federal Reserve Board sets various benchmark rates, including the Federal Funds rate, and thereby influences the general market rates of interest, including the loan and deposit rates offered by financial institutions. In early 2020, the Federal Reserve lowered the target rate range to 0.00% to 0.25%. These rates remained in effect throughout all of 2021. On March 17, 2022, the target rate range was increased to 0.25% to 0.50%, then subsequently increased six more times during 2022 and two more times during 2023, with the most recent and current Federal Funds target rate range being set on March 2, 2023, at 4.75% to 5.00%. By March 31, 2023, the Federal Funds target rate range had increased 450 basis points from March 17, 2022, and in order to remain competitive as market interest rates increased, interest rates paid on deposits have also increased.

The average rate on interest-bearing deposits increased to 2.49% for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, compared to 1.54% for the quarter ended December 31, 2022, and average interest-bearing deposit balances increased to $5.63 billion from $5.12 billion for the linked quarter. Average balances in savings and interest-bearing transaction accounts increased $285.5 million compared to the linked period, while average time deposit balance increased $223.4 million compared to the three months ended December 31, 2022. Offsetting these increases was a decline of $201.1 million in average noninterest-bearing deposit balances.

The average rate on FHLB advances and other borrowings increased to 5.21% for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, compared to 3.02% for the linked quarter. Additionally, the yield on LHFI was 6.03% and 5.63% for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, and December 31, 2022, respectively, and average LHFI balances increased to $7.15 billion for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, compared to $6.97 billion for the linked quarter. The yield on LHFI, excluding the purchase accounting accretion, was 5.94% for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, compared to 5.53% for the linked quarter.

The Company made a strategic decision to borrow approximately $700.0 million and hold excess cash for contingency liquidity for the majority of the month ended March 31, 2023. This excess liquidity was held at a weighted-average rate of 5.03% and added $1.9 million in interest expense for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, which negatively impacted the fully tax-equivalent net interest margin ("NIM") by six basis points.

The fully tax-equivalent NIM was impacted by margin compression as rates on interest-bearing liabilities rose faster than yields on interest-earning assets during the current quarter. We typically lag market deposit rate increases. The fully tax-equivalent NIM was 3.44% for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, a 37 basis point decrease and a 58 basis point increase compared to the linked quarter and the prior year quarter, respectively. The yield earned on interest-earning assets for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, was 5.31%, an increase of 35 and 218 basis points compared to the linked quarter and the prior year quarter, respectively. The average rate paid on total deposits for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, was 1.75%, representing a 73 and a 158 basis point increase compared to the linked quarter and the prior year quarter. The average rate paid on FHLB and other borrowings also increased to 5.21%, reflecting a 219 and 354 basis point increase compared to the linked quarter and prior year quarter, respectively. The net increase in accretion income due to the BTH merger increased the fully tax-equivalent NIM by approximately eight basis points for both the current quarter and the linked quarter.

Credit Quality

The table below includes key credit quality information:

 

At and For the Three Months Ended

 

$ Change

 

% Change

(Dollars in thousands, unaudited)

March 31,
2023

 

December 31,
2022

 

March 31,
2022

 

Linked
Quarter

 

Linked
Quarter

Past due LHFI

$

11,498

 

 

$

10,932

 

 

$

21,753

 

 

$

566

 

5.2

%

ALCL

 

92,008

 

 

 

87,161

 

 

 

62,173

 

 

 

4,847

 

5.6

 

Classified loans

 

86,170

 

 

 

74,203

 

 

 

70,379

 

 

 

11,967

 

16.1

 

Total nonperforming LHFI

 

17,078

 

 

 

9,940

 

 

 

21,181

 

 

 

7,138

 

71.8

 

Provision for credit losses

 

6,197

 

 

 

4,624

 

 

 

(327

)

 

 

1,573

 

34.0

 

Net charge-offs

 

1,311

 

 

 

180

 

 

 

1,754

 

 

 

1,131

 

628.3

 

Credit quality ratios(1):

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

ALCL to nonperforming LHFI

 

538.75

%

 

 

876.87

%

 

 

293.53

%

 

N/A

 

-33812 bp

ALCL to total LHFI

 

1.25

 

 

 

1.23

 

 

 

1.20

 

 

N/A

 

2 bp

ALCL to total LHFI, adjusted(2)

 

1.30

 

 

 

1.28

 

 

 

1.33

 

 

N/A

 

2 bp

Nonperforming LHFI to LHFI

 

0.23

 

 

 

0.14

 

 

 

0.41

 

 

N/A

 

9 bp

Net charge-offs to total average LHFI (annualized)

 

0.07

 

 

 

0.01

 

 

 

0.14

 

 

N/A

 

6 bp

The Company recorded a credit loss provision of $6.2 million during the quarter ended March 31, 2023, compared to $4.6 million recorded during the linked quarter. The increase is primarily due to additional loan growth of $285.8 million during the current quarter.

The ALCL to nonperforming LHFI decreased to 538.8% at March 31, 2023, compared to 876.9% at December 31, 2022, driven by an increase of $7.1 million in the Company’s nonperforming LHFI, offset by an increase of $4.8 million in the ALCL for the quarter. The increase in nonperforming LHFI at March 31, 2023, compared to the linked quarter is primarily due to six loan relationships, five of which were acquired relationships. Quarterly net charge-offs increased to $1.3 million from $180,000 for the linked quarter, primarily due to a $1.9 million recovery on a commercial and industrial loan during the linked quarter, with no such recovery during the current quarter. Net charge-offs to total average LHFI (annualized) increased to 0.07% for the quarter ending March 31, 2023, compared to 0.01% for the linked quarter. Classified loans increased $12.0 million at March 31, 2023, compared to the linked quarter, and represented 1.17% of LHFI, at March 31, 2023, compared to 1.05% at December 31, 2022. The ALCL to total LHFI increased to 1.25% at March 31, 2023, compared to 1.23% at December 31, 2022.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, was $16.4 million, an increase of $3.0 million, or 22.0%, from the linked quarter. The increase from the linked quarter was primarily driven by increases of $2.0 million and $580,000 on the insurance commission and fee income and mortgage banking revenue, respectively.

The increase in insurance commission and fee income was primarily driven by the increase in annual contingency fee income recognized in the first quarter.

The increase in mortgage banking revenue was primarily due to a stronger production pipeline during the current quarter, compared to the quarter ended December 31, 2022.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, was $56.8 million, a decrease of $494,000 compared to the linked quarter. The decrease from the linked quarter was primarily due to a $1.2 million decrease in merger-related expense, partially offset by an increase of $640,000 in occupancy and equipment, net.

Merger-related expenses declined $1.2 million compared to the quarter ended December 31, 2022, primarily due to expenses associated with the BTH merger incurred during the linked quarter, with no merger expenses incurred during the current quarter.

Occupancy and equipment, net expense increased $640,000 during the current quarter compared to the linked quarter, primarily due to the planned addition of one new banking location and one mortgage production office during the current quarter. Additionally, higher property taxes drove an increase of $182,000 and ATM maintenance expense increased $118,000 during the current quarter compared to the linked quarter.

Income Taxes

The effective tax rate was 20.5% during the quarter ended March 31, 2023, compared to 18.8% during the linked quarter and 20.4% during the quarter ended March 31, 2022. The effective tax rate for the current quarter was higher due to increased state tax compared to the linked quarter.

Financial Condition

Total Assets

  • Total assets exceeded $10.00 billion at March 31, 2023, primarily due to the additional temporary cash added in March 2023, as noted above.

Loans

  • Total LHFI at March 31, 2023, were $7.38 billion, an increase of $285.8 million, or 4.0%, from $7.09 billion at December 31, 2022, and an increase of $2.18 billion, or 42.0%, compared to March 31, 2022.

  • Total real estate loans were $4.92 billion at March 31, 2023, an increase of $194.7 million, or 4.1%, from the linked quarter, with residential real estate loan growth contributing $111.0 million of the total real estate loan growth.

  • Mortgage warehouse lines of credit totaled $337.5 million at March 31, 2023, an increase of $52.7 million, or 18.5%, compared to the linked quarter.

  • All loan categories experienced increases in loan balances during the current quarter compared to the linked quarter with the exception of consumer loans.

Securities

  • Total securities at March 31, 2023, were $1.61 billion, a decrease of $50.2 million, or 3.0%, compared to the linked quarter and a decrease of $308.6 million, or 16.1%, compared to March 31, 2022.

  • The decrease was due to sales, maturities, scheduled principal payments, and calls. Securities of $38.7 million primarily municipal securities, were sold during the current quarter and the Company realized a net gain of $144,000 on the sale.

  • Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of taxes, primarily associated with the AFS portfolio, was $138.5 million at March 31, 2023, an improvement of $21.4 million during the current quarter.

  • The weighted average effective duration for the total securities portfolio was 4.17 years as of March 31, 2023, compared to 4.24 years as of December 31, 2022.

Deposits

  • Total deposits at March 31, 2023, were $8.17 billion, an increase of $398.6 million, or 5.1%, compared to the linked quarter, and represented an increase of $1.41 billion, or 20.8%, from March 31, 2022.

  • The increase in the current quarter compared to the linked quarter was primarily due to increases of $283.8 million and $228.4 million in brokered deposits and money market deposits, respectively, which was partially offset by a $234.7 million decrease in noninterest-bearing deposits. During the month of February 2023, we added $275.0 million of brokered deposits as a less expensive alternative to FHLB advances.

  • For the quarter ended March 31, 2023, average noninterest-bearing deposits as a percentage of total average deposits were 29.8%, compared to 33.6% and 33.0% for the quarter ended December 31, 2022, and March 31, 2022, respectively.

  • Uninsured/uncollateralized deposits totaled $3.09 billion at March 31, 2023, compared to $3.43 billion at December 31, 2022, representing 37.8% and 44.1% of total deposits at March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively.

Borrowings

  • FHLB advances and other borrowings at March 31, 2023, were $875.5 million, an increase of $236.3 million, or 37.0%, compared to the linked quarter and represented an increase of $569.9 million, or 186.5%, from March 31, 2022. The increase was due to a strategic decision in early March 2023 to borrow $700.0 million and hold excess cash for contingency liquidity.

  • Average FHLB advances were $432.2 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, a decrease of $79.7 million from $511.9 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2022 and an increase of $255.0 million from March 31, 2022.

Stockholders’ Equity

  • Stockholders’ equity was $992.6 million at March 31, 2023, an increase of $42.6 million, or 4.5%, compared to $949.9 million at December 31, 2022, and an increase of $315.7 million, or 46.6%, compared to $676.9 million, at March 31, 2022.

  • The increase in stockholders’ equity from the linked quarter is primarily due to net income of $24.3 million and a decrease in accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of tax, of $21.4 million during the current quarter.

  • The increase from March 31, 2022, is primarily associated with the BTH merger, which drove a $306.3 million increase in stockholders' equity and net income retained during the intervening period. The increase was partially offset by other comprehensive loss, net of tax and dividends declared during the year.

Origin Bancorp, Inc.

Selected Quarterly Financial Data

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

March 31,
2023

 

December 31,
2022

 

September 30,
2022

 

June 30,
2022

 

March 31,
2022

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Income statement and share amounts

(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts, unaudited)

Net interest income

$

77,147

 

 

$

84,749

 

 

$

78,523

 

 

$

59,504

 

 

$

52,502

 

Provision for credit losses

 

6,197

 

 

 

4,624

 

 

 

16,942

 

 

 

3,452

 

 

 

(327

)

Noninterest income

 

16,384

 

 

 

13,429

 

 

 

13,723

 

 

 

14,216

 

 

 

15,906

 

Noninterest expense

 

56,760

 

 

 

57,254

 

 

 

56,241

 

 

 

44,150

 

 

 

42,774

 

Income before income tax expense

 

30,574

 

 

 

36,300

 

 

 

19,063

 

 

 

26,118

 

 

 

25,961

 

Income tax expense

 

6,272

 

 

 

6,822

 

 

 

2,820

 

 

 

4,807

 

 

 

5,278

 

Net income

$

24,302

 

 

$

29,478

 

 

$

16,243

 

 

$

21,311

 

 

$

20,683

 

Adjusted net income(1)

$

24,188

 

 

$

30,409

 

 

$

31,087

 

 

$

21,949

 

 

$

21,134

 

Adjusted PTPP earnings ("Adjusted PTPP")(1)

 

36,627

 

 

 

42,103

 

 

 

39,905

 

 

 

30,377

 

 

 

26,205

 

Basic earnings per common share

 

0.79

 

 

 

0.96

 

 

 

0.57

 

 

 

0.90

 

 

 

0.87

 

Diluted earnings per common share

 

0.79

 

 

 

0.95

 

 

 

0.57

 

 

 

0.90

 

 

 

0.87

 

Adjusted diluted earnings per common share(1)

 

0.78

 

 

 

0.99

 

 

 

1.09

 

 

 

0.92

 

 

 

0.89

 

Dividends declared per common share

 

0.15

 

 

 

0.15

 

 

 

0.15

 

 

 

0.15

 

 

 

0.13

 

Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic

 

30,742,902

 

 

 

30,674,389

 

 

 

28,298,984

 

 

 

23,740,611

 

 

 

23,700,550

 

Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted

 

30,882,156

 

 

 

30,867,511

 

 

 

28,481,619

 

 

 

23,788,164

 

 

 

23,770,791

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Balance sheet data

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total LHFI

$

7,375,823

 

 

$

7,090,022

 

 

$

6,882,681

 

 

$

5,528,093

 

 

$

5,194,406

 

Total assets

 

10,358,516

 

 

 

9,686,067

 

 

 

9,462,639

 

 

 

8,111,524

 

 

 

8,112,295

 

Total deposits

 

8,174,310

 

 

 

7,775,702

 

 

 

7,777,327

 

 

 

6,303,158

 

 

 

6,767,179

 

Total stockholders’ equity

 

992,587

 

 

 

949,943

 

 

 

907,024

 

 

 

646,373

 

 

 

676,865

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Performance metrics and capital ratios

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Yield on LHFI

 

6.03

%

 

 

5.63

%

 

 

4.94

%

 

 

4.26

%

 

 

4.08

%

Yield on interest-earnings assets

 

5.31

 

 

 

4.96

 

 

 

4.23

 

 

 

3.53

 

 

 

3.13

 

Cost of interest-bearing deposits

 

2.49

 

 

 

1.54

 

 

 

0.64

 

 

 

0.29

 

 

 

0.26

 

Cost of total deposits

 

1.75

 

 

 

1.02

 

 

 

0.41

 

 

 

0.19

 

 

 

0.17

 

NIM - fully tax equivalent ("FTE")

 

3.44

 

 

 

3.81

 

 

 

3.68

 

 

 

3.23

 

 

 

2.86

 

NIM - FTE, adjusted(2)

 

3.36

 

 

 

3.73

 

 

 

3.61

 

 

 

3.20

 

 

 

2.76

 

Return on average assets (annualized) ("ROAA")

 

1.01

 

 

 

1.23

 

 

 

0.70

 

 

 

1.08

 

 

 

1.04

 

Adjusted ROAA (annualized)(1)

 

1.00

 

 

 

1.27

 

 

 

1.34

 

 

 

1.11

 

 

 

1.07

 

Adjusted PTPP ROAA (annualized)(1)

 

1.52

 

 

 

1.75

 

 

 

1.72

 

 

 

1.53

 

 

 

1.32

 

Return on average stockholders’ equity (annualized) ("ROAE")

 

10.10

 

 

 

12.80

 

 

 

6.86

 

 

 

12.81

 

 

 

11.61

 

Adjusted ROAE (annualized)(1)

 

10.05

 

 

 

13.20

 

 

 

13.14

 

 

 

13.19

 

 

 

11.86

 

Adjusted PTPP ROAE (annualized)(1)

 

15.22

 

 

 

18.28

 

 

 

16.86

 

 

 

18.26

 

 

 

14.71

 

Book value per common share(3)

$

32.25

 

 

$

30.90

 

 

$

29.58

 

 

$

27.15

 

 

$

28.50

 

Tangible book value per common share (1)(3)

 

26.53

 

 

 

25.09

 

 

 

23.41

 

 

 

25.05

 

 

 

26.37

 

Adjusted tangible book value per common share(1)

 

31.03

 

 

 

30.29

 

 

 

29.13

 

 

 

29.92

 

 

 

29.15

 

Return on average tangible common equity ("ROATCE")(1)

 

12.34

%

 

 

16.00

%

 

 

8.03

%

 

 

13.86

%

 

 

12.49

%

Adjusted return on average tangible common equity ("adjusted ROATCE")(1)

 

12.29

 

 

 

16.50

 

 

 

15.38

 

 

 

14.27

 

 

 

12.77

 

Efficiency ratio(4)

 

60.69

 

 

 

58.32

 

 

 

60.97

 

 

 

59.89

 

 

 

62.53

 

Adjusted efficiency ratio(1)

 

58.64

 

 

 

53.06

 

 

 

52.16

 

 

 

54.10

 

 

 

58.93

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts, unaudited)

Common equity tier 1 to risk-weighted assets(5)

 

11.08

%

 

 

10.93

%

 

 

10.51

%

 

 

10.81

%

 

 

11.20

%

Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets(5)

 

11.27

 

 

 

11.12

 

 

 

10.70

 

 

 

10.95

 

 

 

11.35

 

Total capital to risk-weighted assets(5)

 

14.30

 

 

 

14.23

 

 

 

13.79

 

 

 

14.09

 

 

 

14.64

 

Tier 1 leverage ratio(5)

 

9.79

 

 

 

9.66

 

 

 

9.63

 

 

 

9.09

 

 

 

8.84

 

Origin Bancorp, Inc.

Consolidated Quarterly Statements of Income

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

March 31,
2023

 

December 31,
2022

 

September 30,
2022

 

June 30,
2022

 

March 31,
2022

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest and dividend income

(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts, unaudited)

Interest and fees on loans

$

106,496

 

$

99,178

 

 

$

79,803

 

 

$

55,986

 

 

$

51,183

 

Investment securities-taxable

 

8,161

 

 

7,765

 

 

 

7,801

 

 

 

7,116

 

 

 

5,113

 

Investment securities-nontaxable

 

1,410

 

 

2,128

 

 

 

2,151

 

 

 

1,493

 

 

 

1,400

 

Interest and dividend income on assets held in other financial institutions

 

4,074

 

 

2,225

 

 

 

1,482

 

 

 

1,193

 

 

 

587

 

Total interest and dividend income

 

120,141

 

 

111,296

 

 

 

91,237

 

 

 

65,788

 

 

 

58,283

 

Interest expense

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest-bearing deposits

 

34,557

 

 

19,820

 

 

 

7,734

 

 

 

3,069

 

 

 

2,886

 

FHLB advances and other borrowings

 

5,880

 

 

4,208

 

 

 

2,717

 

 

 

1,392

 

 

 

1,094

 

Subordinated indebtedness

 

2,557

 

 

2,519

 

 

 

2,263

 

 

 

1,823

 

 

 

1,801

 

Total interest expense

 

42,994

 

 

26,547

 

 

 

12,714

 

 

 

6,284

 

 

 

5,781

 

Net interest income

 

77,147

 

 

84,749

 

 

 

78,523

 

 

 

59,504

 

 

 

52,502

 

Provision for credit losses

 

6,197

 

 

4,624

 

 

 

16,942

 

 

 

3,452

 

 

 

(327

)

Net interest income after provision for credit losses

 

70,950

 

 

80,125

 

 

 

61,581

 

 

 

56,052

 

 

 

52,829

 

Noninterest income

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Insurance commission and fee income

 

7,011

 

 

5,054

 

 

 

5,666

 

 

 

5,693

 

 

 

6,456

 

Service charges and fees

 

4,571

 

 

4,663

 

 

 

4,734

 

 

 

4,274

 

 

 

3,998

 

Mortgage banking revenue (loss)

 

1,781

 

 

1,201

 

 

 

(929

)

 

 

2,354

 

 

 

4,096

 

Other fee income

 

942

 

 

1,132

 

 

 

1,162

 

 

 

638

 

 

 

598

 

Swap fee income

 

384

 

 

292

 

 

 

25

 

 

 

1

 

 

 

139

 

Gain on sales of securities, net

 

144

 

 

 

 

 

1,664

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Limited partnership investment income (loss)

 

66

 

 

(230

)

 

 

112

 

 

 

282

 

 

 

(363

)

Gain (loss) on sales and disposals of other assets, net

 

63

 

 

34

 

 

 

70

 

 

 

(279

)

 

 

 

Other income

 

1,422

 

 

1,283

 

 

 

1,219

 

 

 

1,253

 

 

 

982

 

Total noninterest income

 

16,384

 

 

13,429

 

 

 

13,723

 

 

 

14,216

 

 

 

15,906

 

Noninterest expense

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Salaries and employee benefits

 

33,731

 

 

33,339

 

 

 

31,834

 

 

 

27,310

 

 

 

26,488

 

Occupancy and equipment, net

 

6,503

 

 

5,863

 

 

 

5,399

 

 

 

4,514

 

 

 

4,427

 

Data processing

 

2,916

 

 

2,868

 

 

 

2,689

 

 

 

2,413

 

 

 

2,486

 

Intangible asset amortization

 

2,553

 

 

2,554

 

 

 

1,872

 

 

 

525

 

 

 

537

 

Office and operations

 

2,303

 

 

2,277

 

 

 

2,121

 

 

 

2,162

 

 

 

1,560

 

Professional services

 

1,525

 

 

1,145

 

 

 

1,188

 

 

 

420

 

 

 

1,060

 

Loan-related expenses

 

1,465

 

 

1,676

 

 

 

1,599

 

 

 

1,517

 

 

 

1,305

 

Advertising and marketing

 

1,456

 

 

1,505

 

 

 

1,196

 

 

 

859

 

 

 

871

 

Electronic banking

 

1,009

 

 

1,058

 

 

 

1,087

 

 

 

896

 

 

 

917

 

Franchise tax expense

 

975

 

 

1,017

 

 

 

957

 

 

 

838

 

 

 

770

 

Regulatory assessments

 

951

 

 

1,242

 

 

 

877

 

 

 

802

 

 

 

626

 

Communications

 

384

 

 

434

 

 

 

279

 

 

 

252

 

 

 

281

 

Merger-related expense

 

 

 

1,179

 

 

 

3,614

 

 

 

807

 

 

 

571

 

Other expenses

 

989

 

 

1,097

 

 

 

1,529

 

 

 

835

 

 

 

875

 

Total noninterest expense

 

56,760

 

 

57,254

 

 

 

56,241

 

 

 

44,150

 

 

 

42,774

 

Income before income tax expense

 

30,574

 

 

36,300

 

 

 

19,063

 

 

 

26,118

 

 

 

25,961

 

Income tax expense

 

6,272

 

 

6,822

 

 

 

2,820

 

 

 

4,807

 

 

 

5,278

 

Net income

$

24,302

 

$

29,478

 

 

$

16,243

 

 

$

21,311

 

 

$

20,683

 

Basic earnings per common share

$

0.79

 

$

0.96

 

 

$

0.57

 

 

$

0.90

 

 

$

0.87

 

Diluted earnings per common share

 

0.79

 

 

0.95

 

 

 

0.57

 

 

 

0.90

 

 

 

0.87

 


 

Origin Bancorp, Inc.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

 

(Dollars in thousands)

March 31,
2023

 

December 31,
2022

 

September 30,
2022

 

June 30,
2022

 

March 31,
2022

Assets

(Unaudited)

 

 

 

(Unaudited)

 

(Unaudited)

 

(Unaudited)

Cash and due from banks

$

117,309

 

 

$

150,180

 

 

$

118,505

 

 

$

123,499

 

 

$

129,825

 

Interest-bearing deposits in banks

 

707,802

 

 

 

208,792

 

 

 

181,965

 

 

 

200,421

 

 

 

454,619

 

Total cash and cash equivalents

 

825,111

 

 

 

358,972

 

 

 

300,470

 

 

 

323,920

 

 

 

584,444

 

Securities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

AFS

 

1,591,334

 

 

 

1,641,484

 

 

 

1,672,170

 

 

 

1,804,370

 

 

 

1,905,687

 

Held to maturity, net of allowance for credit losses

 

11,191

 

 

 

11,275

 

 

 

11,285

 

 

 

4,288

 

 

 

4,831

 

Securities carried at fair value through income

 

6,413

 

 

 

6,368

 

 

 

6,347

 

 

 

6,630

 

 

 

7,058

 

Total securities

 

1,608,938

 

 

 

1,659,127

 

 

 

1,689,802

 

 

 

1,815,288

 

 

 

1,917,576

 

Non-marketable equity securities held in other financial institutions

 

77,036

 

 

 

67,378

 

 

 

53,899

 

 

 

76,822

 

 

 

45,242

 

Loans held for sale

 

29,143

 

 

 

49,957

 

 

 

59,714

 

 

 

62,493

 

 

 

80,295

 

Loans

 

7,375,823

 

 

 

7,090,022

 

 

 

6,882,681

 

 

 

5,528,093

 

 

 

5,194,406

 

Less: ALCL

 

92,008

 

 

 

87,161

 

 

 

83,359

 

 

 

63,123

 

 

 

62,173

 

Loans, net of ALCL

 

7,283,815

 

 

 

7,002,861

 

 

 

6,799,322

 

 

 

5,464,970

 

 

 

5,132,233

 

Premises and equipment, net

 

104,047

 

 

 

100,201

 

 

 

99,291

 

 

 

81,950

 

 

 

80,421

 

Mortgage servicing rights

 

18,261

 

 

 

20,824

 

 

 

21,654

 

 

 

22,127

 

 

 

21,187

 

Cash surrender value of bank-owned life insurance

 

39,253

 

 

 

39,040

 

 

 

38,885

 

 

 

38,742

 

 

 

38,547

 

Goodwill

 

128,679

 

 

 

128,679

 

 

 

136,793

 

 

 

34,153

 

 

 

34,153

 

Other intangible assets, net

 

47,277

 

 

 

49,829

 

 

 

52,384

 

 

 

15,900

 

 

 

16,425

 

Accrued interest receivable and other assets

 

196,956

 

 

 

209,199

 

 

 

210,425

 

 

 

175,159

 

 

 

161,772

 

Total assets

$

10,358,516

 

 

$

9,686,067

 

 

$

9,462,639

 

 

$

8,111,524

 

 

$

8,112,295

 

Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Noninterest-bearing deposits

$

2,247,782

 

 

$

2,482,475

 

 

$

2,667,489

 

 

$

2,214,919

 

 

$

2,295,682

 

Interest-bearing deposits

 

4,779,023

 

 

 

4,505,940

 

 

 

4,361,423

 

 

 

3,598,417

 

 

 

3,947,714

 

Time deposits

 

1,147,505

 

 

 

787,287

 

 

 

748,415

 

 

 

489,822

 

 

 

523,783

 

Total deposits

 

8,174,310

 

 

 

7,775,702

 

 

 

7,777,327

 

 

 

6,303,158

 

 

 

6,767,179

 

FHLB advances and other borrowings

 

875,502

 

 

 

639,230

 

 

 

450,456

 

 

 

894,581

 

 

 

305,560

 

Subordinated indebtedness

 

201,845

 

 

 

201,765

 

 

 

201,687

 

 

 

157,540

 

 

 

157,478

 

Accrued expenses and other liabilities

 

114,272

 

 

 

119,427

 

 

 

126,145

 

 

 

109,872

 

 

 

205,213

 

Total liabilities

 

9,365,929

 

 

 

8,736,124

 

 

 

8,555,615

 

 

 

7,465,151

 

 

 

7,435,430

 

Stockholders’ equity:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Common stock

 

153,904

 

 

 

153,733

 

 

 

153,309

 

 

 

119,038

 

 

 

118,744

 

Additional paid-in capital

 

522,124

 

 

 

520,669

 

 

 

518,376

 

 

 

244,368

 

 

 

242,789

 

Retained earnings

 

455,040

 

 

 

435,416

 

 

 

410,572

 

 

 

398,946

 

 

 

381,222

 

Accumulated other comprehensive (loss)

 

(138,481

)

 

 

(159,875

)

 

 

(175,233

)

 

 

(115,979

)

 

 

(65,890

)

Total stockholders’ equity

 

992,587

 

 

 

949,943

 

 

 

907,024

 

 

 

646,373

 

 

 

676,865

 

Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity

$

10,358,516

 

 

$

9,686,067

 

 

$

9,462,639

 

 

$

8,111,524

 

 

$

8,112,295

 


 

Origin Bancorp, Inc.

Loan Data

 

 

At and For the Three Months Ended

 

March 31,
2023

 

December 31,
2022

 

September 30,
2022

 

June 30,
2022

 

March 31,
2022

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

LHFI

(Dollars in thousands, unaudited)

Commercial real estate

$

2,385,400

 

 

$

2,304,678

 

 

$

2,174,347

 

 

$

1,909,054

 

 

$

1,801,382

 

Construction/land/land development

 

948,626

 

 

 

945,625

 

 

 

853,311

 

 

 

635,556

 

 

 

593,350

 

Residential real estate

 

1,588,491

 

 

 

1,477,538

 

 

 

1,399,182

 

 

 

1,005,623

 

 

 

922,054

 

Total real estate loans

 

4,922,517

 

 

 

4,727,841

 

 

 

4,426,840

 

 

 

3,550,233

 

 

 

3,316,786

 

Commercial and industrial

 

2,091,093

 

 

 

2,051,161

 

 

 

1,967,037

 

 

 

1,430,239

 

 

 

1,358,597

 

Mortgage warehouse lines of credit

 

337,529

 

 

 

284,867

 

 

 

460,573

 

 

 

531,888

 

 

 

503,249

 

Consumer

 

24,684

 

 

 

26,153

 

 

 

28,231

 

 

 

15,733

 

 

 

15,774

 

Total LHFI

 

7,375,823

 

 

 

7,090,022

 

 

 

6,882,681

 

 

 

5,528,093

 

 

 

5,194,406

 

Less: allowance for loan credit losses ("ALCL")

 

92,008

 

 

 

87,161

 

 

 

83,359

 

 

 

63,123

 

 

 

62,173

 

LHFI, net

$

7,283,815

 

 

$

7,002,861

 

 

$

6,799,322

 

 

$

5,464,970

 

 

$

5,132,233

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Nonperforming assets

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Nonperforming LHFI

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Commercial real estate

$

3,100

 

 

$

526

 

 

$

431

 

 

$

224

 

 

$

233

 

Construction/land/land development

 

226

 

 

 

270

 

 

 

366

 

 

 

373

 

 

 

256

 

Residential real estate

 

8,969

 

 

 

7,712

 

 

 

7,641

 

 

 

7,478

 

 

 

11,609

 

Commercial and industrial

 

4,730

 

 

 

1,383

 

 

 

5,134

 

 

 

5,930

 

 

 

8,987

 

Mortgage warehouse lines of credit

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

385

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Consumer

 

53

 

 

 

49

 

 

 

74

 

 

 

80

 

 

 

96

 

Total nonperforming LHFI

 

17,078

 

 

 

9,940

 

 

 

14,031

 

 

 

14,085

 

 

 

21,181

 

Nonperforming loans held for sale

 

4,646

 

 

 

3,933

 

 

 

2,698

 

 

 

2,461

 

 

 

2,698

 

Total nonperforming loans

 

21,724

 

 

 

13,873

 

 

 

16,729

 

 

 

16,546

 

 

 

23,879

 

Repossessed assets

 

806

 

 

 

806

 

 

 

1,781

 

 

 

2,009

 

 

 

1,703

 

Total nonperforming assets

$

22,530

 

 

$

14,679

 

 

$

18,510

 

 

$

18,555

 

 

$

25,582

 

Classified assets

$

86,975

 

 

$

75,009

 

 

$

71,562

 

 

$

54,124

 

 

$

72,082

 

Past due LHFI(1)

 

11,498

 

 

 

10,932

 

 

 

10,866

 

 

 

7,186

 

 

 

21,753

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Allowance for loan credit losses

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Balance at beginning of period

$

87,161

 

 

$

83,359

 

 

$

63,123

 

 

$

62,173

 

 

$

64,586

 

Provision for loan credit losses

 

6,158

 

 

 

3,982

 

 

 

15,787

 

 

 

2,503

 

 

 

(659

)

ALCL - BTH merger

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

5,527

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Loans charged off

 

2,293

 

 

 

2,537

 

 

 

1,628

 

 

 

2,192

 

 

 

2,402

 

Loan recoveries

 

982

 

 

 

2,357

 

 

 

550

 

 

 

639

 

 

 

648

 

Net charge-offs

 

1,311

 

 

 

180

 

 

 

1,078

 

 

 

1,553

 

 

 

1,754

 

Balance at end of period

$

92,008

 

 

$

87,161

 

 

$

83,359

 

 

$

63,123

 

 

$

62,173

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Credit quality ratios

(Dollars in thousands, unaudited)

Total nonperforming assets to total assets

 

0.22

%

 

 

0.15

%

 

 

0.20

%

 

 

0.23

%

 

 

0.32

%

Total nonperforming loans to total loans

 

0.29

 

 

 

0.19

 

 

 

0.24

 

 

 

0.30

 

 

 

0.45

 

Nonperforming LHFI to LHFI

 

0.23

 

 

 

0.14

 

 

 

0.20

 

 

 

0.25

 

 

 

0.41

 

Past due LHFI to LHFI

 

0.16

 

 

 

0.15

 

 

 

0.16

 

 

 

0.13

 

 

 

0.42

 

ALCL to nonperforming LHFI

 

538.75

 

 

 

876.87

 

 

 

594.11

 

 

 

448.16

 

 

 

293.53

 

ALCL to total LHFI

 

1.25

 

 

 

1.23

 

 

 

1.21

 

 

 

1.14

 

 

 

1.20

 

ALCL to total LHFI, adjusted(2)

 

1.30

 

 

 

1.28

 

 

 

1.29

 

 

 

1.25

 

 

 

1.33

 

Net charge-offs to total average LHFI (annualized)

 

0.07

 

 

 

0.01

 

 

 

0.07

 

 

 

0.12

 

 

 

0.14

 

Origin Bancorp, Inc.

Average Balances and Yields/Rates

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

March 31, 2023

 

December 31, 2022

 

March 31, 2022

 

Average Balance

 

Yield/Rate

 

Average Balance

 

Yield/Rate

 

Average Balance

 

Yield/Rate

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Assets

(Dollars in thousands, unaudited)

Commercial real estate

$

2,342,545

 

5.37

%

 

$

2,205,219

 

5.07

%

 

$

1,718,259

 

4.02

%

Construction/land/land development

 

974,914

 

6.48

 

 

 

916,697

 

6.01

 

 

 

565,347

 

4.21

 

Residential real estate

 

1,519,325

 

4.85

 

 

 

1,442,281

 

4.57

 

 

 

907,320

 

3.98

 

Commercial and industrial ("C&I")

 

2,070,356

 

7.42

 

 

 

2,053,473

 

6.74

 

 

 

1,425,236

 

4.26

 

Mortgage warehouse lines of credit

 

213,201

 

5.72

 

 

 

322,658

 

5.75

 

 

 

423,795

 

3.73

 

Consumer

 

26,017

 

8.10

 

 

 

26,924

 

8.18

 

 

 

16,462

 

5.78

 

LHFI

 

7,146,358

 

6.03

 

 

 

6,967,252

 

5.63

 

 

 

5,056,419

 

4.08

 

Loans held for sale

 

26,140

 

4.34

 

 

 

28,842

 

5.39

 

 

 

32,710

 

3.27

 

Loans receivable

 

7,172,498

 

6.02

 

 

 

6,996,094

 

5.62

 

 

 

5,089,129

 

4.08

 

Investment securities-taxable

 

1,395,857

 

2.37

 

 

 

1,421,839

 

2.17

 

 

 

1,408,109

 

1.47

 

Investment securities-nontaxable

 

238,145

 

2.40

 

 

 

253,073

 

3.34

 

 

 

253,875

 

2.24

 

Non-marketable equity securities held in other financial institutions

 

71,089

 

3.72

 

 

 

63,321

 

3.68

 

 

 

45,205

 

1.93

 

Interest-bearing balances due from banks

 

300,795

 

4.61

 

 

 

175,138

 

3.71

 

 

 

746,057

 

0.20

 

Total interest-earning assets

 

9,178,384

 

5.31

 

 

 

8,909,465

 

4.96

 

 

 

7,542,375

 

3.13

 

Noninterest-earning assets(1)

 

605,218

 

 

 

 

621,078

 

 

 

 

502,871

 

 

Total assets

$

9,783,602

 

 

 

$

9,530,543

 

 

 

$

8,045,246

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Liabilities

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest-bearing liabilities

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Savings and interest-bearing transaction accounts

$

4,648,397

 

2.47

%

 

$

4,362,915

 

1.59

%

 

$

3,975,395

 

0.22

%

Time deposits

 

976,905

 

2.58

 

 

 

753,526

 

1.22

 

 

 

535,044

 

0.54

 

Total interest-bearing deposits

 

5,625,302

 

2.49

 

 

 

5,116,441

 

1.54

 

 

 

4,510,439

 

0.26

 

FHLB advances and other borrowings

 

457,478

 

5.21

 

 

 

552,903

 

3.02

 

 

 

265,472

 

1.67

 

Subordinated indebtedness

 

201,809

 

5.14

 

 

 

201,731

 

4.95

 

 

 

157,455

 

4.64

 

Total interest-bearing liabilities

 

6,284,589

 

2.77

 

 

 

5,871,075

 

1.79

 

 

 

4,933,366

 

0.48

 

Noninterest-bearing liabilities

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Noninterest-bearing deposits

 

2,392,176

 

 

 

 

2,593,321

 

 

 

 

2,218,092

 

 

Other liabilities(1)

 

130,793

 

 

 

 

152,297

 

 

 

 

171,284

 

 

Total liabilities

 

8,807,558

 

 

 

 

8,616,693

 

 

 

 

7,322,742

 

 

Stockholders’ Equity

 

976,044

 

 

 

 

913,850

 

 

 

 

722,504

 

 

Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity

$

9,783,602

 

 

 

$

9,530,543

 

 

 

$

8,045,246

 

 

Net interest spread

 

 

2.54

%

 

 

 

3.17

%

 

 

 

2.65

%

NIM

 

 

3.41

 

 

 

 

3.77

 

 

 

 

2.82

 

NIM - (FTE)(2)

 

 

3.44

 

 

 

 

3.81

 

 

 

 

2.86

 

NIM - FTE, adjusted(3)

 

 

3.36

 

 

 

 

3.73

 

 

 

 

2.76

 

Origin Bancorp, Inc.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

 

 

At and For the Three Months Ended

 

March 31,
2023

 

December 31,
2022

 

September 30,
2022

 

June 30,
2022

 

March 31,
2022

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts, unaudited)

Calculation of adjusted net income:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net interest income after provision for credit losses

$

70,950

 

 

$

80,125

 

 

$

61,581

 

 

$

56,052

 

 

$

52,829

 

Add: CECL provision for non-PCD loans

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

14,890

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Adjusted net interest income after provision for credit losses

 

70,950

 

 

 

80,125

 

 

 

76,471

 

 

 

56,052

 

 

 

52,829

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total noninterest income

$

16,384

 

 

$

13,429

 

 

$

13,723

 

 

$

14,216

 

 

$

15,906

 

Less: GNMA MSR impairment

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(1,950

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

Less: gain on sales of securities, net

 

144

 

 

 

 

 

 

1,664

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Adjusted total noninterest income

 

16,240

 

 

 

13,429

 

 

 

14,009

 

 

 

14,216

 

 

 

15,906

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total noninterest expense

$

56,760

 

 

$

57,254

 

 

$

56,241

 

 

$

44,150

 

 

$

42,774

 

Less: merger-related expenses

 

 

 

 

1,179

 

 

 

3,614

 

 

 

807

 

 

 

571

 

Adjusted total noninterest expense

 

56,760

 

 

 

56,075

 

 

 

52,627

 

 

 

43,343

 

 

 

42,203

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Income tax expense

$

6,272

 

 

$

6,822

 

 

$

2,820

 

 

$

4,807

 

 

$

5,278

 

Add: income tax expense on adjustment items

 

(30

)

 

 

248

 

 

 

3,946

 

 

 

169

 

 

 

120

 

Adjusted income tax expense

 

6,242

 

 

 

7,070

 

 

 

6,766

 

 

 

4,976

 

 

 

5,398

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income

$

24,302

 

 

$

29,478

 

 

$

16,243

 

 

$

21,311

 

 

$

20,683

 

Adjusted net income

$

24,188

 

 

$

30,409

 

 

$

31,087

 

 

$

21,949

 

 

$

21,134

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Calculation of adjusted PTPP earnings:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Provision for credit losses

$

6,197

 

 

$

4,624

 

 

$

16,942

 

 

$

3,452

 

 

$

(327

)

Less: CECL provision for non-PCD loans

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

14,890

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Adjusted provision for credit losses

$

6,197

 

 

$

4,624

 

 

$

2,052

 

 

$

3,452

 

 

$

(327

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Adjusted net income

$

24,188

 

 

$

30,409

 

 

$

31,087

 

 

$

21,949

 

 

$

21,134

 

Plus: adjusted provision for credit losses

 

6,197

 

 

 

4,624

 

 

 

2,052

 

 

 

3,452

 

 

 

(327

)

Plus: adjusted income tax expense

 

6,242

 

 

 

7,070

 

 

 

6,766

 

 

 

4,976

 

 

 

5,398

 

Adjusted PTPP Earnings

$

36,627

 

 

$

42,103

 

 

$

39,905

 

 

$

30,377

 

 

$

26,205

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Calculation of adjusted dilutive EPS:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Numerator:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Adjusted net income

$

24,188

 

 

$

30,409

 

 

$

31,087

 

 

$

21,949

 

 

$

21,134

 

Denominator:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Weighted average diluted common shares outstanding

 

30,882,156

 

 

 

30,867,511

 

 

 

28,481,619

 

 

 

23,788,164

 

 

 

23,770,791

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Diluted earnings per share

$

0.79

 

 

$

0.95

 

 

$

0.57

 

 

$

0.90

 

 

$

0.87

 

Adjusted diluted earnings per share

 

0.78

 

 

 

0.99

 

 

 

1.09

 

 

 

0.92

 

 

 

0.89

 

Calculation of adjusted ROAA and adjusted ROAE:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Adjusted net income

$

24,188

 

 

$

30,409

 

 

$

31,087

 

 

$

21,949

 

 

$

21,134

 

Divided by number of days in the quarter

 

90

 

 

 

92

 

 

 

92

 

 

 

91

 

 

 

90

 

Multiplied by number of days in the year

 

365

 

 

 

365

 

 

 

365

 

 

 

365

 

 

 

365

 

Annualized adjusted net income

$

98,096

 

 

$

120,644

 

 

$

123,334

 

 

$

88,037

 

 

$

85,710

 

Divided by total average assets

 

9,783,602

 

 

 

9,530,543

 

 

 

9,202,421

 

 

 

7,944,720

 

 

 

8,045,246

 

ROAA (annualized)

 

1.01

%

 

 

1.23

%

 

 

0.70

%

 

 

1.08

%

 

 

1.04

%

Adjusted ROAA (annualized)

 

1.00

 

 

 

1.27

 

 

 

1.34

 

 

 

1.11

 

 

 

1.07

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Divided by total average stockholders' equity

$

976,044

 

 

$

913,850

 

 

$

938,752

 

 

$

667,323

 

 

$

722,504

 

ROAE (annualized)

 

10.10

%

 

 

12.80

%

 

 

6.86

%

 

 

12.81

%

 

 

11.61

%

Adjusted ROAE (annualized)

 

10.05

 

 

 

13.20

 

 

 

13.14

 

 

 

13.19

 

 

 

11.86

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Calculation of adjusted PTPP ROAA and adjusted PTPP ROAE:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Adjusted PTPP earnings

$

36,627

 

 

$

42,103

 

 

$

39,905

 

 

$

30,377

 

 

$

26,205

 

Divided by number of days in the quarter

 

90

 

 

 

92

 

 

 

92

 

 

 

91

 

 

 

90

 

Multiplied by the number of days in the year

 

365

 

 

 

365

 

 

 

365

 

 

 

365

 

 

 

365

 

Adjusted PTPP earnings, annualized

$

148,543

 

 

$

167,039

 

 

$

158,319

 

 

$

121,842

 

 

$

106,276

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Divided by total average assets

$

9,783,602

 

 

$

9,530,543

 

 

$

9,202,421

 

 

$

7,944,720

 

 

$

8,045,246

 

Adjusted PTPP ROAA(annualized)

 

1.52

%

 

 

1.75

%

 

 

1.72

%

 

 

1.53

%

 

 

1.32

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Divided by total average stockholders' equity

$

976,044

 

 

$

913,850

 

 

$

938,752

 

 

$

667,323

 

 

$

722,504

 

Adjusted PTPP ROAE (annualized)

 

15.22

%

 

 

18.28

%

 

 

16.86

%

 

 

18.26

%

 

 

14.71

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Calculation of tangible common equity to tangible common assets, book value per common share and adjusted tangible book value per common share:

 

 

Total assets

$

10,358,516

 

 

$

9,686,067

 

 

$

9,462,639

 

 

$

8,111,524

 

 

$

8,112,295

 

Less: goodwill

 

128,679

 

 

 

128,679

 

 

 

136,793

 

 

 

34,153

 

 

 

34,153

 

Less: other intangible assets, net

 

47,277

 

 

 

49,829

 

 

 

52,384

 

 

 

15,900

 

 

 

16,425

 

Tangible assets

 

10,182,560

 

 

 

9,507,559

 

 

 

9,273,462

 

 

 

8,061,471

 

 

 

8,061,717

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total common stockholders’ equity

$

992,587

 

 

$

949,943

 

 

$

907,024

 

 

$

646,373

 

 

$

676,865

 

Less: goodwill

 

128,679

 

 

 

128,679

 

 

 

136,793

 

 

 

34,153

 

 

 

34,153

 

Less: other intangible assets, net

 

47,277

 

 

 

49,829

 

 

 

52,384

 

 

 

15,900

 

 

 

16,425

 

Tangible common equity

 

816,631

 

 

 

771,435

 

 

 

717,847

 

 

 

596,320

 

 

 

626,287

 

Less: accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income

 

(138,481

)

 

 

(159,875

)

 

 

(175,233

)

 

 

(115,979

)

 

 

(65,890

)

Adjusted tangible common equity

 

955,112

 

 

 

931,310

 

 

 

893,080

 

 

 

712,299