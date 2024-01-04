Origin Bancorp Insiders Added US$1.39m Of Stock To Their Holdings

When a single insider purchases stock, it is typically not a major deal. However, when multiple insiders purchase stock, like in Origin Bancorp, Inc.'s (NYSE:OBK) instance, it's good news for shareholders.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Origin Bancorp

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Director James Davison for US$484k worth of shares, at about US$34.29 per share. That implies that an insider found the current price of US$34.52 per share to be enticing. Of course they may have changed their mind. But this suggests they are optimistic. While we always like to see insider buying, it's less meaningful if the purchases were made at much lower prices, as the opportunity they saw may have passed. The good news for Origin Bancorp share holders is that insiders were buying at near the current price.

Over the last year, we can see that insiders have bought 44.89k shares worth US$1.4m. But insiders sold 5.28k shares worth US$156k. In the last twelve months there was more buying than selling by Origin Bancorp insiders. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insider Ownership Of Origin Bancorp

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. It appears that Origin Bancorp insiders own 5.9% of the company, worth about US$63m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Origin Bancorp Insiders?

The fact that there have been no Origin Bancorp insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. But insiders have shown more of an appetite for the stock, over the last year. Insiders do have a stake in Origin Bancorp and their transactions don't cause us concern. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Origin Bancorp (of which 1 is potentially serious!) you should know about.

