Origin Bancorp (NYSE:OBK) Has Announced A Dividend Of $0.15

Origin Bancorp, Inc.'s (NYSE:OBK) investors are due to receive a payment of $0.15 per share on 30th of November. The dividend yield is 2.0% based on this payment, which is a little bit low compared to the other companies in the industry.

Origin Bancorp's Earnings Will Easily Cover The Distributions

While yield is important, another factor to consider about a company's dividend is whether the current payout levels are feasible.

Origin Bancorp has established itself as a dividend paying company, given its 5-year history of distributing earnings to shareholders. While past data isn't a guarantee for the future, Origin Bancorp's latest earnings report puts its payout ratio at 18%, showing that the company can pay out its dividends comfortably.

Over the next year, EPS could expand by 11.1% if recent trends continue. If the dividend continues on this path, the future payout ratio could be 21% by next year, which we think can be pretty sustainable going forward.

Origin Bancorp Doesn't Have A Long Payment History

It is great to see that Origin Bancorp has been paying a stable dividend for a number of years now, however we want to be a bit cautious about whether this will remain true through a full economic cycle. Since 2018, the annual payment back then was $0.13, compared to the most recent full-year payment of $0.60. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 36% a year over that time. We're not overly excited about the relatively short history of dividend payments, however the dividend is growing at a nice rate and we might take a closer look.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Investors could be attracted to the stock based on the quality of its payment history. Origin Bancorp has seen EPS rising for the last five years, at 11% per annum. Origin Bancorp definitely has the potential to grow its dividend in the future with earnings on an uptrend and a low payout ratio.

We Really Like Origin Bancorp's Dividend

Overall, we think that this is a great income investment, and we think that maintaining the dividend this year may have been a conservative choice. Distributions are quite easily covered by earnings, which are also being converted to cash flows. Taking this all into consideration, this looks like it could be a good dividend opportunity.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. Taking the debate a bit further, we've identified 2 warning signs for Origin Bancorp that investors need to be conscious of moving forward. Is Origin Bancorp not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

