Origin Energy Ltd's Dividend Analysis

Understanding the Dividend Profile of Origin Energy Ltd (OGFGY)

Origin Energy Ltd(OGFGY) recently announced a dividend of $0.13 per share, payable on 2023-10-16, with the ex-dividend date set for 2023-09-05. As investors look forward to this upcoming payment, the spotlight also shines on the company's dividend history, yield, and growth rates. Using the data from GuruFocus, let's look into Origin Energy Ltd's dividend performance and assess its sustainability.

What Does Origin Energy Ltd Do?

Origin Energy is a major vertically integrated Australian energy utility. Its energy retailing business is the largest in Australia, with about 4 million customers and a 33% market share. Its portfolio of base-load, intermediate, and peaking electricity plants is one of the largest in the national electricity market, with a capacity of 6,000 megawatts. Origin also operates and owns 27.5% of Australia Pacific LNG, which owns large coal seam gas fields and LNG export facilities in Queensland.

Origin Energy Ltd has maintained a consistent dividend payment record since 2019. Dividends are currently distributed on a bi-annual basis. Below is a chart showing annual Dividends Per Share for tracking historical trends.

Breaking Down Origin Energy Ltd's Dividend Yield and Growth

As of today, Origin Energy Ltd currently has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 4.25% and a 12-month forward dividend yield of 4.25%. This suggests an expectation of same dividend payments over the next 12 months. Over the past three years, Origin Energy Ltd's annual dividend growth rate was 3.20%. Based on Origin Energy Ltd's dividend yield and five-year growth rate, the 5-year yield on cost of Origin Energy Ltd stock as of today is approximately 4.25%.

The Sustainability Question: Payout Ratio and Profitability

To assess the sustainability of the dividend, one needs to evaluate the company's payout ratio. The dividend payout ratio provides insights into the portion of earnings the company distributes as dividends. A lower ratio suggests that the company retains a significant part of its earnings, thereby ensuring the availability of funds for future growth and unexpected downturns. As of 2023-06-30, Origin Energy Ltd's dividend payout ratio is 0.52.

Origin Energy Ltd's profitability rank, offers an understanding of the company's earnings prowess relative to its peers. GuruFocus ranks Origin Energy Ltd's profitability 5 out of 10 as of 2023-06-30, suggesting fair profitability. The company has reported net profit in 5 years out of the past 10 years.

Growth Metrics: The Future Outlook

To ensure the sustainability of dividends, a company must have robust growth metrics. Origin Energy Ltd's growth rank of 5 out of 10 suggests that the company has a fair growth outlook. Revenue is the lifeblood of any company, and Origin Energy Ltd's revenue per share, combined with the 3-year revenue growth rate, indicates a strong revenue model. Origin Energy Ltd's revenue has increased by approximately 8.80% per year on average, a rate that underperforms approximately 54.55% of global competitors.

The company's 3-year EPS growth rate showcases its capability to grow its earnings, a critical component for sustaining dividends in the long run. During the past three years, Origin Energy Ltd's earnings increased by approximately -9.40% per year on average, a rate that underperforms approximately 79.26% of global competitors. Lastly, the company's 5-year EBITDA growth rate of -9.90%, which underperforms approximately 87.08% of global competitors.

In light of Origin Energy Ltd's upcoming dividend payment, investors should consider the company's consistent dividend history and the current yield that is reflective of market expectations. While the dividend growth rate is moderate, the payout ratio and profitability rank indicate a balance between dividend distribution and retained earnings for future investment. However, growth metrics present a mixed picture, with strong revenue per share but underperformance in earnings and EBITDA growth compared to global peers. These factors are vital for investors to weigh, as they could influence the sustainability of dividends in the long term. With a nuanced view of both the rewards and risks, investors can make more informed decisions regarding their investment in Origin Energy Ltd.

