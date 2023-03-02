U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,048.42
    +2.78 (+0.07%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,431.44
    +40.47 (+0.12%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,675.74
    -13.27 (-0.11%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,899.76
    -28.51 (-1.48%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.51
    +0.83 (+1.04%)
     

  • Gold

    1,852.60
    -2.00 (-0.11%)
     

  • Silver

    21.12
    -0.12 (-0.56%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0686
    +0.0051 (+0.48%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9830
    +0.0190 (+0.48%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2025
    -0.0021 (-0.17%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.9450
    +0.1140 (+0.08%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    22,420.90
    +33.12 (+0.15%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    509.09
    +266.41 (+109.78%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,929.79
    -17.32 (-0.22%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,237.78
    +310.31 (+1.11%)
     

The origin of grapevines is a tangled vine itself

·4 min read

According to the Bible, Noah was the first man to make wine. He was also, not unrelatedly, the first man to drink to excess, be found naked in his own vineyard, and wake up with a hangover. But, certain colourful details aside, this legend of the most premier of crus is not too far off the standard picture of the birth of viticulture: a single domestication that happened thousands of years in the past.

But how many thousands? Most domestications of Old World crops and animals are thought to have taken place during a white-hot period of innovation between 15,000 and 10,000 years ago. Grapes were a notable exception. Small-scale genetic analyses had pegged their cultivation as happening between 15,000 and 400,000 years ago—a range implausibly wide, not least because, a few minor excursions aside, Homo sapiens left Africa only about 60,000 years before the present day.

This estimate of when grapes were first cultivated has now been pruned. In a study just published in Science, Chen Wei of Yunnan Agricultural University, in China, and a team of collaborators from across the world, have distilled a new picture. Grapevines were, it seems, domesticated on two occasions, in quick succession but in different parts of the world, about 11,000 years ago. That makes the old model so much noble rot. “Now that whole building just collapsed,” says Dr Chen.

The confusion was caused not by poor analysis but limited data. Indeed, one of Dr Chen’s own papers provided evidence for the 400,000 year figure, based on some 70 varieties of wild grapes from a small region of Germany. His new work tramples over such limitations by including over 3,500 varieties from the full terroir of existing viticulture: 1,000 or so wild; the remainder cultivated. Getting hold of that many samples was not easy. Dr Chen’s team relied on the good will of collaborators, enthused by the prospect of participating in a definitive study with generous funding, provided mostly by Chinese scientific bodies.

Kristina Margaryan, of the Institute of Molecular Biology in Armenia, for instance, spent weeks trekking with colleagues through her country’s hills, collecting what would later turn out to be hundreds of hitherto unknown varieties of wild grape. Elsewhere, researchers negotiated with vineyard owners to take samples from their precious vines.

Thousands of these were then sent to Dr Chen’s laboratory, where each had its DNA extracted, sequenced and fed into a supercomputer for analysis. This compared the sequences for each sample, looking for variations that would suggest evolutionary steps and, hence, familial links.

The results revealed that present-day grape varieties can be split into ten groups: four of wild Vitis sylvestris and six of cultivated Vitis vinifera. All arose from a proto-vine which split, some 200,000-400,000 years ago, into two varieties, Syl-E, which flourished in the Caucasus and Levant, and Syl-W, which grew across western Europe.

What happened next recalls another aspect of the biblical story: climate-change-induced selection. In this case it was not a flood, but a cooling. As temperatures declined through the last glacial period, and conditions became less hospitable, varieties in different regions evolved different mechanisms for survival. By 56,000 years ago, Syl-E had split into Syl-E1 and Syl-E2, with Syl-W following suit around 500BC.

The analysis also showed that around 11,000 years ago, a strain of Syl-E1 was cultivated somewhere near modern-day Israel that would become the ancestor of almost all today’s varieties. As well as spreading southward to north Africa and thence as far west as Morocco, it was also carried north to Anatolia, where, within the space of 500 years, it gave rise to a new family. The next big evolutionary milestone would come 8,000 years later, when new strains appeared in the Balkans and then, in quick succession, Iberia and modern-day France.

At almost exactly the same time that this story was beginning in the Middle East, a similar process was under way with Syl-E2 in modern-day Georgia. Because of the mountainous terrain, migration of this grape was more limited, so the varieties developed here remained more isolated. That did not stop its legend spreading. Noah’s vineyard was supposedly near Mount Ararat, in what is now north-east Turkey. “So now it isn’t legend,” says Dr Margaryan.

It may seem odd that grapes were domesticated twice, but simultaneous invention is hardly unheard of in the history of technology. Alternatively, perhaps, as news flowed between the Caucasus and the Levant, one budding innovator may have pinched another’s brainwave. It may even have been inadvertent. Perhaps they simply heard it through the grapevine.

© 2023 The Economist Newspaper Limited. All rights reserved.

From The Economist, published under licence. The original content can be found on https://www.economist.com/science-and-technology/2023/03/02/the-origin-of-grapevines-is-a-tangled-vine-itself

Recommended Stories

  • Silver Price Forecast – Silver Continues to Look Choppy

    Silver has pulled back a bit during the trading session on Monday, as we continue to see a lot of noisy behavior.

  • The Boom Time for Farmers Can Last. Who Will Reap the Rewards.

    Agriculture is getting its biggest tech upgrade in generations. These industry giants stand to benefit.

  • Merck Highlights Promising Data From Two Candidates In Heart Diseases

    Merck & Co Inc (NYSE: MRK) announced full results from the Phase 3 STELLAR trial, which evaluated sotatercept in combination with stable background therapy for adult patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH). Sotatercept significantly improved exercise capacity, increasing the 6-minute walk distance (6MWD) by 40.8 meters from baseline at week 24, the study's primary endpoint. In addition, the sotatercept demonstrated statistically significant and clinically meaningful improvements in e

  • Seeking 9% Dividend Yield? Here Are 2 Dividend Stocks George Soros Is Holding for Income Growth

    While 2023 is still relatively young, the markets have already proved to be extremely difficult to navigate this year. Bullish in January, bearish in February and back to the bull again so far in March, the swings make it impossible to know what’s up next. One simple solution to help make sense of the confusion is to just take a leaf out of the “legendary investor” playbook. And hardly any come more legendary than George Soros. Some quarters might not be too keen on the “man who broke the bank o

  • I'm 50. How Much Should I Have in My 401(k)?

    Most Americans have less in their retirement accounts than they'd like, and much less than the rules say they should have. So, obviously, if that describes you then you're not alone. Now, most financial advisors recommend that you have between five … Continue reading → The post How Much Should I Have in My 401(k) at 50? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Alternatives to Popular Cholesterol-Lowering Drug Cut Heart-Attack Risk

    Three drugs could lower the risk of heart attacks, strokes and other complications for patients who can’t take or benefit enough from statins.

  • Is NIO Inc. (NIO) a Buy as Wall Street Analysts Look Optimistic?

    The average brokerage recommendation (ABR) for NIO Inc. (NIO) is equivalent to a Buy. The overly optimistic recommendations of Wall Street analysts make the effectiveness of this highly sought-after metric questionable. So, is it worth buying the stock?

  • A Nation's Heavily Indebted Consumers Face a Painful Margin Call

    (Bloomberg) -- At the height of the Covid-19 pandemic, with his job as a delivery driver bringing plenty of overtime and the cost to borrow at record lows, James Kebe went on a spending spree. He leased a boat and an all-terrain vehicle, and when his bank offered him a bigger line of credit, he maxed it out.Then interest rates started rising at their fastest pace in generations. And because Kebe’s line of credit had a floating rate, his monthly payments soared, too. The cost of his debt has now

  • Stripe Faces $3.5 Billion Tax Bill as Employees' Shares Expire

    (Bloomberg) -- Stripe Inc., one of the world’s most valuable startups, told investors it plans to use money it receives in its latest round of fundraising to help cover a roughly $3.5 billion tax bill. Most Read from BloombergHolding Cash Will Be a Winning Strategy in 2023, Investors SayTesla Slashes Model S and X Prices for the Second Time This YearTrump’s Threat of a Third-Party Run Is Undercut by ‘Sore Loser’ LawsUS Banks Are Finally Being Forced to Raise Rates on DepositsTesla’s China Price

  • Why Apple’s headset could seriously boost the flagging VR market

    The virtual reality (VR) market didn't have a great 2022, but if Apple's (AAPL) long-rumored headset drops this year, some analysts say it could send VR barreling toward mainstream consumers.

  • Comedian Dax Shepard says you should ‘clean up’ this part of your finances. Pros say it’s an easy way to save thousands

    Actor and comedian Dax Shepard has a long list of accolades that include television shows, movies and his hit podcast Armchair Expert. That’s precisely why certified financial planner Akeiva Ellis recommends the simple and effective method of cutting more significant expenses.

  • Russia's deficit leaps to £29bn as Putin spends ferociously

    Russia's budget deficit jumped in the first two months of the year as Vladimir Putin suffered a slump in oil and gas takings amid sanctions triggered by his war in Ukraine.

  • Sell Intel Stock. The Chip Maker’s Business Model Makes No Sense, Says Analyst.

    The company's plan to to turn itself around by building up its third-party chip-manufacturing business faces serious obstacles, BofA Global Research says.

  • The Fed is preparing for more interest rate hikes, with an eye on the jobs report

    The Federal Reserve is not likely to change its hawkish stance anytime soon.

  • ‘I don’t think I can wait until 70’: I’m still working at 66. Should I wait or claim Social Security now?

    See: I’ll be 71 this year and my wife will be 63 – how should we claim our Social Security benefits? When to claim Social Security is one of the toughest decisions in the retirement planning world, because there’s really no one right answer — and there’s certainly no way for any of us to know for sure what the future will hold. Doing so would get you a bigger benefit check every month, but there are plenty of Americans who need to claim Social Security as soon as they become eligible for it, or who claim it at their full retirement age simply so they can start getting the checks they deserve after years of paying into the system.

  • 20 income-building stocks that the numbers say could become elite Dividend Aristocrats

    DEEP DIVE Back in January, we took a deep look into three groups of Dividend Aristocrat stocks to show which ones had increased their payouts most significantly over the past five years. Now it is time for a follow-up on other companies that have the potential to earn the Aristocrat distinction.

  • Mark Mobius warns that investors should ‘be very, very careful’ in China, after revealing he can’t get his money out of the country

    “I can’t get my money out. The government is restricting the flow of money out of the country,” said the veteran investor.

  • Sea Limited (SE) to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in Store?

    Sea Limited's (SE) fourth-quarter 2022 results are likely to benefit from a stable Free Fire user base and the growing popularity of Shopee.

  • Tesla’s China Price War Sparks $18 Billion BYD Rout: Tech Watch

    (Bloomberg) -- A Tesla Inc.-inspired price war among electric vehicle makers in China is taking a toll on even the most resilient players, as evidenced by BYD Co.’s staggering $18 billion drop in the past month.Most Read from BloombergHolding Cash Will Be a Winning Strategy in 2023, Investors SayTesla Slashes Model S and X Prices for the Second Time This YearUS Banks Are Finally Being Forced to Raise Rates on DepositsTrump’s Threat of a Third-Party Run Is Undercut by ‘Sore Loser’ LawsTesla’s Chi

  • Costco Plans to Raise Its Membership Fees

    Costco has a simple relationship with its paying members. The warehouse club sells memberships and in exchange for paying to join, members get prices that are generally lower than what any other retailer charges. The warehouse club has two membership levels (as well as two comparable offers for business members).