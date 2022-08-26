ORIGIN Metaverse Announces Partnership with Latin American Inventory Group Vreal.mx

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Aug. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ORIGIN Metaverse, a patent pending real estate technology company leveraging Web3, is pleased to announce the addition of affiliate partner, Vreal.mx.

Headquartered in Querétaro Mexico, Vreal.mx , formerly known as Virket Real Estate, boasts a portfolio of over $500 million dollars in luxury real-estate in Latin America. With a team of experts in digital marketing along with dedicated real estate agents, Vreal.mx uses state of the art technology and artificial intelligence to increase visibility while exceeding expected sales projections and return on investment for its users.

Vreal.mx as a Spinoff Virket has also won top multinational awards in marketing technology and innovation and are a leading partner for Google and Facebook.

By providing a singular virtual real estate marketplace for users to buy, sell, and rent metaverse land as well as transact conventional real estate as NFTs safely and securely, Vreal.mx will lead the Latin American market using ORIGIN's simplified platform while making digital real estate accessible to everyone, fulfilling their goal of mass adoption with Latin America as a first step.

This partnership further gives Vreal.mx an edge to provide technology driven solutions to the luxury real estate market with first in class service at the forefront of their offerings.

"We are excited to partner with Vreal.mx particularly as our first global inventory partner", says ORIGIN founder Fred Greene. "Their portfolio is an exciting stepping stone to the international market solidifying our goal to expand internationally".

ORIGIN has also added Yued EL Jeitani, founder of Vreal.mx to their advisory board as Head of International Real Estate.

Jeitani is also the founder of eComining.io , a crypto mining service, in addition to having more than 20 years of professional experience in international residential real estate as well as blockchain technology.

About ORIGIN Metaverse

ORIGIN Metaverse is a real estate technology company leveraging Web3 to provide users the ability to buy, sell, rent, and fractionalize metaverse land and to transact physical real estate as NFTs. ORIGIN's virtual real estate marketplace unifies various metaverse platforms into a simple, secure, and streamlined marketplace. ORIGIN's mission is to be the bridge between worlds and the catalyst for mass adoption for real estate in the metaverse and as NFTs. To learn more about ORIGIN Metaverse visit www.originmv.com

