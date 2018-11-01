Origin story: Apple's journey from Steve Jobs' garage to $1,000,000,000,000

Steve Jobs, Steve Wozniak, and Ronald Wayne — working out of the Jobs family garage — founded Apple in 1976. Shortly after the beginning, Wayne sold off his 10% stake and parted ways.

The journey from there involves Apple’s first device, the Apple I, followed by the Apple II, “incalculable” losses on the Apple III, and the first mass-market consumer-priced computer in the form of the Macintosh.

Then Jobs and Wozniak left, and several CEOs ran a growing Apple before Jobs returned in 1997. Ten years later, in January 2007, Jobs unveiled the iPhone and changed history. The rest of the ride starts at that moment.

Today, Apple (AAPL) is one of the most recognizable companies in the world. Its market valuation is north of $1 trillion, and millions of its devices are in the hands of users around the world.

From the advent of the personal computer to the dark days following Steve Jobs’ ouster to the unprecedented success of the iPhone, Apple has been revolutionizing consumer technology for decades. The video above tells the company’s incredible origin story.

