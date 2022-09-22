U.S. markets close in 5 hours 48 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,768.28
    -21.65 (-0.57%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,084.14
    -99.64 (-0.33%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,119.01
    -101.18 (-0.90%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,736.81
    -25.35 (-1.44%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    84.30
    +1.36 (+1.64%)
     

  • Gold

    1,680.40
    +4.70 (+0.28%)
     

  • Silver

    19.53
    +0.05 (+0.26%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9846
    +0.0003 (+0.03%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.6700
    +0.1600 (+4.56%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1265
    -0.0009 (-0.08%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    141.8320
    -2.2040 (-1.53%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    18,982.26
    -313.96 (-1.63%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    432.19
    +4.66 (+1.09%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,194.37
    -43.27 (-0.60%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,153.83
    -159.30 (-0.58%)
     

The all new ORIGIN™ Tactical Modular Armor System Featuring Alpha Elite® Makes N.T.O.A. 2022 Debut

0
Point Blank Enterprises
·2 min read
Point Blank Enterprises
Point Blank Enterprises

PARACLETE ORIGIN

Origin tactical body armor platform
Origin tactical body armor platform

POMPANO BEACH, Fla., Sept. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Over the past 8 years, nearly 700,000 Alpha Elite ballistic systems have been provided to American law enforcement. “The last several years of success have clearly positioned Alpha Elite ballistic systems as the armor of choice for American law enforcement across the country. We want to continue that same success by featuring Alpha-Elite ballistics in our all new ORIGIN Tactical platform by Paraclete,” says Michael Foreman EVP, Point Blank Enterprises.

The new ORIGIN modular vest platform goes well beyond conventional tactical vests. Operators can quickly configure their ORIGIN platform from a low-vis concealment vest, up to a full coverage tactical vest and several iterations in between. SWAT team commanders, now have the ability to provide their team members with one, base platform that can be employed in wide variety of different configurations. This not only affords each team member the ability to customize their armor based on their individual preferences and tasking, the ORIGIN platform goes well beyond and eliminates the additional logistics and added expense of purchasing several different vests which can only be used for specific missions.

Performance-driven, mission-ready and delivering the highest-level of protection and comfort, ORIGIN combined with Alpha Elite ballistic system will ensure that law enforcement has the most advanced body armor system in the world for years to come.

About Point Blank Enterprises, Inc.

Point Blank Enterprises, Inc. (“PBEI”) is a leading provider of high-performance protective solutions, including bullet, fragmentation, and stab resistant apparel and related accessories. Through its key brands, Point Blank Body Armor, Protective Products, PARACLETE®, The Protective Group (TPG), Advanced Technology Group (ATG), First Tactical, and Gould & Goodrich (G&G), the Company ranks as the largest global supplier of ballistic armor systems and systems integrator in the world. The Company’s ballistic solutions have been credited with saving countless lives for the most important customers in the world, including the U.S. Armed Forces, Department of Defense, Federal Government and law enforcement, corrections and security personnel, both domestically and abroad. For more information on our Company, please visit our website at www.pointblankenterprises.com.

PBE Company Contact:                                
Michael Foreman                                
Point Blank Enterprises, Inc.                                
Tel: 407-448-6139                                
Email: mforeman@pbearmor.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0a0ab545-3dff-494c-be15-56250e2324b0


Recommended Stories

  • ‘Moore’s Law’s dead,’ Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang says in justifying gaming-card price hike

    Nvidia Corp. Chief Executive Jensen Huang on Wednesday said he thinks it's going to be "a pretty terrific Q4 for Ada," the company's next-generation chip architecture it unveiled this week, even as critics balk of a price hike during a softening in consumer demand.

  • Oops! Apple Forgot to Tell Us About the iPhone 14's Best Feature

    Phone-repair enthusiasts found a massive -- and welcome -- surprise inside Apple's latest and greatest iPhones.

  • If I Could Buy Just 1 Stock Right Now, Apple Would Be It. Here's Why.

    If I had to start over today, I'd look for a company with a strong track record of growth, the ability to ride out an economic storm, and a history of looking out for its shareholders. Apple is among the most successful consumer product companies in the world, as a result of a number of groundbreaking products that have become household names. Far from a one-trick pony, Apple continues to innovate with its existing products while also looking for the "next big thing."

  • Nvidia CEO Says ‘Moore’s Law Is Dead’

    Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang says that expecting twice the performance for similar cost is "a thing of the past" for the chip industry.

  • Apple Watch Ultra Review: Better Battery Life, but Not Quite Extreme

    Apple’s newest wearable is for endurance athletes and outdoorsy types, with multiday battery life and a rugged build. So how does it fare against reigning champ Garmin?

  • Meta Sued for Skirting Apple Privacy Rules to Snoop on Users

    (Bloomberg) -- Meta Platforms Inc. was sued for allegedly building a secret work-around to safeguards that Apple Inc. launched last year to protect iPhone users from having their internet activity tracked.Most Read from BloombergPutin Calls Up More Troops, Resumes Nuclear Threat Over UkraineUkraine Seizes Dozens of Russian Tanks Left by Fleeing ForcesPowell Signals More Pain to Come With Fed Sending Rates HigherUN Latest: South Korean Leader Heard Insulting US CongressA Decision Tree for Biden I

  • Western Digital's Charts Keep Going South

    Mizuho Securities reduced its fundamental rating of Western Digital to "Neutral" from "Buy" earlier on Wednesday. In this daily bar chart of WDC, below, we can see how prices have weakened in the past twelve months. The On-Balance-Volume (OBV) line has been weak all year and just declining to a new low for the move down.

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Watch: Big Tech Expands AI Products, Services

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge, such as Google, Microsoft and Nvidia.

  • Should Apple Make Its Own Search Engine and Cut Google Out of the Mix?

    There's no shortage of rumors when it comes to Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) and new tech hardware. Remember the Apple TV (Apple of course offers plenty of services for the television)? Rumors (or maybe hopes) still circle about a possible Apple Car, and there are persistent rumors that an Apple AR/VR headset is reportedly in the works.

  • Amazon, Microsoft, Google Face Cloud-Services Examination in U.K.

    The U.K.’s Office of Communications is probing the companies’ market positions in the coming weeks as part of a market study into the country’s cloud-infrastructure-services sector.

  • Apple iPhone 14 Getting Lift From Carrier Promotions, Advertising

    Apple iPhone 14 sales are off to a brisk start, helped in the U.S. by high-profile ad campaigns and major wireless carrier promotions.

  • If This Pops Up on Your Computer, Turn It Off Immediately, FBI Says in New Warning

    From the chance to reconnect with old friends to the ability to watch funny videos at any moment, the internet has provided us with quite a lot to be grateful for. But unfortunately, with the good comes the bad. The Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI) has long been advising Americans to be cautious when going online, as criminals are keen on attacking people virtually, and there are so many different ways you could be making yourself a target for scammers. Now, the agency is warning the publi

  • It's a Good Time to Cancel Some Streaming Services. Here's How to Do It

    Given that many of us have multiple streaming services, it's a logical place to cut some bloat -- especially with the rate at which these services are jacking up prices. Canceling Netflix is fairly straightforward, and you can do it through the website or through the mobile app (but not through your TV app). Select the account holder's profile.

  • Semtech (SMTC) Upgrades Signal Integrity Suite With Tri-Edge Receiver

    Semtech (SMTC) announces to unveil the next-generation Tri-Edge GN2559S receiver for high-performance computing, artificial intelligence and cloud data-center networks.

  • Is It Smart to Invest in Ethereum (ETH) After The Merger?

    Cryptocurrency isn't the easiest thing to understand - there are a lot of moving parts, and it involves math and computing concepts that most people just don't get. Well, if you're struggling, there's bad news - one prominent cryptocurrency is … Continue reading → The post Does Ethereum's Merge Make ETH a Must-Have Cryptocurrency? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Cellphone Carriers Offer Fat Promos for the iPhone 14. Why They Do it.

    Most carriers are offering up to $1,000 off the new iPhone if the customer trades-in their old device and signs up for an unlimited data plan.

  • Iridium Announces Operation Pacific Waves

    Iridium Communications Inc. (Nasdaq: IRDM) today announced Operation Pacific Waves (OPW), a series of partnership-driven field exercises involving more than 20 organizations. Focused on the Indo-Pacific region, OPW will deploy Iridium® and Iridium Connected® equipment in live scenarios highlighting the Iridium network's resilient, real-time and truly global capabilities. A variety of Iridium SATCOM field demonstrations will take place in coordination with an international contingent of organizat

  • Meta's quiet firing is making a lot of noise

    How do you lay off people without laying them off? Ask Meta.

  • Amazon, Google and Microsoft's dominance of cloud services investigated

    Britain's £15bn cloud computing market is being investigated by the regulator over concerns that just three US companies dominate more than 80pc of the sector.

  • The best smartphones you can buy right now

    Here's a list of the best smartphones you can buy right now, as chosen by Engadget editors.