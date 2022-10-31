U.S. markets closed

Origin Therapeutics Announces New Director

Origin Therapeutics Holdings Inc.
·2 min read
Origin Therapeutics Holdings Inc.
Origin Therapeutics Holdings Inc.

Vancouver, B.C., Oct. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Origin Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (CSE:ORIG) (the “Company” or “Origin Therapeutics”), announces the election of Jonathan Goldman as a new director of the Company. Mr. Goldman has been elected as a director to fill the vacancy left by the resignation of Michael Young as set out in the Company’s press release on October 3, 2022.

Mr. Goldman is an accomplished real estate and infrastructure developer as well as business builder with over 25 years of work experience. Jonathan started his career in commercial real estate and subsequently founded one of the country’s most successful renewable energy development firms. He then re-joined Stafford Developments and became the president and co-owner in 2015. Stafford is a diversified private property development company that carries out land development, construction, and property management with its sister company Goldman Group. Stafford and Goldman have successfully completed over 300 projects representing over $10 billion dollars of development value. Jonathan has also recently been involved in founding multiple new businesses in the cannabis industry, psychedelics, technology, retail and hospitality to name a few. Outside of work, Jonathan is a member in good standing of the Young Presidents Organization (YPO) and serves on the board of several charities.

About Origin Therapeutics

Origin Therapeutics is an actively managed investment issuer focused on making equity investments in psychedelics industry-related companies to provide investors with diverse exposure to the sector. The Company, led by a team of industry experts, leverages its management expertise, professional network, and due diligence process to identify and invest in leading and emerging companies focused on the emerging psychedelics sector.

Learn more at www.originpsychedelics.com and follow the Company on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Instagram

For Further Information:

Kelvin Lee
Chief Financial Officer and Director Origin Therapeutics Holdings Inc.

www.originpsychedelics.com info@originpsychedelics.com

For media inquiries, please contact: Brittany@Exvera.com

Forward-Looking Information and Statements

Certain statements in this news release related to the Company are forward-looking statements and are prospective in nature. Forward-looking statements are not based on historical facts, but rather on current expectations and projections about future events, and are therefore subject to risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from the future results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as “may”, “should”, “could”, “intend”, “estimate”, “plan”, “anticipate”, “expect”, “believe” or “continue”, or the negative thereof or similar variations. Except as required by applicable law, the Company does not intend to update these forward-looking statements.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release and accepts no responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy hereof.


