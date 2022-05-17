U.S. markets open in 1 hour 3 minutes

Origin Therapeutics’ Portfolio Company, Dimensions, to Launch Psychedelic Healing Retreat

Origin Therapeutics Holdings Inc.
·5 min read
Origin Therapeutics Holdings Inc.
Origin Therapeutics Holdings Inc.

Plans have been released for Dimensions Algonquin Highlands, a psychedelic healing retreat, planned to begin operation this summer

Vancouver, B.C. & Toronto, ON, May 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Origin Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (the “Company” or “Origin Therapeutics”), an actively managed, psychedelics industry-focused investment issuer, is pleased to announce that one of its portfolio companies, Dimensions (Dimensions Health Centres Inc.), has revealed designs for its first psychedelic retreat destination: Dimensions Algonquin Highlands.

Dimensions is a Canadian company offering safe and legal psychedelic-assisted experiences for personal growth, well-being, and creative exploration. Dimensions Algonquin Highlands is set to begin hosting private group retreats in July of this year, with plans to offer a complete suite of programs by 2023. Programs are planned to incorporate psychedelic-assisted ceremonies led by Plant Elders and guided by expert psychedelic therapists in stunning natural environments.

“Dimensions is on the leading edge of this emerging industry. We are very pleased with the team’s progress and commitment to the facilitation of evidence-based programs that are carefully developed by clinical and hospitality experts, while also respecting and honoring the history and use of plant medicine,” said Alexander Somjen, CEO of Origin Therapeutics. “By delivering these therapies in an integrative environment, we anticipate that outcomes will have the potential to produce significant, positive mental health outcomes in a time when so many desperately need it.”

Located just three hours north of Toronto, the 45-acre property is situated on the shores of Maple Lake and will include 17 private cabin suites, a dining lodge, and spa facilities. Designed by celebrated landscape architect Joel Loblaw in collaboration with DesignAgency, the grounds will also feature a meditation maze and scent garden, as well as an extensive forest trail network, an orchard, apiary, and organic garden which will supplement other local ingredients to provide the basis for the retreat’s menus.

Dimensions Algonquin Highland’s planned healing modalities include whole plant medicines in accordance with local regulations – in Ontario, cannabis, and cacao are permitted. Psilocybin is available for guests that have received approval from Health Canada’s Schedule 56 exemptions and Special Access Programs.

“We are impressed with the all-encompassing nature of Dimensions’ wellness programs, which are planned to incorporate yoga, Qigong, acupuncture, Reiki, cranial-sacral therapy, sound therapy, and deep-tissue massage, as well as outdoor activities,” added Somjen. “And perhaps most importantly, Dimensions will also offer post-retreat, ongoing integration and continued care, which is a crucial aspect of successful healing.”

Sign up to receive updates from Origin Therapeutics at https://originpsychedelics.com/

-##-

About Dimensions

Dimensions (Dimensions Health Centres Inc.) focuses on restorative well-being and transformational growth by combining neuroscientific research with Plant ceremonies, therapeutic healing modalities, and luxurious hospitality. Dimensions Algonquin Highlands is the first in a growing collection of international retreats in spectacular, natural settings. Established in Toronto in 2021, Dimensions is the founding funder of the Psychedelics Research Collaborative at Queen’s University.

About Origin Therapeutics

Origin Therapeutics Holdings Inc (the “Company” or “Origin Therapeutics”) is an actively managed investment issuer focused on making equity investments in psychedelics industry-related companies to provide investors with diverse exposure to the sector. The Company, led by a team of industry experts, leverages its management expertise, professional network, and due diligence process to identify and invest in leading and emerging companies focused on the emerging psychedelics sector. Learn more at www.originpsychedelics.com

For Further Information:

Alexander Somjen
Chief Executive Officer and Director
Origin Therapeutics Holdings Inc

www.originpsychedelics.com
info@originpsychedelics.com

For media inquiries, please contact: Brittany@Exvera.com

Cautionary Note

All information contained in this news release with respect to Dimensions was supplied by Dimensions for inclusion herein, and Origin’s directors and officers have relied on Dimensions for such information.

Forward-Looking Information and Statements

Certain statements in this news release related to the Company are forward-looking statements and are prospective in nature. Forward-looking statements are not based on historical facts, but rather on current expectations and projections about future events, and are therefore subject to risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from the future results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as “may”, “should”, “could”, “intend”, “estimate”, “plan”, “anticipate”, “expect”, “believe” or “continue”, or the negative thereof or similar variations. Forward-looking statements in this news release include statements regarding the closing of the Offering, the intended use of proceeds of the Offering, the filing of the Prospectus and the obtaining of receipts for the Prospectus. There are numerous risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and the Company’s plans and objectives to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking information, including: (i) adverse market conditions; (ii) risks inherent in the Company’s business in general; (iii) that the proceeds of the Offering may need to be used for purposes other than as set out in this news release and other factors beyond the control of the Company. Actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. These and all subsequent written and oral forward- looking information are based on estimates and opinions of management on the dates they are made and are expressly qualified in their entirety by this notice. Except as required by applicable law, the Company does not intend to update these forward-looking statements.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release and accepts no responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy hereof.


