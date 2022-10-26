U.S. markets open in 3 hours 44 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,841.50
    -28.75 (-0.74%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,838.00
    -39.00 (-0.12%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,517.25
    -196.25 (-1.68%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,806.60
    +6.00 (+0.33%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    85.82
    +0.50 (+0.59%)
     

  • Gold

    1,675.00
    +17.00 (+1.03%)
     

  • Silver

    19.68
    +0.34 (+1.74%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0023
    +0.0054 (+0.54%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.1080
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    28.40
    -1.45 (-4.86%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1570
    +0.0098 (+0.85%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    147.1630
    -0.8540 (-0.58%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,639.38
    +1,361.38 (+7.06%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    479.95
    +37.55 (+8.49%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,972.26
    -41.22 (-0.59%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,431.84
    +181.56 (+0.67%)
     

ORIGINA WINS TOP HONORS AT SAINSBURY'S TECH SUPPLIER DAY

·3 min read

Prestigious award recognizes Origina's unwavering focus on enabling organizations to invest IT budgets where they matter most

LONDON, Oct. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Origina, the leader in third-party software support and maintenance, was named the overall winner in the "Save to Invest" category at Sainsbury's Tech Supplier Day 2022. Sainsbury's is the U.K.'s second largest retailer, with over 1,400 stores and huge digital presence. This award highlights more than five years of strategic partnership between the companies.

The Origina team receives ‘Save to Invest’ Award at Sainsbury’s Tech Supplier Day
The Origina team receives ‘Save to Invest’ Award at Sainsbury’s Tech Supplier Day

The "Save to Invest" award recognizes Origina's dedication to providing independent, expert- level support to keep IBM and HCL software well maintained, secure, and operating efficiently within an organization's environment, while also providing an unmatched level of service. Origina takes care of interoperability, licensing, and security through its global workforce of independent IBM and HCL experts, so customers can dedicate time, resources, and budget to moving their tech initiatives forward. These savings and support empower Sainsbury's to invest and achieve its strategic priorities that help their customers live well for less.

Tomás O'Leary, Co-founder and CEO at Origina, said, "I'm so thrilled to have received the 'Save to Invest' category overall winner award at the Sainsbury's Tech Supplier Day. What a result for the whole Origina team who work tirelessly every day to deliver a top-notch service with a concierge mindset! Thank you to the Sainsbury's team for recognizing our dedicated partnership in this manner."

Sainsbury's Tech Supplier Awards highlights achievements by select companies who support the technology team's initiatives each year. In addition to the "Save to Invest" category, Sainsbury's Tech Supplier Awards are handed out for "Innovation," "Plan for Better," and "Love to Work" categories, amongst others.

"What a great achievement for the entire Origina team," said Brendan Walsh, Chief Revenue Officer at Origina. "Sainsbury's is a long-standing customer and has benefitted from significant savings with Origina as their choice of IBM and HCL software support partner. We are very proud to have Sainsbury's as a customer, and we value our strong partnership."

ABOUT ORIGINA

Origina is a global third-party IBM software support and maintenance provider that Gartner consistently recognizes as a cost-intelligent alternative to traditional software mega-vendors. Its team of 600+ global independent IBM product experts work proactively to extend, protect, and enhance all versions of IBM and HCL Passport Advantage software on open systems and mainframes.

Origina offers a tailored, consultative independent IBM service that combines superior on-demand support with expert advice to help customers realize immediate cost savings, recover the value locked in traditional systems, de-risk legacy environments, and free up valuable resources they can use to accelerate digital transformation programs.

Founded in 2012, Origina now supports hundreds of global customers, including many Fortune 500 organizations. Visit origina.com to learn more.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1929682/Origina_team_awarded.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/origina-wins-top-honors-at-sainsburys-tech-supplier-day-301659235.html

SOURCE Origina

Recommended Stories

  • The US now has just 25 days of diesel supply — the lowest since 2008. Here's why that's more alarming than a dwindling 'oil piggy bank'

    Record low supply + record high demand = higher costs for everything

  • Chinese Top Chipmaker Retaliates By Firing US Employees In Core Tech, Former CEO's Position Remain Undecided

    Chinese chipmaker Yangtze Memory Technologies Corp ousted American employees in core tech positions following the U.S. embargo on China. Several U.S. citizens and green card holders in China had already left the memory chip producer, the Financial Times reported. Some Americans reportedly were key to YMTC's Nand memory chip production breakthroughs. Also Read: Taiwan Semiconductor Bears The Brunt Of US China Tensions, Slashes 2022 Budget By 10% Leading U.S. chip equipment suppliers Lam Research

  • Toyota About to Make a Big Change to Challenge Tesla

    Toyota seems set to do an about-face. In the face of the industrywide race toward electric vehicles, the Japanese automaker has boasted of its unique strategy. For Toyota, the world's second largest automotive group based on market value behind Tesla , a strategy combining gasoline vehicles and less-polluting ones is the recipe.

  • Adidas has ‘really broken trust with their customers’ amid Kanye West saga: Expert

    Angeli Gianchandani, practitioner in residence at the University of New Haven, and Williams Trading Senior Equity Analyst Sam Poser join Yahoo Finance Live to detail how many major companies are severing financial ties to rapper Kanye West following his antisemitic remarks.&nbsp;

  • First outsider CEO at UPS charts new course for delivery giant

    United Parcel Service's first outsider chief executive is zeroing in on lucrative healthcare business and package-tracking technology as she tweaks the world's biggest delivery firm's strategy to navigate a cooling global economy. CEO Carol Tomé took the helm in June 2020 as UPS was grappling with a surge in pandemic-fueled e-commerce deliveries that were swamping drivers and hammering profit. Now, with e-commerce demand ebbing and global economies downshifting, Tomé is revising the company mantra to "Better and Bolder."

  • HSBC's direction in question after Elhedery's sprint to CEO contender

    LONDON/SINGAPORE (Reuters) -Georges Elhedery's appointment as HSBC's chief financial officer caps a journey that's taken him from war-torn Lebanon to frontrunner for the top job at Europe's biggest bank. Known at HSBC for his strategic vision more than for his accounting skills, Elhedery has climbed the ranks of HSBC’s investment bank since joining in 2005. "It was a surprise to us,” said Hugh Young, Asia chairman of Aberdeen Standard Investments, one of HSBC's top 25 shareholders.

  • Chipmakers in ‘Unprecedented’ Slump Rule Out Quick Turnaround

    (Bloomberg) -- Texas Instruments Inc. and SK Hynix Inc. offered a gloomy view of the chip market in their latest quarterly reports, dashing hopes of a quick rebound for the $550 billion industry. Most Read from BloombergAdidas Cuts Ties With Ye, Absorbing €250 Million Profit HitNew Covid Boosters Aren’t Better Than Old Ones, Study FindsRenters Hit Breaking Point in a Sudden Reversal for LandlordsMusk Tells Bankers He Plans to Close Twitter Deal on FridayAdidas-Kanye Divorce Is Going to Be Expens

  • Natural-Gas Prices Have Plunged. Why It Might Not Last.

    Stocks of natural-gas producers have mostly weathered the recent drop. The fuel is still about twice as expensive as it has been for the past decade.

  • Texas Natural Gas Drops Toward Zero as Output Swamps Pipelines

    (Bloomberg) -- Natural gas prices in the Permian Basin of West Texas are plunging toward zero as booming production overwhelms pipeline networks, creating a regional glut of the fuel.Most Read from BloombergRenters Hit Breaking Point in a Sudden Reversal for LandlordsChina Stocks Slide as Leadership Overhaul Disappoints TradersAdidas to End Kanye West Partnership After ControversiesKorean Air Plane Overruns Runway While Landing in PhilippinesDove, Other Unilever Dry Shampoos Recalled Over Cancer

  • 10 Cheap Oil Stocks Under $10

    In this piece, we will take a look at the ten cheap oil stocks under $10. If you want to skip our industry background and want to jump ahead to the top five stocks in this list, then take a look at 5 Cheap Oil Stocks Under $10. The decision by OPEC+ to cut production […]

  • Too young for Medicare? Try one of these 5 health insurance options instead

    Take action instead of just crossing off the days until you turn 65.

  • Volkswagen: we have never had supply chain shortages like today

    BERLIN (Reuters) -Volkswagen is entering into direct purchase agreements in unprecedented areas to tackle the worst supply chain shortages the company has seen, its purchasing chief Murat Aksel said on Tuesday. The carmaker was also building a database to help predict geopolitical, natural and supply chain risks ahead of time, as it did for financial risks after the 2008 financial crisis, Aksel added. Volkswagen was experiencing a shift in power from a buyer's market to one where the carmaker was increasingly a smaller and less powerful customer for suppliers in newly important areas, such as software, Aksel said in his speech at the Automobilwoche Kongress conference.

  • Oil-Field Services Drill Down on Pricing Power

    Shares of companies like Halliburton and SLB have bounced back this year amid an improved outlook for the sector.

  • IBM, Lenovo, Cisco and Wolfspeed lead the charge for innovation in the Triangle – discover the brains behind it all

    In just fiscal 2022 alone, companies such as IBM, Lenovo, Wolfspeed and Cisco Systems have been assigned hundreds of patents that involved participation by inventors in the Triangle. Here's who the inventors are.

  • China’s Economy Slows in October as Business Confidence Slumps

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s economy slowed in October as car and real-estate sales weakened and global trade and small business confidence contracted, signaling last month’s pickup in activity wasn’t enough to change the country’s grim economic picture.Most Read from BloombergAdidas Cuts Ties With Ye, Absorbing €250 Million Profit HitNew Covid Boosters Aren’t Better Than Old Ones, Study FindsRenters Hit Breaking Point in a Sudden Reversal for LandlordsMusk Tells Bankers He Plans to Close Twitter Deal

  • Medtronic to spin off monitoring, respiratory intervention businesses; where will headquarters be?

    Medtronic (NYSE: MDT) plans to spin off its patient-monitoring and respiratory intervention businesses into a new company. The Patient Monitoring group includes business lines such as Nellcor pulse oximetry products, a brain-monitoring system called BIS and HealthCast, a platform that gathers medical information from devices and feeds it to either electronic medical records or to physicians, including in real time. The respiratory intervention group includes Puritan Bennett ventilators — a business that saw a surge of sales early in the Covid-19 pandemic, when ventilators were one of the few treatments for the disease.

  • Oil prices stable as rising U.S. crude stocks balance supply concerns

    LONDON (Reuters) -Oil prices were broadly stable on Wednesday, moving in and out of negative territory after industry data showed U.S. crude stockpiles rose more than expected, though supply concerns and a weaker dollar gave support. Brent crude futures for December were down 4 cents, or 0.04%, to $93.48 a barrel by 0849 GMT. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures for December were up 25 cents, or 0.3%, to $85.57 a barrel.

  • Intel CEO Calls New U.S. Restrictions on Chip Exports to China Inevitable

    At WSJ Tech Live, Intel CEO Patrick Gelsinger discusses the need of the U.S. and Europe to rebalance supply chains in the interest of national security. LAGUNA BEACH, Calif.— Intel Chief Executive Pat Gelsinger said that recently imposed U.S. restrictions on semiconductor-industry exports to China were inevitable as America seeks to maintain technological leadership in competition with China.

  • Philips Registers 5% Comp Sales Decline In Q3 As Supply Crisis, Inflation, Covid, Ukraine War Weigh; To Let Go Off 4K Workers

    Koninklijke Philips N.V. (NYSE: PHG) reported a third-quarter FY22 comparable sales decline of 5% year-on-year to €4.3 billion. Continued supply shortages, inflationary pressures, the COVID situation in China, and the Russia-Ukraine war led to the decline. The comparable order intake decreased by 6%. Also Read: Philips Names Company Insider Roy Jakobs As New CEO, Succeeding Frans van Houten Comparable sales for Diagnosis & Treatment businesses declined by 2%. The comparable sales in the Connecte

  • Could Semi-Retirement Be Right for You?

    The traditional vision of retirement as a time when people stop working completely has expanded in recent years to include the concept of semi-retirement. This is a transition stage to full retirement during which people usually work fewer hours, either … Continue reading → The post What Is Semi-Retirement and How Do You Do It? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.