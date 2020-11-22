U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,557.54
    -24.33 (-0.68%)
     

  • Dow 30

    29,263.48
    -219.72 (-0.75%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,854.97
    -49.73 (-0.42%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,785.34
    +1.21 (+0.07%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    42.17
    +0.43 (+1.03%)
     

  • Gold

    1,869.60
    +8.10 (+0.44%)
     

  • Silver

    24.23
    +0.18 (+0.74%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1862
    -0.0014 (-0.12%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    0.8290
    -0.0250 (-2.93%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3291
    +0.0038 (+0.29%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    103.8100
    +0.0390 (+0.04%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    18,565.51
    +762.64 (+4.28%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    352.74
    +9.24 (+2.69%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,351.45
    +17.10 (+0.27%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,527.37
    -106.93 (-0.42%)
     

Original Content podcast: 'The Crown' introduces its Princess Diana

Anthony Ha, Jordan Crook and Darrell Etherington
·2 min read
The Crown S4. Picture shows: Princess Diana (EMMA CORRIN). Filming location: Goldsmiths Hall
The Crown S4. Picture shows: Princess Diana (EMMA CORRIN). Filming location: Goldsmiths Hall

"The Crown," Netflix's lavish historical drama about the reign of Queen Elizabeth II, has returned for a fourth season that focuses on Elizabeth's relationship with Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher, and on Prince Charles' troubled marriage to Diana, Princess of Wales.

We've had conflicting opinions about the show's past seasons, and the new season hasn't exactly settled those disagreements, as we explain on the latest episode of the Original Content podcast.

Anthony and (especially) Jordan remain fans of the show, and they found season four to be particularly compelling. Yes, the monarchy is a little ridiculous and "The Crown" does have a tendency to simplify real-world events, but its retelling of the Charles-Diana relationship is heartbreaking, and it also takes the time to show some of the damage wrought by Thatcher's policies.

Darrell, on the other hand, remains a skeptic, with little patience for all the attention paid to the royal family. He was particularly exasperated by the show's deviation from historical reality, and by performances (particularly Gillian Anderson as Thatcher) that felt more like cheesy, "Saturday Night Live"-style imitations.

In addition to reviewing the show, we also discuss this week's announcement that "Wonder Woman 1984" will be premiering in both theaters and on HBO Max on December 25.

You can listen to our review in the player below, subscribe using Apple Podcasts or find us in your podcast player of choice. If you like the show, please let us know by leaving a review on Apple. You can also follow us on Twitter or send us feedback directly. (Or suggest shows and movies for us to review!)

If you'd like to skip ahead, here's how the episode breaks down:
0:00 Intro
0:30 "Wonder Woman 1984" discussion
10:45 "The Crown" Season 4 review (mild spoilers)

Latest Stories

  • Giant Pension Slashed Tesla, GE, AT&T Stock Positions. Here’s What It Bought.

    The investment board of Canada Pension Plan materially cut investments in Tesla, GE, and AT&T stock in the third quarter. Canada’s largest pension also bought Citigroup stock.

  • Will you get a second $1,200 stimulus check by Christmas?

    President-elect Biden and other leaders say a new COVID relief deal is needed urgently.

  • Arrival, the latest EV company set to enter the public markets

    London-based Arrival is the latest electric vehicle start-up set to enter the public markets as the landscape of EV companies grows.

  • Elizabeth Holmes Doesn't Want Jury To Hear How Much She Made, Court Filings Show

    Elizabeth Holmes, the former CEO of Theranos, wants to block information on her previous income and "luxurious" spending from being revealed in court, CNBC has reported.What Happened: Holmes' defense attorneys filed a motion to exclude reports showing her earnings and spending, because they might turn the jury against the defendant."The jury should not be subjected to arguments regarding Ms. Holmes' alleged purchase of luxury travel, 'fine wine,' or 'food delivery to her home,'" CNBC quoted the defense team saying in their motion."Many CEOs live in luxurious housing, buy expensive (vehicles) and clothing, travel luxuriously and associate with famous people -- as the government claims Ms. Holmes did."Holmes had a private jet and several assistants for "running her errands," according to CNBC.Why It Matters: Holmes is facing dozens of felony fraud charges and up to 20 years in prison.She and her partner Ramesh Balwan, a former president and chief operating officer at Theranos, told investors, board members and the general public that the company's products in development would be able to diagnose any disease, including cancer and diabetes, from just one drop of blood.Privately valued at one point at $9 billion, the startup was exposed by a Wall Street Journal investigation and ensuing public scrutiny that revealed the technology was nonexistent.The trial is scheduled to begin on March 9, 2021, in San Jose.Image: WikicommonsSee more from Benzinga * Click here for options trades from Benzinga * Wish Files For IPO, Acknowledges Challenges In Its China-Rooted Supply Chain * Apple Is Trying To 'Water Down' Bill Against Forced Labor In China: Washington Post(C) 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Bitcoin Shortage? Pantera Thinks Market Rally Driven by PayPal Buys

    PayPal’s recent leap into the crypto market is helping to drive the current bitcoin rally, according to Pantera Capital.

  • Al Gore’s Firm Bought Cisco, Analog Devices, and Applied Materials. Here’s What It Sold.

    Generation Investment initiated a position in Cisco stock, and increased investments in Analog Devices and Applied Materials stock in the third quarter.

  • Why Savers Pursuing Early Retirement Should Consider Limiting 401(k), IRA Contributions

    “Throwing everything you can at your retirement account is not necessarily the best strategy for people following FIRE,” says certified financial planner Victor Gersten.

  • Stock Market Rally Rotation Over? Qualcomm Near Buy Point; Apple, Microsoft, Amazon Look Tired

    Is the stock market rally rotation over? Growth led last week as coronavirus cases soar. Qualcomm is near a buy point. But megacaps look tired.

  • A Tiny Electric Vehicle From China Is on a Wild Ride in the Market

    Its market capitalization is a modest $932 million, and last year it reported barely selling any electric cars. It has been a bumpy ride, The stock nearly doubled in the first four days of the past week, after an announcement from the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality that two models that Kandi plans to launch in the U.S. qualify for tax rebates. Then, on Friday morning, the shares plunged more than 20% after the company said it would raise $100 million through a private placement of stock—the second market-jolting placement in two weeks.

  • Must-Know Rules for Converting a 401(k) to a Roth IRA

    You should be able to roll over your 401(k) plan account into a Roth IRA, but be sure you first understand the tax consequences of doing so.

  • Former Treasury Secretary Larry Summers is 'skeptical' about student loan forgiveness

    Larry Summers is “skeptical” about general loan cancellation being discussed amid President-elect Joe Biden’s transition to office, arguing that debt forgiveness would benefit "well-off" borrowers most.

  • Barron's Picks And Pans: Emerging Markets, Kandi, Simon Property, Plug Power And More

    * The cover story from this weekend's Barron's discusses why now is the time for investors to start shopping abroad. * Other featured articles examine emerging market value stocks worth a look, alternative ways to invest in stocks with lofty share prices and the post-vaccine sweet spot for stocks. * Also, the prospects for a Chinese EV maker, a mall operator, regional banks, virtual reality and more.Cover story "Investors, Put the Rest of the World on Your Radar" by Reshma Kapadia suggests that the United States trounced foreign markets in the past decade, but now it is time to start shopping abroad. Twenty stock picks from the international roundtable include Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE: BABA) and Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE: TSM).Matt Smith's "A Tiny Electric Vehicle From China Is on a Wild Ride in the Market" shows how Kandi Technologies Group Inc (NASDAQ: KNDI), a Chinese producer of gas-powered all-terrain vehicles and electric-car parts, embodies the promise (and potential pitfalls) for investors in the electric vehicle segment. The company plans to launch a small electric car in December.In "The Mall Isn't Dead. It's Time to Shop for Simon Property Group Stock," Liz Moyer makes the case that Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE: SPG), the largest U.S. mall operator, is using its financial strength to weather the retail crisis. The article also points out that the real estate investment trust has a dividend that yields almost 7%.Shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NASDAQ: SNV) and other stocks in this beaten-down group have had a strong rally in the past few weeks, notes Carleton English in "5 Regional Bank Stocks to Buy After the Covid-Vaccine Rally." Find out why Barron's believes they still have plenty more upside.In Bill Alpert's "Plug Power Has Soared This Year. How Walmart, Amazon Also Benefited From the Green-Energy Rally," see the two big beneficiaries of one of this year's stock market standouts, Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ: PLUG), a pioneer of clean-energy power supplies for forklifts and other traditional gas-guzzlers."Emerging Market Value Stocks Are Worth a Look" by Craig Mellow discusses why emerging markets value stocks look especially attractive, assuming the rotation from growth stocks has started. Find out whether ICICI Bank Ltd (NYSE: IBN) is one of those stocks worth a look now.See also: Benzinga's Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Moderna, Palantir, Tesla And MoreThere are simple ways for novices without much cash to begin building a portfolio in some of the market's biggest names, such as Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN), according to Daisy Maxey's "Daunted by Lofty Share Prices? Here Are 3 Ways for Novice Investors to Get In on the Action."In "How the Vaccine Era Could Be a Sweet Spot for Stocks," Jacob Sonenshine focuses on why the Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) and Moderna Inc (NYSE: MRNA) vaccines, and the economic recovery they are expected to bring, may not stoke much inflation. See how that could be beneficial for stocks.Max A. Cherney's "Virtual Reality Is No Longer Just a Dream" says that there has been talk about virtual reality for decades, but it has gone pretty much nowhere. However, six years after Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ: FB) paid $2 billion for virtual reality firm Oculus, the deal may be starting to pay off, thanks to the launch of its Quest 2.Also in this week's Barron's: * A value fund that goes above and beyond * What helped stocks look past last week's bad headlines * How to protect portfolios amid low yields and high volatility * Why low volatility ahead does not mean smooth sailing for stocks * Five ETFs riding the rebound in value stocks * Whether forgiving student loans is bad economics * Bucket list travel being booked in record numbers * The ongoing debate of the viability of bitcoinAt the time of this writing, the author had no position in the mentioned equities.Keep up with all the latest breaking news and trading ideas by following Benzinga on Twitter.See more from Benzinga * Click here for options trades from Benzinga * Last Week's Notable Insider Buys: Avis, Biglari And More * Benzinga's Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Moderna, Palantir, Tesla And More(C) 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Bearish Bets: 2 Biotech Stocks You Should Consider Shorting This Week

    Each week Trifecta Stocks identifies names that look bearish and may present interesting investing opportunities on the short side. Using technical analysis of the charts of those stocks, and, when appropriate, recent actions and grades from TheStreet's Quant Ratings, we zero in on five names. While we will not be weighing in with fundamental analysis, we hope this piece will give investors interested in stocks on the way down a good starting point to do further homework on the names.

  • Blink Charging’s stock more than doubles in a week amid a ‘great deal of market interest’ in the EV sector

    Shares of Blink Charging Co. zoomed higher again on heavy volume Friday, to more than double in a week, as the electric-vehicle sector continued to attract investor interest.

  • Don’t Rush to Buy Chinese Stocks Right Now. Here’s Why.

    Analysts expect more China-related measures in the last weeks of the Trump administration that could create near-term volatility—and better buying opportunities.

  • Warren Buffett says here's how to keep your finances healthy during COVID

    The investing legend has offered these tips for surviving the pandemic financially.

  • These Are The 5 Best Stocks To Buy And Watch Now

    Buying a stock is easy, but buying the right stock without a time-tested strategy is incredibly hard. So what are the best stocks to buy now or put on a watchlist?

  • The pensions lifeboat faces a surfeit of distress calls

    “We’ve put these people on furlough, we’re making that other lot redundant, and you still want your money. Why is that fair?” Company directors desperate to channel cash into propping up their businesses during the pandemic are playing the “emotional card” in negotiations with the trustees charged with ensuring payments into employee retirement funds are kept up to date, says Vassos Vassou, a professional trustee at Dalriada. Trustees and regulators have given leeway to struggling firms during the crisis, allowing monthly contributions to reduce pension scheme deficits to be deferred where necessary. Close to one in 10 schemes allowed employers to defer contributions during the pandemic but this has now reduced to less than 5pc, according to a client survey by Isio, a pensions consultancy.

  • 4 Top Stock Trades for Monday: FL, WORK, WDAY, RUN

    Even though there have been a flurry of headlines, it has been a quiet couple of weeks for the stock market now. With that in mind, let’s look at a few top stock trades for our upcoming holiday-shortened trading week. Top Stock Trades for Monday No. 1: Foot Locker (FL) Click to EnlargeSource: Chart courtesy of StockCharts.com Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) was initially higher on Friday after reporting earnings, but it has since made a turn lower. For the week, though, it’s still sporting gains 5.4%. As you can see on the weekly chart here, $40 has been resistance — even before the pandemic started. With an added layer of resistance near $42.50 via the 200-week moving average, Foot Locker has a lot to prove to bulls.InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips Up and over these two marks could put $46 in play. Above that, and $50 is possible. 7 Cyclical Stocks Still Hoping for Another Stimulus Round On the downside, however, FL stock continues to respect its 10-week moving average. That remains support until proven otherwise. If it fails, $32 to $33 could be in the cards. Top Stock Trades for Monday No. 2: Slack (WORK) Click to EnlargeSource: Chart courtesy of StockCharts.com Slack (NYSE:WORK) has been trading quite well lately, rising in six out of eight sessions. Over the last four sessions, the stock has reclaimed its 20-day, 50-day, 100-day and 200-day moving averages. Now I want to see it at least hold the 100-day and 200-day, which would require WORK stock to stay above $28.50. Below and it could end up getting back into “the chop,” trading without any real momentum in either direction. On the upside, let’s see if Slack can push up to downtrend resistance (blue line). This mark has been in play since the June highs. A breakout over it would be bullish, and at the very least, put the October highs in play near $33. Above that, and $35 to $36 could be in play. Top Stock Trades for Monday No. 3: Workday (WDAY) Click to EnlargeSource: Chart courtesy of StockCharts.com Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) is taking a dip on earnings, falling more than 9% on Friday. The action isn’t great, as the stock was just starting to break out over wedge resistance ahead of earnings. Furthermore, the stock is now knifing through the 50-day moving average. On the downside, we need to see the $200 to $206 area hold as support. There it has wedge support, range support and the 100-day moving average. Below will open the door to the 200-day moving average. 7 Infrastructure Stocks to Buy for Coast-to-Coast Improvements  On the upside, though, I want to see WDAY stock reclaim the 50-day moving average. Above puts wedge resistance back in play, followed by the $232 level. Top Stock Trades for Monday No. 4: Sunrun (RUN) Click to EnlargeSource: Chart courtesy of StockCharts.com Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) has been getting a lot of attention lately. The stock was on a strong run coming into October, but then fell into a nasty falling wedge (blue lines). As is often the case, the stock was able to finally break to the upside. Folks, do not try to catch the falling knife if these setups. Wait for the stock to breakout of the wedge. This is not a guaranteed winner, but at least the risk point is defined by the recent low. In any regard, the stock is fighting with the $60 to $62.50 area. Above will open up the stock to a possible rally up to $67.50. Above $70, and a retest of the highs are possible. On the downside, however we don’t want RUN stock to lose $52.50 and the 100-day moving average. At a minimum, that will put this month’s low in play at $49.21. On the date of publication, Bret Kenwell did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. Bret Kenwell is the manager and author of Future Blue Chips and is on Twitter @BretKenwell. More From InvestorPlace Why Everyone Is Investing in 5G All WRONG Top Stock Picker Reveals His Next 1,000% Winner Radical New Battery Could Dismantle Oil Markets The post 4 Top Stock Trades for Monday: FL, WORK, WDAY, RUN appeared first on InvestorPlace.

  • AMD, Twilio, Novocure Among 5 Stocks Flashing Multiple Buy Signals

    Rebounds from the 10-week line and breaking trend lines offer ways to start early positions in leaders. AMD, Twilio and Novocure offer both buy signals now.