The Original Hard Coconut Water - CoCo Vodka Partners with RNDC

·5 min read

CoCo Vodka announces its partnership with Republic National Distributing Company (RNDC) - one of the largest wine and spirits distributors in the world

This partnership will allow CoCo Vodka to expand its distribution from 30 states, into forty-five (45) states in the next six (6) months, including the states of California, Arizona, Georgia and New York - giving faithful fans of CoCo Vodka and CoCo Rum access to more product in many more locations.

UTICA, NY / ACCESSWIRE / January 19, 2022 / The Original Hard Coconut Water- CoCo Vodka, is pleased to announce its partnership with Republic National Distributing Company (RNDC) - one of the largest wine and spirits distributors in the world


"We are very excited about the new partnership, and to be working with RNDC nationwide" shares Mark Convery, CoCo's CEO and Co-Founder. "In a world full of seltzers, we wanted to be different, and the RNDC family saw our vision as The Original Hard Coconut Water; we trust our brand promise to fans and followers in the hands of a world-class organization such as RNDC" continues Convery.


According to the Park Street, an advisory company serving more than 1,000 alcoholic beverage brands from the U.S. and around the world, founded by McKinsey & Company alumni, they assert that the "volume of the U.S. beverage market totals at 202 billion liters of liquid. Alcohol is responsible for 16.5% of total beverage volume. The alcoholic beverage market is over 80% attributed to malt beverages with wine and spirits products splitting the remaining 20%. Distilled spirits make up around 7% of the sales of alcoholic beverages. The largest sub-category of spirits is vodka with 34% of cases sold..."

"The opportunity to grow and expand across new markets, deeper and wider is here" shares Av Grewal, President and Co-Founder of CoCo Vodka. "We're stoked we can remain on task providing a drink that's refreshingly different, and better-for-you given the base ingredient, real coconut water. It's not every day you create a recipe that tastes great and is healthier for you thanks to the natural electrolytes and nutrients found in coconut water" shares Grewal.

The Bondi Distillery offers both CoCo Vodka and CoCo Rum -with their baseline brand- promise as the "The Original Hard Coconut Water," the first drink on the market to combine real coconut water with triple distilled vodka and a splash of sparkling water. Uniquely, CoCo Rum is one of the first "Rum-in-a-can" beverages, and is also just as refreshing as CoCo Vodka, combining premium smooth white rum, real coconut water, and splash of sparkling water too.

CoCo Vodka and CoCo Rum are available across North America and can be found on shelves in four (4) Provinces throughout Canada and currently in thirty (30) states across the United States. If you are lucky to live in the USA, you can also find our new CoCo Vodka Pineapple and CoCo Vodka Lime, which add a refreshing twist of real pineapple juice from Indonesia, or real lime juice from California to the original CoCo Vodka. It's love at first sip and every sip after.

In fact, it was a CoCo Vodka Pineapple that started all the conversations with RNDC. "The brand jumped out at me when I was out for a run in Mississippi," said Tom Cole, President of RNDC . "I thought; what a great idea, and then I tried it and was blown away by how refreshing the CoCo Vodka Pineapple tasted. I immediately reached out to Mark and Av that day" concludes Tom.

To learn more about CoCo Vodka and CoCo Rum make sure to follow them on Instagram, Tik Tok, Facebook and Twitter @enjoycocolife or check out our website www.EnjoyCoCo.com

For additional information, please contact:

Melissa, press@cocovodka.com

For Canadian media enquires please contact:

Nick Maxwell
nick@cocovodka.com

For US media enquires please contact:

Melissa
press@cocovodka.com

Instagram, Tik Tok, Facebook, Twitter: @enjoycocolife #cocovodka #cocorum #enjoycoco

Website: www.EnjoyCoCo.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-looking Information

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the partnership with RNDC and Hard CoConut Water; and the merits or potential returns of any such investments. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company, as the case may be, to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

NEITHER THE CANADIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE, or THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE COMMISSION NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER HAS REVIEWED OR ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

PHOTO FOR ARTICLES Provided by The Bondi Distillery. All rights reserved.

Melissa Sinclair
CoCo Vodka CoCo Rum
Press@cocovodka.com
SOURCE: CoCo Vodka and CoCo Rum



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/684608/The-Original-Hard-Coconut-Water--CoCo-Vodka-Partners-with-RNDC

