U.S. markets close in 4 hours 13 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,902.60
    +71.75 (+1.87%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,560.31
    +487.70 (+1.57%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,611.95
    +251.90 (+2.22%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,788.79
    +50.38 (+2.90%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    102.21
    -0.39 (-0.38%)
     

  • Gold

    1,712.90
    +2.70 (+0.16%)
     

  • Silver

    18.76
    -0.08 (-0.42%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0246
    +0.0096 (+0.94%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9970
    +0.0370 (+1.25%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2018
    +0.0067 (+0.56%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    137.9100
    -0.2120 (-0.15%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    22,816.73
    +484.23 (+2.17%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    514.16
    +18.31 (+3.69%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,294.12
    +70.88 (+0.98%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,961.68
    +173.21 (+0.65%)
     

Original One Parts™ adds David Merrell as Vice President of National Sales, promotes Brian Driehorst to Senior Vice President of Global Procurement

·2 min read

DALLAS, July 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Original One Parts, LLC, a portfolio company of Kinderhook Industries, today announced that veteran automotive sales leader David Merrell has joined the company as Vice President of National Sales. In addition to adding Mr. Merrell to the company, Original One Parts has also promoted Brian Driehorst to the newly created position of Senior Vice President of Global Procurement.

"We're excited to welcome David Merrell to the company as our National Sales Leader," said Rick Keister, Chairman of Original One Parts. "We're confident David's experience in business development and building relationships with large and small MSOs will be a major factor in Original One's future success.

"As part of our commitment to continued growth, we are excited to promote Brian Driehorst to oversee our global procurement and supply chain initiatives. The combination of David and Brian working together as peers promises to further accelerate our advancement across all markets."

Mr. Merrell recently held the role of Vice President of MSO Sales for OPUS IVS. Previously, he worked with the automotive diagnostics provider asTech, a Repairify company, which is part of the Kinderhook portfolio.

Mr. Driehorst has a wealth of experience across the entire spectrum of the industry. He has been part of Original One Parts for over five years in various executive roles and previously worked at AIG and QCSA where he started his automotive aftermarket career in 2005.

Original One Parts provides OEM reconditioned headlamps that are VIN verified, certified, and guaranteed for form, fit, and function, meeting the highest quality expectations of automotive repairers across the United States.

For more information about the solutions that Original One Parts provides please call 877-441-0001.

About Original One Parts

Original One Parts employs cutting-edge engineering technology to test and certify reconditioned OEM parts. The proprietary VINtegrity™ certification process ensures a consistent form, fit and function, delivered in a convenient electronic marketplace. Many leading multi-shop locations, single-shops and insurance companies take advantage of the value offered by Original One Parts™ to provide a quality part at a competitive price. For more information, please visit https://originaloneparts.com.

About Kinderhook Industries

Kinderhook Industries, LLC is a private investment firm that manages over $5.2 billion of committed capital. We have made in excess of 300 investments and follow-on acquisitions since inception. Kinderhook's investment philosophy is predicated on matching unique, growth-oriented investment opportunities with exceptional financial expertise and our proprietary network of operating partners. Our focus is on middle market businesses with defensible niche market positioning in the healthcare services, environmental / business services, and automotive / light manufacturing sectors. We have a track record of successfully and consistently building industry leaders.

For more information, please visit: www.kinderhook.com

 

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/original-one-parts-adds-david-merrell-as-vice-president-of-national-sales-promotes-brian-driehorst-to-senior-vice-president-of-global-procurement-301589296.html

SOURCE Kinderhook Industries

Recommended Stories

  • Congress deliberates a $52 billion semiconductor bill — Here are 2 stocks that could benefit

    In today’s world, the markets cannot be separated from politics. Case in point – the semiconductor subsidy bill currently before Congress. The bill, which holds the promise of some $52 billion worth of subsidies for the US semiconductor industry, was stalled in the Congressional processes for several months but last week got a boost from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. In a move not sees as particularly coincidental, Pelosi’s husband just last month exercised a call option to purchase more than $5 m

  • Johnson & Johnson beats on Q2 earnings, cuts forecast

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors break down second-quarter earnings for Johnson & Johnson.

  • High Tide Announces C$10 Million "Bought Deal" Public Offering

    High Tide Inc. ("High Tide" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: HITI) (TSXV: HITI) (FSE: 2LYA), a leading retail-focused cannabis company with bricks-and-mortar as well as global e-commerce assets, is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement with a syndicate of underwriters led by Echelon Wealth Partners Inc. (collectively, the "Underwriters"), pursuant to which the Underwriters have agreed to purchase 4,310,400 units ("Units") from the treasury of the Company, at a price of C$2.32 per U

  • Analysts are Slashing Price Targets of These 10 Semiconductor Stocks

    In this article, we discuss 10 semiconductor stocks that analysts are slashing price targets of. If you want to skip our discussion on the semiconductor industry, go directly to Analysts are Slashing Price Targets of These 5 Semiconductor Stocks. Semiconductor stocks have been on a downward trend since the start of the year due to […]

  • Top 10 Multibagger Penny Stocks to Buy in 2022

    In this article, we discuss the top 10 multibagger penny stocks to buy in 2022. If you want to skip our discussion on the returns being generated by penny stocks, go directly to the Top 5 Multibagger Penny Stocks to Buy in 2022. Since the start of 2022, the Dow Composite Index, the S&P 500 […]

  • Charlie Munger Not Worried About Inflation, Economy

    Berkshire Hathaway's Charlie Munger discussed his outlooks on the economy, oil, renewable energy and cryptocurrency after his recent personal investment in an Australian investment company. Billionaire investor Munger who has worked alongside with Warren Buffett for several decades, discussed his views with the Financial Review in Australia. A vice chairman of Berkshire Hathaway, Munger invested in Stonehouse Corporation, a Melbourne-based investment company, because its founder is a "soulmate" to the conglomerate, he said.

  • Stocks rise, commodities at inflection point, crypto fallout continues

    Yahoo Finance’s Jared Blikre breaks down how markets opened on Tuesday.

  • Halliburton tops earnings estimates as oil services margins expand

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss second-quarter earnings for Halliburton.

  • Nancy Pelosi’s husband buys millions worth of Nvidia stock ahead of chip-manufacturing bill vote

    Paul Pelosi bought as much $5 million worth of stock in software and computer chip company Nvidia in June.

  • Why Tesla, Rivian, and Nio Stock Popped Today

    Positive sentiment in the broader market and some analysts' comments boosted these electric vehicle stocks.

  • Genetic testing firm Invitae to cut 1,000 jobs as CEO steps down

    The company, which has aggressively bought companies to expand its genetic testing strategy, plans to consolidate lab and office space and narrow international operations as it cuts about a third of its workforce.

  • GE’s Three-Way Split Is Near. What the New Companies Will Be Called.

    General Electric revealed on Monday the names of the three companies after the split, which begins in 2023. The 'GE' survives in all three names.

  • Here Are Warren Buffett's Favorite High-Yield Dividend Stocks

    Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Class A (NYSE: BRK-A) lists numerous dividend stocks among its holdings, with the highest-yielding companies returning at least 3%. These dividend-paying stocks have created over $680 billion in value for shareholders, who have seen a 20.1% average annual return on BRK’s Class A shares. Related: Like Dividends? Then You’ll Love These High-Yield Investments Of the nearly 50 stocks in Buffett’s portfolio, the four dividend-paying stocks that currently provi

  • IBM 'seems to be showing it's in a position to weather' the tough economic climate: Analyst

    Futurm Principal Research Analyst Daniel Newman joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss IBM's latest earnings results and what it shows about the company amid market volatility.

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks: Tech Crackdown, Covid Fears Return

    Here are July's best Chinese stocks to buy and watch. Hopes for new stimulus and EV subsidies have helped Chinese stocks, but are crackdowns over?

  • Bezos-Backed Arrived Homes Released Its Largest Batch Of Single-Family Rental Offerings To Date

    The real estate investment platform Arrived Homes, backed by Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) founder Jeff Bezos, has launched its largest batch of new offerings with a total of 14 new single-family rental properties. Seven of the 14 rental homes hit the platform last week on July 13, with the remaining seven being available as of today. So far, five of the properties have been fully funded with a total value of about $1.4 million. The rental property investment platform allows individual investor

  • IBM Disappoints With Cash Flow Outlook Despite Highest Sales Growth in a Decade

    (Bloomberg) -- International Business Machines Corp. shares fell the most in almost nine months on Tuesday after the tech company lowered its forecasts for free cash flow this year due to the impact of a strong dollar and the loss of business in Russia.Most Read from BloombergThis Could Be the Start of a Dollar ‘Doom Loop’ Like No OtherGhana Declares First Marburg Virus Disease OutbreakChina Disputes Report Xi Invited Europe Heads to Beijing MeetingA Goldman Legend, Crypto Star and Top Banker Wa

  • Should You Now Consider Disposing Your Citigroup (C) Shares?

    Diamond Hill Capital, an investment management firm, published its “Diamond Hill Long-Short Fund” first-quarter 2022 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. The Diamond Hill Long-Short Fund’s returns were just about flat—slightly positive— in Q1. After a strong rebound in 2021, the fund expects the global GDP growth to moderate in […]

  • Gamestop Corp Stock Clears Technical Benchmark, Hitting 80-Plus RS Rating

    Following up on my colleague Julie Mak's post from yesterday,  the Relative Strength (RS) Rating for Gamestop Corp entered a new percentile group Tuesday, with an increase from 74 to 81. Gamestop Corp is still not yet in a buy zone. See if the stock forms a new pattern or follow-on buying opportunity like a three-weeks tight or pullback to the 50-day or 10-week line, as it has now cleared all key moving averages.

  • Farnborough 2022: Boeing snares more orders for 737 MAX

    The Boeing Co.’s narrow-body 737 MAX continues to be its star at the Farnborough International Airshow in London. The manufacturer, which on Monday revealed an order for 100 MAX jets from Delta Air Lines (NYSE: DAL), on Tuesday announced a deal for up to 66 737s from private equity firm 777 Partners. "This new order marks another milestone in the robust growth of our aviation businesses and concurrently, our partnership with Boeing," Josh Wander, managing partner of 777 Partners, said in a press release.