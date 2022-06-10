Orinswift Ventures Enters Letter of Intent To Acquire Fintech Innovator, Pascal Financial Services Inc.

NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES.

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 10, 2022 / Orinswift Ventures Ltd. ("Orinswift" or the "Company") today announced that it has entered into a binding letter of intent (the "LOI") with Pascal Financial Services Inc. ("Pascal"). The LOI outlines the general terms and conditions pursuant to which Orinswift and Pascal will effect a business combination that will result in a reverse takeover of Orinswift by the securityholders of Pascal (the "Proposed Transaction"). The LOI was negotiated at arm's length.

Pascal is a private company incorporated in 2019 pursuant to the laws of Ontario, Canada. A fintech innovator, Pascal designs digital solutions for the wealth management industry. Integrated, intelligent, and intuitive, the Pascal Advisor Success Platform provides a digital solution for credit unions, independent advisors, family offices, portfolio managers, and enterprise wealth management firms. From its best-in-class user experience to 100% digital onboarding and compliance, behavioural finance informed risk tolerance, client engagement tools and reporting, the Pascal platform helps financial institutions overcome a myriad of competitive pressures. The platform was recognized by digital transformation leader Capgemini in their Top Trends in Wealth Management 2021.

In addition to its platform as a service (PaaS) solution, Pascal offers additional software as a service (SaaS) solutions for financial advisors. InvestorEQ, the advanced behavioural finance risk tolerance tool at the centre of the Advisor Success Platform, is the next evolution in risk tolerance, helping advisors gain deeper insights into their clients and fostering behavioural engagement. InvestorEQ has been shown to increase client engagement, share of wallet, referrals, and prospect conversions.

Living Wealth is a digital engagement and client loyalty program for financial institutions. As clients look to their trusted financial brands for broader financial wellness and non-financial advice, Living Wealth helps institutions and advisors nurture client engagement and loyalty. Delivering exclusive access to inspiring content, memorable experiences, and meaningful privileges through an institution-branded engagement platform and weekly newsletter, Living Wealth helps firms realize the premium fully engaged clients represent in terms of increased share of wallet, profitability, revenue, and relationship growth.

For more information regarding Pascal, please visit their website at https://www.pascalwealthtech.com/.

Terms of the Transaction

The Proposed Transaction will be structured as a share exchange, merger, amalgamation, arrangement or other similar form of transaction, which have a similar effect with Orinswift acquiring all voting securities of Pascal. The final structure of the Proposed Transaction is subject to satisfactory tax, corporate and securities law advice for both Orinswift and Pascal.

Pascal has 127,459,990 common shares and 52,563,734 preferred shares (collectively, the "Pascal Shares") 10,039,940 preferred share purchase warrants, and 18,469,334 preferred share stock options, outstanding, and is currently raising $2 million through the issuance of 22,222,222 preferred shares (the "Privco Financing"). Frances Zomer, Founder and CFO of Pascal, owns 62,681,298 (34.8%) Pascal Shares, and Howard Atkinson, President and CEO of Pascal, owns 37,883,406 (21%) Pascal Shares.

Under the terms of the Proposed Acquisition, Orinswift will complete a return to treasury of 18,530,500 common shares, and consolidation of its common shares on a 2 old for 1 new basis (the "Consolidation") such that it will have 3,200,000 common shares issued immediately prior to closing of the Proposed Transaction, and holders of Pascal Shares will be issued post Consolidation common shares of Orinswift (the "Consideration Shares"), on the basis of 3.37 Pascal Shares for 1 Consideration Share. The Proposed Acquisition will also provide that all outstanding convertible securities of Pascal shall be exchanged for economically equivalent securities of the Resulting Issuer (as defined below). Certain of the Consideration Shares will be subject to escrow and resale restrictions pursuant to the policies of the Exchange.

Completion of the Proposed Transaction is subject to a number of conditions, including completion of the Privco Financing, the Financing (defined below), receipt of all necessary shareholder and regulatory approvals, execution of related transaction documents, and listing of the resulting issuer's common shares for trading on the NEO Exchange, or such other recognized stock exchange as the parties may agree (the "Exchange").

It is also anticipated that Orinswift will change its name to Pascal Financial Services Inc. in connection with completion of the Proposed Transaction.

Bridge Loan

Orinswift has agreed to lend to Pascal $100,000 by way of a convertible secured bridge loan (the "Bridge Loan"). Final terms of the Bridge Loan will be set out in a definitive loan agreement and related security documentation, which will contain such terms as are customary in comparable transactions. The Bridge Loan will be forgiven by Orinswift upon completion of the Proposed Transaction. The Bridge Loan will be repayable within 90 days of termination of the LOI pursuant to its terms (unless a Definitive Agreement has been entered into, in which case the Bridge Loan will be repayable within 30 days of the termination of the Definitive Agreement in accordance with its terms).

Financing

As a condition to completing the Proposed Transaction, the parties intend to complete a non-brokered private placement financing (the "Financing") of subscription receipts of Pascal (the "Subscription Receipts"), to raise a minimum of $4,000,000, through the issuance of a minimum of 8,000,000 Subscription Receipts at a price of $0.50 per Subscription Receipt, which may include the issuance of warrants.

The proceeds of the Financing will be held in escrow, pending the Company receiving all applicable regulatory approvals, and completing all matters and conditions relating to the Proposed Transaction, including the Consolidation. Immediately prior to the completion of the Proposed Transaction, on satisfaction of the escrow conditions, each Subscription Receipt will automatically be exchanged, for no further consideration and with no further action on the part of the holder thereof, for securities of Pascal. The Pascal securities issuable on exercise of the Subscription Receipts will be exchanged for economically equivalent securities of the issuer resulting from the Proposed Transaction (the "Resulting Issuer") in connection with the Proposed Transaction. The Company may pay a commission in connection with the Financing. Once released from escrow, the Resulting Issuer will use the proceeds of the Financing for marketing and sales, and for general working capital purposes.

All securities issued by the Resulting Issuer in connection with the Financing will be free trading upon completion of the Proposed Transaction.

Board of Directors and Management Changes

On completion of the Proposed Transaction, the Company's Board of Directors and management team will be reconstituted to include directors and management comprised of individuals from the current Pascal team, including the individuals listed below. Further details of the full management team will be provided in subsequent press releases.

Howard Atkinson, President, CEO and Director

One of Canada's leading wealth management executives, Howard has successfully led innovation in financial services organizations over the past three decades. He pioneered actively managed ETFs as the co-founder and President of Horizons ETF Management and led the introduction of iShare ETFs into Canada at Barclays Global Investors Canada. Howard has held senior executive positions with other leading firms including Mackenzie Financial Corporation and CI Funds. The past founding chair of the Canadian ETF Association and a past president of CFA Society Toronto, he has advised several successful fintechs including WealthBar Financial and 3iQ, where he was Chair of the Board. The author of four books including The New Investment Frontier III: A Guide to Exchange Traded Funds for Canadians, Howard holds the CFA, CIMA® and ICD.D designations.

Frances Zomer, Founder,CFO and Director

Frances is a dynamic entrepreneur delivering consulting, business management and management accounting solutions that have transformed organizations over the past three decades. She was the founder and president of Numeric Answers, a leader in outsourced accounting for small to mid-sized businesses, non-profits and the healthcare sector, as well the CFO of Clover, a highly celebrated dating start-up. An active community volunteer, Frances has served as a financial consultant for the Osteoporosis Society of Canada, is past chair of Dr. Jay's Children's Foundation and a past board member of VHA Home Health Care, one of Toronto's largest non-profit home care providers. Frances is both a CPA and a CA and has an BA in Economics from Trent University.

The Proposed Transaction will be completed through a definitive agreement (the "Definitive Agreement") that is to be negotiated by the parties, which will contain customary representations and warranties for similar transactions.

There can be no assurance that the Proposed Transaction, Privco Financing, or the Financing, will be completed as proposed or at all. Investors arecautioned that, except as disclosed in the disclosure documents to be prepared in connection with the Proposed Transaction, any information released or received with respect to the Proposed Transaction may not be accurate or complete and should not be relied upon.

Further details of the Proposed Transaction will be included in subsequent news releases and disclosure documents (which will include business and financial information in respect of Pascal) to be filed by the Company in connection with the Proposed Transaction.

