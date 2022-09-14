ORION CORPORATION: ACQUISITION OF OWN SHARES 14.09.2022
Orion Corporation
NOTIFICATION
14.09.2022 at 18:30
Date
14.09.2022
Exchange transaction
Buy
Share class
ORNBV
Amount
11,000
Average price/share
45.2128
EUR
Highest price/share
45.5000
EUR
Lowest price/share
44.9900
EUR
Total price
497,340.80
EUR
The shares held by Orion Corporation on 14.09.2022:
ORNBV 670,677
On behalf of Orion Corporation
Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (Publ)
Antti Salakka Janne Tiihonen
For more information, please contact:
Olli Huotari, SVP, Corporate Functions, Orion Corporation
tel. +358 10 426 3054
