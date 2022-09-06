Orion Corporation: Acquisition of Own Shares 06.09.2022

MarketWatch

Nordic American Tankers Ltd. rose 3% in premarket trades on Tuesday after the shipping company said it expects to increase its dividend by an unspecified amount because of stronger market conditions. After reducing its count to 20 vessels, Nordic American Tankers said it's in an upward trend to increase its fleet within the next three years, with an expected boost from its Asia business. "The situation associated with the war between Russia and Ukraine is difficult to assess in detail," the comp