Orion Corporation: Acquisition of Own Shares 06.09.2022

Orion Oyj
·1 min read
Orion Oyj
Orion Oyj

Orion Corporation

NOTIFICATION

06.09.2022 at 18:30

ORION CORPORATION: ACQUISITION OF OWN SHARES 06.09.2022

Date

06.09.2022

 

Exchange transaction

Buy

 

Share class

ORNBV

 

Amount

11,600

 

Average price/share

44.8439

EUR

Highest price/share

45.1300

EUR

Lowest price/share

44.4000

EUR

Total price

520,189.24

EUR

 

 

 

The shares held by Orion Corporation on 06.09.2022:

 

ORNBV 585 444

 

On behalf of Orion Corporation

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (Publ)

Antti Salakka         Janne Tiihonen

For more information, please contact:
Olli Huotari, SVP, Corporate Functions, Orion Corporation
tel. +358 10 426 3054

Attachment


